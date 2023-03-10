Amidst all the beautiful and bountiful snow last week, I was stuck inside, sick with COVID. I barely had the energy to do snow removal, let alone ski. Sunday, I finally got out to experience the silky smoothness of fresh snow under my skis — nothing like it. That short ski made me feel happy and a little bit healthier.
Trying not to overdo anything, I opted for a mellow snowshoe tour on Tuesday. I decided to do my own “Trek the Rec.” In the fall, my husband and I rode our bikes on part of the Mount Washington Valley Rec Path’s Phase I from Hemlock Lane to the Pudding Pond crossing. My goal was to finish that tour on snowshoes and make it to Mount Cranmore.
There have been other official “Trek the Rec” tours. In 2018, 2019 and 2020, Doug Armstrong led a group of snowshoers on tours of the yet-to-be-built Mount Washington Valley Rec Path — Phase I. The first tour started from Cranmore, the second from Hemlock Lane. Tour No. 3 returned to Cranmore. Each time, eight to 10 people showed up to do the trek.
The purpose of these tours was to publicize the rec path. The Mount Washington Valley Trails Association Rec Path Committee wanted to share with people their vision of the future path. Those who were curious could see where it would go. Using snowshoes to explore it added credence to the idea it was a four-season path as well.
Those first tours were rough snowshoe scramblings. The way through the woods had not been cut and no bridges crossed the streams. Doug did a masterful job leading us through thickets and woods, following survey tape markings of the corridor. Crossing Artist Falls Brook was especially challenging, but we made it with dry feet. Pudding Pond we couldn’t cross from either direction so that was the turnaround on all the tours.
Tuesday, I picked a different starting point — Thompson Road. I planned to snowshoe the section from there to Cranmore and back. I hadn’t been on that part of the Rec Path since it had been cut and bridged, so I was curious to try it. If I had extra time when I got back, I planned to cross the road and continue to the Pudding Pond bridge for my version of a “3 Bridges Tour.”
Parking on Thompson Road, I carried my snowshoes to Hawk Lane. The path does go from that parking area toward Hawk Lane, but it was unbroken and hidden behind big snow piles. A short road walk was easier.
At Hawk Road corner, someone had broken the trail before me. Unfortunately, that person had bare-booted in the deep snow. I hoped I wouldn’t have to walk on that uneven surface to Cranmore.
Fortunately, when I crossed Artist Falls Bridge, I came upon other tracks of snowshoers and even skiers. It was clear that people in the neighborhood had been using the path. Side paths connected to their houses and condos.
Following tracks to Cranmore, I saw other places where winter explorers had ventured off the path or connected to it. I realized the rec path will be exactly what we envisioned it to be — a multi-use path connecting neighborhoods, businesses, and schools. It will be the backbone of a trail system that connects hiking and biking trails and local roads. With its three access points — Cranmore Mountain Resort, Thompson Road and Hemlock Lane — it will give people of all ages and abilities the option of traveling by foot, wheels, snowshoes or skis in a “non-motorized” zone. It will not only be a recreational path, but it will also be an important “transportation” corridor.
As I contemplated all this, I spotted an odd structure on the hillside — a concrete, bunker-like building. I’d seen it before on past treks and in pictures people posted on Facebook. I snowshoed up to it and looked inside — it was open. Wires and fuse boxes near the entrance indicated it was once wired for electricity. If my memory serves me right, when the snow piles melt in front of it, a red fire hydrant will complete the odd picture. What is the structure and what’s its purpose?
Asking members of the MWVTA Rec Path Committee, all I’ve learned so far is that it had something to do with water. Larry Garland thinks it was a valve house for a water distribution system. Whether it was some development in the area that didn’t happen or whether it was connected to water supplies for businesses downhill from it, I don’t know. If you know the answer, please share.
Past the “bunker,” I was surprised to see construction supplies ahead. I had already arrived at the back of Cranmore Mountain Resort, just below the new Fairfield Inn and Suites. Taking the path around to bridge No. 2, I crossed and ended at a Cranmore parking lot. The whole trip had taken me less than a half hour, including the many times I stopped to take pictures. In more packed-down snow or bare ground conditions, the .8-mile trek would be even faster.
The way back was faster. Before I knew it, I was back at Thompson Road. Rather than take off my snowshoes, I clomped across the road, climbed the snow bank and broke trail back to Thompson Road access. It wasn’t easy.
Heading toward Pudding Pond, I appreciated the packed trail to the kiosk. Where the rec path turns right from there, no one had ventured or broken trail. Foolishly, I decided to do it. That snow was deep and going was slow. As soon as I crossed a packed trail, I took it. It took me to the same place — the Pudding Pond Bridge, but in a faster and easier way. Always take the path of least resistance.
At my third bridge, I marveled at its construction. The bridge builders had done a beautiful job securing and building it over the marsh. With views of Pudding Pond in the distance, it occupies a scenic spot along the trail.
My “3 Bridges Tour” was complete. It was time to turn around and go home. Snowshoeing the Rec Path in winter had given me a new appreciation for its beauty, utility, and possibilities.
Before the snow goes, give the rec path a try on skis or snowshoes (I didn’t see any fatbike tracks, but in packed snow that’s an option, too). There’s the short option I did from Cranmore to Thompson Road — .8 miles, one way. Thompson Road to Hemlock Lane is longer — about 2 miles. If you do the whole path, that’s almost 3 miles — one way. Unless you spot a car at one end, double all those mileage for a longer tour.
Once the snow melts, construction will begin again on completing the rec path, including paving, landscaping and other amenities. With an expected summer completion date, we’ll soon be riding, running and walking on the new MWV Rec Path. I can’t wait.
On another note: Good luck to Kennett skiers Carli Krebs, Gabriel Freedman, and Willem Badger this weekend. They have qualified and are competing this weekend in NENSA’s Eastern Championships at Rikert Outdoor Center in Ripton, Vermont. Go Eagles!
Sally McMurdo is a retired cross-country ski instructor. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
