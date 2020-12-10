It happened all of a sudden. I remember the day — Friday, March 13. Everything changed. My son and his family in Fryeburg, Maine, went into quarantine. My dental appointment was canceled. One day, I was working as a Jackson cross-country ski instructor, and then, I wasn’t.
Now it’s December 2020. Usually this time of year, I’m excited to return to my winter job — teaching cross-country skiing. Whether it’s teaching “never-evers” or experienced skiers, I enjoy interacting with people and teaching them skills to make skiing more fun.
This year, with COVID-19, that whole teaching experience changes as we social distance, wear masks, avoid the lodge and minimize direct contact. I won’t be helping people put on their bindings or helping them up when they’ve fallen. I’ll be sanitizing my hands constantly! Both students and instructors need to stay safe and healthy.
Despite these changes, I will be teaching this year, following the COVID guidelines. I plan to work around them and learn new ways to instruct. This year, many people will want to be outside, doing something healthy and fun. Newcomers will need help getting comfortable on snow. I want to be there guiding their experience.
Ski instructing this year will be different. Most Nordic areas will no longer do large, mixed group lessons. Lessons will be private or semi-private or small family groups by reservation.
Instructors will spread out beyond the normal teaching area so groups won’t overlap. Some of us might meet students at different trailheads to keep groups apart. We will all be wearing masks, trying to keep our glasses from fogging.
The content of the lessons will be the same — how to slide on snow, use your poles and go up and down hills. However, the delivery will be altered by the new restrictions. Instructors will have to get creative in how they teach.
In “32 Degrees, the Journal of Professional Snowsports Instructors/Fall2020,” I read an article about how to adjust my lessons during COVID-19. In the article, Nicholas Herrin, PSIA-AASI (Professional Ski Instructors of America and American Association of Snowboard Instructors) chief executive officer, outlines “best practices for teaching during COVID-19.” He focuses on how to “maintain a low-risk learning environment for ourselves, our guests and our colleagues — helping to ensure a healthy snowsports season for everyone this winter.”
He directed instructors to a PSIA-ASSI document, “Navigating the 2020-21 Snowsports Season,” to give instructors ideas about how to deliver “safe, and fun, lesson experiences in the time of COVID-19.” From this document, Herrin extracted a component, “Instructor Considerations” to discuss in his article.
As I approach this new ski season, I found it useful in helping me prepare. It focused on integrating two crucial skills needed to successfully teach anyone anything. Teachers have to have both “people skills” and “teaching skills” to reach their students.
“People skills” is part of the “guest connection — how to establish trust and communication from the start.”
Many people coming into a lesson are nervous and unsure of how it will go. The instructor’s job is to make them feel welcomed and comfortable. Students will be less anxious if the instructor tells them how the lesson will be structured. These are things instructors always focused on, but with new COVID-19 concerns and protocols, it’s more challenging to establish this trust and relationship.
Instructors will set up parameters to prevent congestion, so students can maintain social distancing. We will be spreading our groups out and staggering them to keep them apart and in their own “bubble.”
As instructors, we always welcome our guests, but now we also have to reassure them that we are taking every precaution to keep them safe. As good teachers, we need to listen to and address their concerns, whether they are about being able to ski or COVID exposure.
Because our faces will be covered, we have to find new ways to communicate. Students might not be able to see our smiles or hear our muffled comments, but they can see a “thumbs up.” Instructors can still use verbal communication to check for understanding, as well, though masks make that more challenging.
As they assess students and plan the lesson, teachers will let students know what to expect from the lesson. They’ll stress that everyone can work together to “ensure a healthy learning environment.”
Teachers will emphasize social distancing and mask-wearing. Many of us will tell students that we can’t safely get into their space to help them up or put on their skis or poles, but we can show them how through our demonstrations.
Once the people connection has been made, “teaching skills” come into play. The “learning experience” is set up to “adapt the lesson to minimize risk.” Instructors “plan experiences for learning and guiding practice.” Everyone will need to be prepared for spending more time outside with adequate clothing. I’ll be carrying extra gloves and hand warmers this year and I hope the students will, too!
With physical distancing, there may be more independent learning where students go to different areas to practice their skills while staying farther apart. Lessons may take more time and the instructor has to factor that into the session to cover the essentials.
“Distance teaching considerations” was the section that I found most helpful. I’m concerned about how to get my messages across while wearing a mask. I’ll have to figure out how to articulate my message, using a combination of verbal and nonverbal communication to ensure understanding. Students will have to do the same, letting me know how they’re feeling. I will spend more time checking in with them to “confirm and review their understanding and preview the next steps.” We will have to work harder at communication, but it can be done.
The last part of this section focused on how the instructor structures the lesson and chooses the terrain to maximize students' understanding, comfort and safety.
At the beginning of the lesson, the instructor establishes foundational skills. These are skills crucial to skiers’ comfort and safety when they’re on their own. Getting into and out of bindings is important to know, especially when you have to take skis off and put them back on at road crossings.
Falling happens, so it’s important to show students the easiest way to get back up on their skis when no one can help them. Stopping and controlling speed are important skills, too, so there will be a focus early in the lesson on how to do that safely.
Choosing the terrain is important, especially with COVID concerns. Instructors will use terrain that makes students more comfortable and confident, requiring less “hands-on” assistance. In other words, they won’t take students where they’re more likely to fall. They will start on easy, level terrain and work their way up to small hills when students are ready.
Going into this new ski season, I’m feeling both excited and nervous. I’m not sure how this all will work out, but I’m willing to give it a try. Hopefully, we all will have a safe, healthy and fun season on the snow.
Events
Nordic Warm Up with Sue Wemyss at Great Glen Trails — two separate ski sessions to get you feeling good on your skis faster! Classic technique on Tuesday, Dec. 15; and skate technique on Tuesday, Dec. 22 from 10-11:30 a.m.
Maximum of six skiers per class.
Rates per class: $20 for season pass holders. $30 for non-pass holders
"Start the season off on the right ski! Rejuvenate your Nordic technique with Great Glen Trails Ski Director and Olympian Sue Wemyss. With drills, demonstrations, and individual feedback, Sue will help you raise your technical skiing ability. Geared for intermediate to advanced skiers, these classes get you to tune in and achieve greater efficiency. You’ll find your stride and glide quicker than skiing on your own."
To sign up, email Sue Wemyss at sue@mt-washingon.com
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
