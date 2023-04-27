Cabinets set the tone for the look and feel not only of a new dream kitchen, but also the look and feel of the entire home.
When it comes to cabinetry, there are countless options to help make your remodeling dreams a reality. That’s why most homeowners should focus first on cabinets.
While it’s great to have choices, selecting cabinets can be overwhelming. To assist homeowners curate the multiple options for kitchen cabinets, a good starting point is to consider the style of your existing home.
To help match and complement what currently exists, Country Cabinets, etc. account for the shape of the kitchen space, ceiling height and other details that can be used to create contrasts or complements the existing space.
One of the joys that many homeowners receive when they create the kitchen of their dreams is the opportunity to make a personal design statement that speaks to their individual tastes and aesthetics. This is accomplished in the selection of finishes, hardware and door styles.
Shaker cabinets continue to be the top choice among homeowners and nationwide. Shaker cabinets are characterized by square edges or box-shaped appearance.
The overall appearance of Shaker-style cabinets is that of a four-cornered cabinet frame with an inset panel. A primary reason why Shaker style is the go-to cabinet for many homeowners is their ability to stand the test of time, and they can be used in any type of decor or motif from ultra-modern to traditional.
While white cabinetry continues to be among the most popular cabinet colors, a movement to painted cabinets is one of the most popular trends, especially blue- and green-toned cabinets. Many homeowners are attracted to adding color to the cabinets they select for their new kitchen.
Open shelving is another popular trend among homeowners. It’s increasing popularity is due to both functional and aesthetic benefits. Open shelves help to increase storage, but also allow homeowners to display their favorite dishware, vases, artwork, and keepsakes. Open selves also help to make a space look more open and brighter.
What are the perfect cabinets for your new dream kitchen? Email Country Cabinets, etc. at ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com or call (603) 356-5766 and let them curate the multiple options that will allow you to select cabinets that not only set the tone for your new dream kitchen, but also will make a distinct and personal design statement for your entire home.The showroom is by appointment only.
