Amidst all the beautiful and bountiful snow last week, I was stuck inside, sick with COVID. I barely had the energy to do snow removal, let alone ski. Sunday, I finally got out to experience the silky smoothness of fresh snow under my skis — nothing like it. That short ski made me feel happy and a little bit healthier.

Trying not to overdo anything, I opted for a mellow snowshoe tour on Tuesday. I decided to do my own “Trek the Rec.” In the fall, my husband and I rode our bikes on part of the Mount Washington Valley Rec Path’s Phase I from Hemlock Lane to the Pudding Pond crossing. My goal was to finish that tour on snowshoes and make it to Mount Cranmore.

