It was cold, but the sun was bright and the winds calm. Parking at the end of the road behind 1785 Inn, I got my skate gear together and put on warm clothes. A lone truck was parked there with cross-country skis sticking out the back. Guess I wasn’t the first one to arrive!
When I got out of my car, the truck’s occupant also got out to say, “Hello” and check my ski pass. His vest identified him as Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring’s “Courtesy Patrol.” He was there to make sure everyone using the trails had a pass and brought no dogs. They’re not allowed on these trails.
A noise behind me caught my attention. The groomer had just gone by so I’d have first tracks. As I skated out into the Intervale, all I could see was bright white snow and blue sky. It was a glorious morning to be skiing.
According to Dictionary.com, an “Intervale” is a “low-lying tract of land along a river.” The term is used chiefly in New England to describe this geographic feature. In Mount Washington Valley, we are lucky to have several — Albany Intervale, Scenic Vista’s Intervale and more. Each offers easy flat access to fields and rivers, whether you’re on foot or wheels in warm months or skis and snowshoes in winter. The “icing on the cake” on a clear day is the mountain views. They add “something extra that makes a good thing even better,” according to Merriam Webster.
I had chosen to skate the Intervale below the Scenic Vista for those reasons. I knew the relatively flat terrain was a great place to work on my skating skills while enjoying magnificent views of bright white Mount Washington and snow-dusted Humphrey’s Ledge and the Moats. Along the way, there would be glimpses of the Saco River and places to stop. For a scenic and pleasant skate ski, it’s a good place to go.
Warming up on the 3K Hayfield Loop, I skied alone — no one in sight. At its end, I connected to the 1785 and Pasture trails. As these trails opened up into another field, I saw Mount Washington, resplendent in the distance. Though I knew a photo wouldn’t do it justice, I took one anyway.
Skating around the field, I settled into a rhythm of ski-pole-ski-pole. As the snow warmed in the sun, my warmer waxed skis increased their glide. I was so into that floating feeling, I almost missed the “snow art” beside the trail.
On either side, a skier had paused to leave a message and an image for all to see. Carved out by ski pole was “I (heart) XC.” On the opposite side, was an intricate flower design done with skis and poles. I’m glad I didn’t miss those expressions of skiing joy.
As the Intervale Trail turned into the woods, I appreciated the change in scenery and kept up my rhythm. A fresh broken-out trail on the left showed me someone had headed toward the river the day before. I couldn’t follow easily on skate skis so I passed it by.
It wasn’t until I arrived at the pit behind LA Drew, that I saw another person classic skiing. We exchanged hellos and skied in opposite directions. As I turned toward the railroad track. I encountered a group of skiers just starting out. By the tracks, I saw three other skiers crossing on the trail from Ragged Mountain Equipment.
Near the “Water Supply” road, I took off my skis to walk to the Intervale Lane road crossing. On the other side, I picked up the Lower East Branch Trail. In the distance, I thought I saw headlights coming toward me on the tracks. Train? No, it was a Conway Scenic Railroad truck outfitted to drive on the tracks. Two workers stopped and got out to put up some railroad crossing signs to warn skiers that the tracks are active, even in winter.
After passing them, I turned left on Lower East Branch Trail. It’s a fun trail that weaves behind houses and condos and eventually reaches the shores of the Saco via the Riverside Trail. There are hills, dips and turns — a nice break from flat skiing. At the river, I paused to check out and photograph Humphrey’s Ledge looming over it. Plastic lawn chairs mark this as a spot people often stop to relax and enjoy the view.
It was time to head back. With almost 10K to go to get back to my car, I retraced my tracks. I passed a few more people on the way, but when I arrived back at the open fields, I was alone. I turned left to skate the other way back on Pasture Trail. The trail was well-groomed, undisturbed and firm and skating easy.
As I rounded the corner, I saw a person ahead with a dog. They stepped off the trail into the soft snow to let me pass. In case the man didn’t know, I told him dogs weren’t allowed on these trails. He said he had been told that and was heading back to where he started. I let it go at that — not everyone is aware of the “no dogs” policy here, even though there are numerous signs at trailheads.
What I failed to notice was the man was “bare booting” on the trail. He didn’t have any skis or snowshoes on his feet. As I skated away from him, it became painfully obvious he and his dog had left their footprints right in the middle of the skate lane. I was not happy. That morning’s perfect grooming had been damaged. Some people just don’t understand what their actions do to the efforts and experiences of others.
Not willing to end my ski on a sour note, I continued past his tracks to the 1785 Trail. I was tired enough to stop when I got to my car, but the trail up the hill to the 1785 Inn called me. I knew it was an uphill climb, but it was also a fun, fast and twisty downhill ski. It was worth the effort.
Back at the car, I put away my ski gear and changed my shoes. After two hours skating the beautiful Intervale, I was exercise-satiated but hunger-starved. It was time for lunch and hydration. I had worked up quite an appetite and thirst.
If you’d like a pleasant, flat and scenic ski or snowshoe, try Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center’s Intervale trails. Make sure you have a trail pass and please leave your dog at home. Trail passes are available at Ragged Mountain Equipment on Roue 16/302 in Intervale. They are also for sale at the Meeting House at North Conway’s Whitaker Woods occasionally. Check the daily ski report at ski@mwvskitouring.org .
February events
Feb. 2 — Fryeburg Academy Nordic team home meet at Stark’s Hill, 2 p.m.
Feb. 2 — Kennett High School Nordic team home meet at Whitaker Woods, 3 p.m.
Feb. 5 — Susan G. Komen NH Snowshoe at the Glen House (Great Glen Trails), registration 8:30 a.m. For details, go to tinyurl.com/2p96pjdj.
Feb. 24-27 — Mount Washington Backcountry Festival. For details and activities, go to tinyurl.com/2p94ep4u.
Feb. 27 — Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring Foundation’s 32nd annual Chocolate Festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For details, go to tinyurl.com/2p9xxwmu.
Feb. 27 — Great Glen Trails Ski, Shoe and Fatbike to the Clouds, 10 a.m. For details, go to: tinyurl.com/29t4tm89.
Weekly events
Bill Koch League Ski Club at Great Glen Trails on Sundays, for grades 1-8, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Nordic Meisters at Great Glen Trails, Tuesdays, through March 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bartlett Athletic and Recreation Association (BARA) Jr. Nordic Program, grades 1-8, Tuesdays into February, after school at Bear Notch Touring Center, Bartlett.
North Conway Community Center Nordic Skiing Program for grades K-6, Fridays in Whitaker Woods, began Jan. 7, 3;30-5 p.m.
Friday Night Lights Uphill Series at Black Mountain, Fridays through March 18, Registration is at 6 p.m. with a group start at 7 p.m. with pizza to follow. The cost is $10 per night or $70 for season passes.
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
