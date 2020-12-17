I thought I was in pretty good shape for skiing until I had that first day on snow. All of a sudden I felt like a total novice, with no balance or grace. I had forgotten everything I knew about how to make those long Nordic skis work. Gradually, as I warmed up, it started coming back to me and I began gliding, enjoying the feel of skis on snow.
Later, when I got back home, I noticed aches and pains that weren’t there before. Where did they come from? That first-day ski was a short one, with no taxing hills. Why do my quad muscles and hips hurt? I guess all the other things I do for exercise — hiking, running and biking — don’t really translate into “ski” fitness. It’s time to get in real shape for the ski season! I needed a “Nordic Warm-up.”
Tuesday, I drove up to Great Glen Trails to spend the morning with Sue Wemyss, ski director and Olympic skier. I planned to observe and participate in the first of her two “Nordic Warm-up” sessions. This year, she scheduled them for Tuesday, Dec. 15, and Dec. 22, from 10-11:30 a.m. When Sue emailed me last week about the classes, I decided to go check them out.
The description on the website said it all: “Start the season off on the right ski! Rejuvenate your Nordic technique.” That sounded like something I needed. In the past, I’ve gone to these warm-ups and found they really helped me get ready for ski season.
“With drills, demonstrations, and individual feedback, Sue will help you raise your technical skiing ability.” I could use that, too. Sue gears the classes toward intermediate to advanced skiers and helps them “tune in and achieve greater efficiency.” She promises, “You’ll find your stride and glide quicker than skiing on your own.”
That’s true. With Sue’s guided practice and exercises, skiers focus on one skill at a time and work on increased efficiency. With group size limited to six, Sue can coach each skier and give valuable feedback about how to improve his/her technique. The classes are reasonably priced at $20 per class for season pass holders and $30 for others. Ninety minutes working with Sue is definitely worth it.
The wind was howling as I drove up through Pinkham Notch, and temperatures were falling. I wasn’t too psyched to ski in the cold and wind, but I layered up to prepare for it. When I opened my door in the Great Glen parking lot, I thought the wind was going to take it away. I grabbed my “stuff” and mask and headed into the lodge.
Inside, I met Sue downstairs. She told me there were two others who signed up for the class that day. Although trails were closed for skiers because of windblown and icy conditions, Nate Harvey had groomed and shoveled some trails for our class to use.
Upstairs, the group met in the big room. The other skiers were people I knew and had often competed against at Nordic Meisters — Susan Lathrop and Mary Lou Lowrie. Sue started the class with a short video from Nordic Ski Lab. This Canadian organization produces quality videos that focus on improving ski technique and fitness. For a nominal fee ($33 annually/$25 monthly), skiers can subscribe to the site and find all kinds of helpful drills. Slow-motion filming gives skiers strong visual as well as verbal ideas of how they should look on snow. I’ve used these before and found they improve both my own skiing and my ski instruction. Check them out at: nordicskilab.com/
The video Sue used focused on “body position,” the cornerstone to all ski techniques. Tuesday’s session was dedicated to “classical technique,” while next Tuesday’s focus will be on skate technique. The images showed the difference between the efficient body position of an advanced classical skier and the “shuffling” position of a beginner. It all had to do with forward body positioning.
With those images in our heads, we drove across the street to the Glen House parking lot. We grabbed our skis and met Sue next to the building. She started us off with some warmup exercises, without skis. Balancing on one leg, we held up the other and did foot and ankle rotations and tipped our feet forward and back. I don’t know about the others, but I fell over often. Guess my balance isn’t as good as it should be.
Sue had us limber up our hips, arms and shoulders before we put on the skis. All warmed up, down the hill we skied. This was my first time on skis and the conditions were tricky, so I skied very cautiously, but fell at the bottom anyway. I guess I didn’t have my “ski legs” on yet.
The first on ski drill involved only one ski and no poles. Sue had us push off with one foot and glide and balance on the ski, then stop and do it again. We focused on an explosive kick and arm thrust to get the ski to move forward. Sue discussed body position, with forward lean and pelvis forward and rounded back.
With both skis on, we graduated to a “stride, stride and glide” drill to work on balance and weight transfer. From there, we went to the “slipper” drill. Sue told us to pretend we were putting our foot into an open-backed slipper on our ski. This helped us get total weight transfer and made us get our feet forward and landing flat for maximum glide.
Finally, we earned our poles but used only one of them at a time. Arm position was the focus. Sue reviewed using a right angle arm position for more power and better pole placement. We also mimicked using a pole with the other arm, so our movements were coordinated like the diagonal stride. Finally, we finished with both poles and skis.
The time went quickly and the cold didn’t bother us. We felt like we were skiers again. We had found our “stride and glide.” Sue’s drills had given us valuable practice in balancing, weight transfer, body position and leg and arm movements and coordination, all crucial skills to skiing efficiently. With these skills in mind, we went for a short ski to test them out.
If you’re interested in improving your skating technique and efficiency, sign up for next Tuesday’s “Nordic Warm-up” session with Sue. You’ll learn many drills and skills to help you “dial-in” your skating technique and have more fun gliding on snow. It is well worth the time and money.
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
