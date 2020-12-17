Prognosticating in your PJs because you still haven’t gotten those gifts for under the tree? If there ever was a year in trying to keep gift-giving local, 2020 is it.
Gift cards to local restaurants and retailers, and ski ticket bundles will help valley businesses weather this fakakta pandemic.
So either get dressed and do some masked-up socially-distanced brick-and-mortar shopping or shuffle to the kitchen table laptop in your slippers to click away and pay extra for shipping that will get it to you by Christmas — in 2021.
Masks are the rage and no doubt many homemade ones will fill stockings around the valley. Local businesses like Intervale’s Ragged Mountain (raggedmountain.com) have adapted to the pandemic by producing sharp looking masks from traditional to buffs.
The gregarious do-gooding Mountain Mamas — the loquacious Mountain Meister race team — are making masks and donating proceeds to charities Starting Point and 68 Hours of Hunger.
The colorful Mount Mama Masks are found at J-Town Deli, Shannon Door, McSheffrey’s Up North, Grant’s Market, Lucy Hardware, Vista Store, Cannell’s, The Local Grocer, The Root Cellar and The Ski Liquidator.
If there ever was a ski season for drinking this is it. Let’s be candid. Everyone knows what’s in those 16-ounces red plastic party cups you figure on using while tailgating.
Also, it’s just not cool to toss your beer can or Fireball cinnamon whisky miniature from a high-speed quad after you’re done guzzling. (A slower chairlift is much more conducive to sipping, I hear.) So what to do?
Buy a flask and fill it with high-octane liquid refreshment. It’s good for the environment and warms your soul (and keister). The internet is loaded with ski resort logo bearing vessels. Try zazzle.com. Also, Wally World (locals work there) sells a flask with a ski patrol logo on it. So when you’re in that litter at the end of the day heading down the slope you can take out your flask and drink a toast to patrollers, “Hey, I support you guys, slainte!” That is providing your arms aren’t broken.
Remote backcountry skiing’s preparing for a boom. REI reports sales of backcountry gear have tripled since last fall and inventory is low among many regional retailers. What better way to head into the winter wilderness than with the recently released 30th anniversary edition of David Goodman’s venerable “Best Backcountry Skiing in the Northeast.”
Goodman’s Appalachian Mountain Club published guide (bestbackcountryskiing.com) is a snowfield staple. The author lives on New England’s groovy West Coast aka Vermont and in the three decades he’s been writing about the pursuit has seen it transform from hippie to mainstream.
The guide’s a wealth of information and leads free-heelers to local classics like Tuck’s, the Sherbie and Gulf of Slides plus some newer Granite Backcountry Alliance zones like Maple Villa and Crescent Ridge.
Go into the New England Ski Museum’s North Conway branch on Main Street and buy something. The valued nonprofit institution is a treasure chest of regional skiing history. If you’re a steadfast skier and not a member, what’s a matter you? Buy a membership as a gift for that stingy snow slider.
Find appropriate pandemic gifts for the kitchen at newenglandskimuseum.com. Is your husband loafing around baking trendy sourdough? Watch him bake just wearing a “I’d Rather be Skiing” apron. Not enough salt? Spice things up with ski boot salt and pepper shakers. Did he make you hot chocolate but you have to rush out to a socially distanced lunch with the ladies? How about a tumbler with the NESM logo on it. Flask? Didn’t see one.
Dedicated skiers and riders are overt or closet weather geeks. The Mount Washington Observatory (mountwashington.org) is an invaluable and must-do resource before heading to the slopes or backcountry. Been a tough year for the non-profit, shutting its Weather Discovery Center, downsizing and dealing with the death of Marty Kitty on the summit. That mile-high catnip lover even had his obituary in The New York Times. So become a member. Buy some Marty (no relation) memorabilia from their online store. Treat yourself to a pro weather station. Donate to their year-end campaign. It’s the right thing to do. As Marty would say, purrfect!
This has been a cockamamie year. Can’t find my flask. Oh, here it is. Excuse me. Damn, knocked it over! Such mishegoss, such holidaze. Hey, how about a flask in a mask?
Merry Christmas!
