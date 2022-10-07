Establishing a realistic budget for your kitchen, bath or other remodeling project has become more difficult because of supply chain shortcomings, rising material, labor, energy, and transportation costs and global events. The silver lining is that increased housing values have more than offset higher renovation expenses.

A good rule of thumb for a kitchen renovation is that the cost will be between 10 and 20 percent of the value of your home and sometimes even more based on the variance determined by the following:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.