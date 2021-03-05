Why groom cross-country ski trails? Grooming trails enhance the ski experience by providing consistent ski and trail conditions. As a Canadian Northwest Territory Recreation and Parks Association Ski Trail Grooming Guide states, “Groomed and tracked ski trails are easier to ski on, easier to learn on, better to race on and a whole lot faster than bush trails.”
A compacted trail surface with set tracks makes ski glide better, resulting in more efficient and safe skiing for all skiers. Beginners can control their skis better with more predictable conditions. More advanced skiers can ski farther with less effort. Everyone has a better time skiing.
Grooming can take an icy trail and make it skiable. In places where there’s little snow, careful grooming can preserve what snow there is longer. Packing snow helps it be less susceptible to being blown away by the wind. Trail grooming results in optimum conditions — snow that is predictable and long-lasting.
It wasn’t until we came up to Jackson on a winter vacation that I skied a “groomed” trail. I wasn’t sure I liked it — it seemed almost too controlled. However, it was easier to ski, and I did go farther and had more fun. Now, years later, I can appreciate what good grooming does for the Nordic experience. It makes it more consistent and predictable, the snow lasts longer and skiers can ski more often.
Grooming and maintaining trails isn’t easy. It takes lots of money, time, and effort. The NWT Ski Grooming Guide breaks it down into four distinct processes: Pre-season preparation, packing, leveling and track setting.
Pre-season preparation: In offseasons, Nordic center trail crews are busy brushing trails and clearing deadfall and obstructions. They may widen out the trails to make for easier grooming and skiing. Bridges are built or repaired and trails smoothed out. The smoother the trail, the less snow will be needed to cover it and make it skiable.
Packing: When the snow comes, groomers will “pack” it by removing the air. “Removing the air from fallen snow — the goal of packing — allows snow crystals to bond tightly to one another, creating a dense and supportive trail base. Packing also smoothes the trail, filling dips in the ground.” Early season, packing is usually done with a snowmobile or snowcat. The groomers might also drag rollers or compaction pans/bars behind the snowmobile to pack down a wider trail.
Leveling: After packing the trail, groomers work to level it. According to the Ski Grooming Guide, “a ski trail needs to be both as smooth and level as possible. Levelers work like graders: scraping snow off high spots and depositing it in low spots. Leveling also helps to ‘age’ snow, making it easier to work and shape.” Drag levelers “can take the form of bedsprings, crusher screens, chain-link fencing or other homemade devices.” There are commercial devices as well that can be used for leveling.
Track setting: Once the trail has been packed and leveled, it’s ready for track setting. The classic ski tracks are made by track setters — weighted molds that make deep, even grooves in the snow. The packed grooves hold the classic skis and provide better glide surfaces for them.
Quality trail grooming is an art and a craft. Groomers need to be able to “read” snow conditions, weather and temperature and know when, where, and how much to groom. It’s a tricky business! They also have to know how to operate and fix all kinds of machines and equipment. Skilled groomers are the farmers of the snow — they make it grow and last.
In Mount Washington Valley area, there have been issues on groomed trails with people walking, snowshoeing and post-holing on trails groomed for skiers.
Dog owners who walk their dogs where they are not allowed or don’t pick up after them is another problem. Fatbikers sometimes damaged the trails by riding on them when they’re too soft. These trail abusers don’t seem to understand what goes into grooming these trails.
To get a better idea of just how much money, time and human power is needed to keep local cross-country trails groomed, I sent out questionnaires to area Nordic centers. I heard back from Ellen Chandler from Jackson Ski Touring Foundation; Cort Hansen at Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring; Nate Harvey at Great Glen Trails; and Vince Runyon from Bretton Woods Nordic Center.
Time: All four Nordic centers usually groom daily, overnight or early in the morning, sometimes in multiple shifts, taking at least 6 hours or more to complete.
Costs in equipment, fuel and personnel:
Great Glen has one full-time groomer and helpers, averaging $17-$22 an hour. The daily grooming cost for its 25K network is $500. For grooming equipment, they have two snowmobiles, three drags (two of them Ginzus), a Kabota tracked vehicle and a Pisten Bully 440, all with a replacement cost of $300,000.
Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Foundation (MWVSTF) grooms about 6 hours a day. The hourly grooming costs range from $65-$100, including fuel, labor and machine time. On a low-traffic day, grooming runs around $300. On a busy day, $700, a day. They have two machines worth $130,000 and $20,000. However, they don’t last forever — 10 years usually — and replacement costs are between $150,000 and $250,000, depending on horsepower and size.
Jackson Ski Touring Foundation grooms sometimes 70K, but generally 50-60K daily. They have three Pisten Bully groomers and two small machine groomers. It costs them about $2,000 a day to groom, including payroll, fuel, repair and depreciation costs. They groom every 24 hours, usually in three shifts.
JSTF has two Pisten Bullys — 100 model — replacement cost of $250,000. They also have one ATV ($415,000), one Ski-Doo ($10,000), and two Ginzu groomers ($400-$600 each).
Bretton Woods grooms 100K, depending on conditions and weather. They have two Pisten Bullys — 100 models — a replacement cost of $250,000, a snow machine and trakor snowrazer, and a Yellowstone Ginzu, for a total replacement cost of $500,000.
Income to pay grooming costs:
Great Glen Trails and Bretton Woods pay for grooming with a daily pass and seasonal pass sales.
MWVSTF pays for its grooming with ticket sales and seasonal passes. The revenue from the Chocolate Festival also goes entirely into machine replacement costs. Unfortunately, they were unable to host the Chocolate Festival this year because of COVID-19, so their coffers are down for equipment replacement.
JSTF pays for grooming with seasonal and trail passes, contributions, and grants.
Income from trail passes and season passes: Great Glen Trails adult ski passes: daily is $22, a season pass is $150.
MWVSTF: adults: daily, $15. Season pass, $69.
JSTF: daily adult pass, $21. Season pass, $205.
Grab your calculator and figure how many of these they would need to sell to pay for daily grooming costs.
When I asked each center what their biggest grooming challenges were, Great Glen’s Nate Harvey said his were “staffing, weather and keeping equipment in working order.”
MWVST’s Cort Hansen said his were walkers and snowshoers on groomed trails, and fat bikers and dog walkers on trails outside of Whitaker Woods where they’re not allowed.
JSTF’s Ellen Chandler cited “weather and misuse of trails by walkers, off-route snowshoers, and dog walkers who don’t clean up after their pets.”
Vince Runyon said, “Weather and groomer maintenance. Groomer maintenance is nonstop and the biggest challenge.”
Bottom line — it takes a lot of money, effort, and people to create these groomed cross country trails we Nordic skiers love and enjoy. People who don’t buy ski passes shouldn’t be using and abusing these trails. Please stay off the groomed trails unless you’re wearing skis.
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
