His ski films have taken him all over the world, but it was here in the valley he first found his passion.
Greg Stump, the iconic filmmaker grew up in Gorham, Maine, in the late 1960s and early '70s, and found himself enrolled in a freestyle Junior Masters program started by the late entrepreneur Peter Pinkham.
“That program changed my life,” said Stump over the phone from his Oregon home Sunday. “I found my identity. I found I was good at skiing.”
Stump found his niche competing in ballet-type moves, moguls and aerials. He learned to ski at Pleasant Mountain (now Shawnee Peak) and remembers skiing at King Pine, Black, Wildcat, Loon and Waterville Valley. Before turning pro for two years, he was the U.S. national junior freestyle champion in 1978 and a year later won the North American Freestyle Championships.
Not only could he ski, he found out in his twenties he could make thrilling ski movies after first being in a few produced by Dick Barrymore and Warren Miller. So enthralled, he started his own ski movie production career eventually making 25 of them, including 1988’s "The Blizzard of AAHHH’s" which put him on the movie-making map.
His extreme ski movies launched the careers of Mohawk-wearing Glen Plake and freeskiers Scott Schmidt and Mike Hattrup, Spicy narratives and stylish soundtracks pervade his repertoire as he snazzily combined art and athleticism. He embraced snowboarding in his films early on.
Stump’s work is featured in an upcoming fundraiser for the Denmark Arts Center (denmarkarts.org) during the online Ski-Stump filmFEST March 4-7. For $15, choose among three of six movies — "The Blizzard of AAHHH’s," "License to Thrill," "Groove Requiem," "P-Tex," "Lies & Duct Tape" and "Maltese Flamingo."
View the movies over a week. Go to Denmark Arts Center’s Facebook page or SkiHOT Facebook page at 5 p.m. on March 8 for prize drawings.
So, how did Stump connect with the small western Maine nonprofit? Executive director Susan Beane just emailed him, like a cold call. Stump agreed.
The San Diego-born Stump, a member of the Maine Ski Hall of Fame and U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, started making movies in 1983 until his last release in 2015. He now produces commercials and directs music videos for acts like Neil Young, Willie Nelson and Nelson’s son Lukas.
Stump said the films chosen for the fundraiser are all “really good movies.” Maltese Flamingo shot in 1985 first got him noticed, especially in Europe, and includes the song “Night Sail,” by Devonsquare, with the valley’s Alana MacDonald and Tom Dean. But Blizzard made him famous.
“Blizzard was my breakthrough movie,” he said. “I don’t consider it my best movie. I like Groove Requiem and P-Tex and Fistful of Moguls more than I like Blizzard. I was 27 when I made Blizzard and got better. I didn’t like my narration. I was only 27 and talked like I knew everything.”
Stump skied and competed around the valley while growing up. At 9, he made his first and only trek to Tuckerman Ravine with his dad who didn’t bring skis because he didn’t think he was a good enough skier.
“When I got up to Hillman’s Highway, that was the steepest thing I’d ever seen in my life,” he said. “I stood up there for probably 15 minutes. It was scary and steep. Nothing like anything at Pleasant Mountain.”
After his first turn, he was fine.
“I never skied there again. I was pretty heavy into competitions,” he said.
He left New England for the West at age 22.
Though the White Mountains aren’t in any of his films, it has a place in his heart. When he first got his drivers’ license all he wanted to do was visit the Carroll Reed Ski Shop in North Conway.
“I remember the smell of the shop to this day because it was when leather was the material for most ski boots. You’d walk into Carroll Reed and it smelled like leather and ski wax,” he said.
He also enjoyed the freestyle events put on by Pinkham especially when he could do jumps.
“Through Peter Pinkham, that’s how I got to ski competitively,” he said.
For all those skiers and riders armed with iPhones and Go Pros hoping to shoot their own films, Stump says dive in.
“You are never going to know if you can do something unless you try,” he said. “That’s always been my attitude. Just do it.”
