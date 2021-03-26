In the back of every skier’s mind is a list of places to ski before the season ends. With a short cross-country season, Nordic skiers feel a sense of urgency in March to cross names off that list. This year, I scaled back my list to a few old favorites — Maple Mountain, Bear Notch, Hall’s Ledge and East Pasture Loop. Two of them I had already completed, two more to go — Hall’s Ledge and East Pasture.
On March 16, I loaded up my skis and headed up to Prospect Farm. After waiting 15 minutes for a parking place, I pulled in and put on my boots. It was a beautiful day and many skiers were there. I opted to take trails less traveled by, and make the long ski to Hall’s Ledge.
Marsh Brook Trail was freshly groomed. If I took it, I avoided the Wildcat Valley Trail bottleneck where most people start and end their ski. Marsh Brook is a favorite of mine. It climbs up through a maple forest, past a collapsed old camp and through a swampy area before it connects with the Quail Trail. Sunlit southeast views were as pleasant as I remember. As I rounded the corner, I came to the swamp where I saw tracks in fresh powder that told me snowshoe hares had been there recently. I only saw a pair of skiers skate by.
At Quail Trail, I turned left, skied out to U.S.T. Trail (Unnamed Ski Trail), and followed it to its end. Mount Washington was out in all its glory, but stump sprouts in the once clear-cut made picture-taking difficult. I tried anyway.
Turning around, I skied back to Quail’s junction with Wildcat Valley Trail. Turning left, I started the long uphill climb. Passing two skiers at Beaver Bog trail junction, I kept climbing to Orchard Trail and Carter Notch Spur trails junctions. I paused to have a snack and consider my options. Orchard Trail tempted me — it’s another favorite of mine. However, I knew I’d never make it to Halls’ Ledge if I turned that way.
Refreshed and committed, I continued ascending. As I skied past the bottom of Hub’s Loop, I noticed it was groomed. Perhaps I’d come back that way.
It seemed to take forever, but finally, I arrived at the Hall’s Ledge Lookout Trail. Though it was ungroomed, fresh powder and tracks urged me on. It’s only a .5K distance to the overlook and worth the trip.
That day, the view didn’t disappoint. Mount Washington’s snow-covered top was framed by a bright blue sky. I paused by the picnic table to savor it. On my way out, I noticed fresh moose droppings, telling me one had been here recently. That’s always a good sign.
It was getting late. I skied back up the trail, pausing at another outlook to the south. There, I met three other skiers taking in the view. It was good to know I wasn’t the only one up there. We discussed which way to go down. Most of us decided the curvy and challenging Beth Hendrick Trail and Hub’s Loop trails would be better alternatives than the straight downhill Wildcat Valley Trail.
Surviving those trails, I ended up on the Wildcat Valley Trail right above Orchard Trail. A quick ski down, and I was back at the parking lot. People were still arriving to go for late afternoon skies, but it was time to head home-mission accomplished!
Monday, I took on East Pasture Loop. It was a warm day, so I dressed in light layers. A few cars in the parking lot told me others were out there, too. East Pasture is my favorite ski. It’s scenic, challenging and fun. The 10K loop combines lots of climbing, a tricky descent down an S curve, and some great gradual downhill cruising. I always do it clockwise, but others prefer going counterclockwise.
That day, with all the leftover windblown debris and bare spots on the East Pasture section of the trail, I was glad I was going up, not down it. Deep holes in the middle made by moose or man didn’t look good either.
I passed by “East Pasture” views and continued climbing. Near the top, I met a lone skier coming from the other direction. We exchanged information about what was ahead for each of us. I warned him about what I had seen, and he told me conditions were better on the Woodland Trail side. That was good news.
Once over the top, I approached the S curve carefully. It’s steep and windy and usually has a trough in the middle caused by aggressive snowplowing. That day it was icy, too. I took my time and made it down safely.
The rest of the trail was mostly a downhill cruise, with quick turns thrown in to make it interesting. Then, it climbs gradually up to the Bald Land Trail / Bald Land Spur junction. There, I met two skiers coming up Bald Land and exchanged trail news. From what they told me, I knew to expect tricky conditions on my descent.
The trail was variable, with some debris, bare spots and perplexing grooves in the middle. My guess is they were made by an uphill skater in soft snow. I did my best to avoid them and other obstacles. I finally made it back to the East Pasture Trail junction, skied down it, past the Windy Hill Trail, to its end. There, I took off my skis and walked down the muddy road back to my car.
I could now check East Pasture Loop off my list, but I wish I had gone there sooner when conditions were better. Maybe, next year, it’ll be one of the first ones on my list.
With warming temperatures and fast melting snow this week, that may be my last ski for the season. It’s time to think forward to spring things like biking.
Tuesday, my gravel bike came up out of the basement. I pumped up the tires and dusted it off for the first ride of the season. I had to hunt around for my riding gear — shoes, helmet, gloves and bike shorts, but once outfitted, I was ready to ride.
It was getting late in the afternoon. All I needed was a short ride around the block to get me in the spring mood. I rode through winter sand and melting snow puddles. It felt good to be pedaling again as I rode up Main Street through Conway Village. I looped back on Cranmore Shores and turned on Bridge Street. A snowy ride by the railroad tracks brought me back to West Maine Street. Crossing Route 16, I headed for home.
Now, I can check off, “first ride of the season,” and start making my list of places I want to ride this season. I think it’s going to be a long one.
Spring is here. Get outside and enjoy spring skiing or cycling. Try doing both on the same day. It’s been done!
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.