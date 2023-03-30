For years Susan Reeves, Kate Baldwin and Sue Stagnone rode the Attitash Summit Triple as on-snow mountain hosts decked out in black and yellow apparel.
Before the lifts opened to the public, the trio were on the CTEC fixed-grip triple to help ski patrol prepare for the day before turning their attention to guests.
Fond memories abound.
“All three of us were on the first chair of the day before it opened and we could catch up with each other every weekend or holiday,” said Stagnone of North Conway last Saturday during the mountain’s Slow on the Snow ’80s Throwback Weekend which celebrated the lift’s last days with zany events like a cardboard box derby which the trio entered in “Yellowjacket” costumes.
For Reeves of Glen, four generations of her family rode that lift, including her dad “First Chair” Sam Egbert, a repeated first chair skier at Attitash for decades who skied well into his eighties.
“He would be here every day before the lift started,” she said. “He would ski until 10, have a break for coffee and then ski some more.”
The triple’s last day is April 2 before being replaced with a new high-speed detachable Leitner-Poma quad named The Mountaineer that will make the sloth-like journey much more appealing.
“I’m psyched Vail is finally getting it done. Sixteen minutes to six is awesome,” said Baldwin of Kennebunk, Maine.
An Attitash staple since the 1986-87 season, talk about a replacement lift has passed through multiple owners like American Skiing Company, Peak Resorts and now to Vail.
Once the lift is closed, chairs auctioned off online April 2-3 to benefit EpicPromise Employee Foundation, Bartlett Fire Department Association and the Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance Service and picked up April 15 (67 chairs are auctioned to employees, 145 to the public), Leitner-Poma and an Attitash sub-contractor will begin the replacement project that is expected to take all summer with The Mountaineer beginning operations next season. Though the date for the first flight isn’t set yet.
“We have a ton of planning that’s been done to make sure that we are being methodical and working within all the regulations for the state, for the town, for the (U.S.) Forest Service and that we are doing this project as timely and safe as possible,” said general manager Brandon Swartz.
Unfortunately, the summit observation tower with its sweeping views is collateral damage. Why? One of the supports for the tower and staircase is part of the actual triple lift. Also, there are clearance requirements for the new lift that the tower will not be able to meet.
Then there’s the blasting with all that rock ledge.
“The chances of the tower surviving that blasting is very minimal,” he said.
The tower was custom built for that spot and would be difficult to move. Swartz said you don’t know what will happen down the road, but “for now we are going to have to say good-bye to it.”
The Mountaineer comes a year after Vail replaced the Double-Double lifts.
“We’re at that point where this is going to completely change the game and transform the guest load for our resort,” he said.
The triple has a 1,500 skier per hour load, the Mountaineer has 2,400. That means more guests getting to the summit faster for trails like Saco, Northwest Passage and Wilfred’s Gawn. Ride time will go from 16 to 18 minutes to just over six minutes at full speed.
It’s not like trails like those can be widened. Capacity is what capacity is. But management will look at how and when they open summit trails.
“We need to see how it works out and then we are going to continue to make improvements as we can. We are definitely aware of it,” he said.
Attitash went with a quad instead of a lift like a six-pack, having more immediate plans in mind rather than looking far into the future.
But the future could see trail expansion, like between Attitash and neighboring Bear Peak.
The master development plan that’s been submitted to the U.S. Forest Service does have projections for trails that go off in that direction.
“At this point we don’t have any plans for that at the moment but it’s definitely something that is in our thoughts as we go into the future and look to see how the flow looks,” he said.
So enjoy the ’70s Spring Sendoff Weekend Saturday and Sunday and say so long to the triple as it creeps into history.
