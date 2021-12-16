Though she started as a downhill skier, Sue Wemyss has made tremendous strides as a cross-country skier. The Great Glen Trails ski school director was a U.S. Ski Team member from 1983-86 and competed in all four 1984 winter Olympic events in Sarejevo, Yugoslavia including a top 30 finish.
She was also a World Cup racer, and won two 2003 World Masters Championships bronze medals.
Wemyss has also written for publications like SkiTrax.
Now add contributor and lead project manager for a newly published collaborative coffee table book called “Trail to Gold: The Journey of 53 Women Skiers.” It features pieces from the U.S. Olympic cross-country skiing women who skied for the U.S. in the 13 Olympics between 1972 and 2018.
The book evolved from a 2013 U.S. Ski Team team-building project that sought to learn more about those Olympians that came before them. One of the athletes contacted was Wemyss. In 2020, Wemyss along with a few other contemporaries wanted to continue the project and “Trails to Gold” was born.
“It really details our history. We’ve come a long, long way because when you read back early on it was a struggle coming up against Scandinavian and Russian teams and then finally in the last Olympics Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins won the gold medal in the team sprint,” she told me during an interview last Saturday on Outside TV’s “White Mountains Today.”
The publication of the book coincides with the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in February, which marks the 50th year U.S. women have been competing in cross-country at the games.
The book, loaded with colorful photos from personal collections, contains works from skiers including many with New England connections like Wemyss, Vermont’s Laura Wilson Todd (her brother and sister-in-law live in the valley), Hanover’s Dorcas DenHartog-Wonsavage and Dartmouth’s Sophie Caldwell as well as 2018 women’s team sprint relay gold medal winners Randall and Diggins. Both have competed in the valley. During the interview, Wemyss was sporting a 2018 warm-up jacket given to her by Randall during a Great Glen Trails visit in January 2020.
“Trail to Gold” lets the determined athletes tell their stories including words of pain, overtraining and a myriad of emotions, first outlining some of the challenges in the endeavor, followed by the women chronically their racing career while providing insights into their lives after the Olympics.
“Each chapter is a theme about our involvement in cross-country skiing competition and we try to get representatives in each chapter spanning from 1972 through 2018,” she said.
Those themes including footing the bill (financing careers), the magic of wax, training, results, the power of team, ski club development, performance enhancing drugs and new ventures.
Part of Weymss’ role, aside from writer, was to suggest to include career high points, low points and what life is like when the race bib is off.
There’s also a glossary and forward by U.S. Ski Team Women’s Cross-Country coach from 2010 to 2018 Matt Whitcomb who came up with that team building project in 2013.
“Ultimately, the book’s creation is a testament to the power of group dynamics,” he writes.
In one of her two pieces, Weymss gives a look at the cost of racing. Days have changed from when athletes were thrilled purchasing $21 skis and $14 boots in the early 1970s. Cheaper in Europe than the USA.
Nowadays, it costs between $20,000 and $50,000 to race a World Cup season. Rosie Frankowski, a 2018 Olympian, says each day on the World Cup circuit costs about $25 for room and board, and the U.S. Ski Team wax fee for each race is $75 (as of the 2020-21 season).
The gold medal winners also shine. Diggins writes about the power of team, knowing that although cross-country skiing is an individual sport, it takes a lot of support and help from a large group of people to achieve success. Randall writes about training and results.
Weymss will be the featured speaker at the New England Nordic Ski Association Women’s Day on Jan. 23, at Vermont’s Rikert Nordic Center and will take part Feb. 25 in the Pinkham Notch Speaker Series at The Glen House.
“Trail to Gold” ($34.99) is available at the New England Ski Museum, White Birch Books, through Weymss at Great Glen Trails and Pathway Book Service (online).
