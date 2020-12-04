For Nordic skiers, getting in shape for the upcoming ski season can be a combination of online training, in-person classes, and/or personnel training plans. Each skier can choose what works for them, given time, resources and interests.
Last week, I explored what options there were for either local in-class or online conditioning classes. Taryn Palmer and Hilary McCloy both offer excellent pre-season training programs. However, some experienced Nordic skiers have developed their own training regime, a medley of drills and skills they have evolved over the years.
I polled several local Nordic skiers to find out how they prepared for the season. Many of them are not only recreational skiers, but also compete in Great Glen’s Nordic Meisters and other local races. Many have also competed internationally.
As I read through their responses, I detected common threads in their pre-season conditioning regimes. The most prevalent conditioning focus was on cardiovascular workouts. Another common thread was an emphasis on strength-building exercises. The third thread, “balance,” is often forgotten in pre-season training, but is crucial to the mix.
The options for cardiovascular workouts are many. Some skiers like Jackson’s Meredith Piotrow stay active and in shape all year. “Doing what she loves until the season’s change,” works for her. She bikes as long as she can and then switches to running when it gets too chilly. When the snow flies, she says “it is very much a matter of skiing myself into condition by just being out on the trails as much as I can!”
Staying active and getting the heart rate up while building muscles and coordinating movements help skiers get in shape for cross-country skiing. Laurel Smith, a Jackson ski instructor and racer, uses biking, Nordic walking, ski bounding and roller skiing to build up her cardiovascular fitness. She uses workouts from an online coaching and training program for older (master) athletes to get in shape: tinyurl.com/y2r82t2z. These are run by former U.S. Ski Team member Andy Newell who puts together general training plans weekly, and supports these plans with technique videos, both dryland and on snow.
Jackson Ski Touring Foundation’s executive director and ski racer Ellen Chandler, uses a combination of “running, mellow strength training (yoga/Pilates-inspired) a little plyo (jumping and hopping), plus ski-walking (uphill with poles).” She adds in trail running, hiking and roller skiing to get in shape for winter skiing.
Former Olympian and Great Glen Trails ski school director, Sue Weymss, thinks “it’s important to incorporate poling into one’s walking, hiking uphill, or jogging/running.” That requires the “cardiovascular system to feed the muscles of both the upper body and lower body with oxygenated blood” to meet the demands of cross country skiing which are so physically demanding.
Veteran skier, racer and coach Doug Armstrong shared his focus in early season training. “After a summer of primarily lower body activities, most skiers are arm-weak come winter. Getting their upper bodies stronger and coordinated with the lower body before those first days on snow will avoid sore muscles.”
Doug and his wife Candy do lots of ski walking with poles, using lots of vertical-rolling terrain to build up their fitness. They use shorter poles that are very lightweight with tight straps around the wrists for a relaxed pole release and trim baskets down to avoid catching on brush. Doug suggests, “When Nordic walking, try to engage the arms as you would when on snow, with relaxed arm swing forward and a strong push down & back (hands back as far as the hips if possible).”
As skiers work to build up their cardiovascular strength, they progress from Nordic walking to “moose hoofs” and ski bounding. When Doug mentioned “moose hoofs,” I had no idea what he meant, so I “goggled” it and found a video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4ogOgKn3AM that showed me this training technique and compared it to Nordic walking and bounding.
Further research led me to this explanation from Nancy Fiddler, Olympian and national champion in a June 19, 2013 article: tinyurl.com/yyjpc4xr: “Ski walking, hill bounding and moose hoofing are a great way to incorporate ski-specific movements into a dryland workout. There are many ways to use these training tools, but I am going to recommend a favorite interval workout that touches on all three techniques. This low-impact workout works great for skiers of all ages and abilities, from juniors to masters.”
As Doug explains, “Moose hoofing and bounding are much more strenuous, but allow better poling follow through to the hips. Whether walking, hoofing or bounding, always pretend you are gliding on snow. Imagine the rhythmic swing of the arms and legs, the powerful step turns around corners, the leg drive and footwork required for good technique.” Follow Doug’s advice and you’ll be ready for cross country skiing once the snow comes.
To address the other components of pre-season Nordic training — strength and balance — these local Nordics use a variety of exercises and resources to work on both.
Sue Wemyss does strength and resistance training this time of year. She says, “It’s important to do strength training especially as we age, and it is most often done indoors, which can help us cope and stay active through the challenging weather of the late fall, with its shortened daylight hours.”
Jackson Ski Touring Executive Director and racer Ellen Chandler has been getting new ideas for her strengthening sessions from XC-focused online sessions with Carly Wynn at this website: tinyurl.com/y5brgx4p. Check it out to get ideas for strength training.
Building better balance is also important for cross country skiing. Without strong balance skills, Nordic skiers, whether classic or skate skiing, will be unable to ski efficiently. Cross-country skiers of both types spend a lot of time balancing on one ski. Without a strong core and good balance, they would be unable to maximize their glide. Activities like yoga and Pilates help build these balance skills.
Years ago, I participated in Sue Wemyss’s “Nordic Warm-Ups” program at Great Glen Trails. Building good balance was a major focus of the program. Sue taught us exercises from Douglas Garfield’s “The New Steady Ski for Nordic Athletes.” Garfield believes that balance, stabilization and strength are vital to Nordic skiing. His exercises and the drills Sue had us do helped us all get ready for the ski season. Hopefully, Sue will be able to offer this excellent program again this year. Check with Great Glen Trails or Sue (sue@mt-washington.com).
Winter is coming soon. Hopefully, it will bring lots of wonderful snow for all us Nordic, alpine and backcountry skiers. This is the time to shape up for the coming season by doing our cardiovascular, strengthening and balance workouts and exercises. Be ready and fit when the skiing starts!
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
