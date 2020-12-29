Though not unprecedented for this time of year, 2020 extended its wet middle finger yet again to skiers and riders last week when rain washed away a white Christmas on the slopes.
The two valley ski areas that had planned to be open on the holiday — Bretton Woods and Cranmore — decided to close.
The world’s worst year for many is having the last word.
We are in the midst of a Christmas vacation week, one devoid of ski area events. C-More the penguin will not ring in the new year with fireworks from Schneider Square with the family fun of a Cranapalooza. King Pine’s lights aren’t on until 9 p.m. every night with the traditional end-of-year fireworks shooting high above Purity Lake. There are no general population events across valley ski areas. The Bretton Woods New Year’s Eve fireworks? Limited space for the public.
It is a Christmas week to ski, snowboard, snowshoe, hike and fat bike. Mask up.
The 2020-21 ski season is off to an inauspicious start. That’s not surprising considering the safety restrictions imposed to combat COVID-19. Visitor restrictions, reservations at a couple of valley ski areas, limited restaurant seating, lift ticket pickups with restricted members of your party, having more space between skiers and riders in the lift lines and more are the normal this season.
The weather hasn’t exactly been cooperating either. Ski areas have been making snow when those fickle temperatures have dipped to frosty levels. Trail counts are low.
But on the plus side, with limited capacity the slopes aren’t as crowded. Those spaced lift lines mean more elbow room for the flight to the top.
For ski areas, breaking even would be like winning the lottery.
For an inclination as to what resort operators are expecting, take a look at the world’s largest ski company Vail Resorts, owners of Attitash and Wildcat. Earlier this month, the resort giant reported a net loss of $153.8 million for the first quarter of its current fiscal year ending Oct. 31. That’s a decrease of 44.4 percent compared to the first fiscal quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of the negative impacts of COVID-19.
However, the company reported an increase of about 20 percent in season pass sales through the first week of December.
“We are very pleased with the growth in our season-pass program, particularly given the challenging circumstances surrounding the impacts of COVID-19. We expect that the total number of guests on all advanced purchase passes this year will exceed 1.4 million, including all passes for our North American and Australian resorts, demonstrating the significant loyalty of our guest base and the strong demand for our mountain resorts,” said Vail Resorts Chief Executive Rob Katz on Dec. 10.
The New York Times reported that according to the trade group National Ski Areas Association, the ski industry took a $2 billion loss when the pandemic hit last spring which also led to furloughs and layoffs for thousands. The industry saw it’s lowest number of visits, 51 million, since the 2011-12 season.
It can only get better in 2021, right?
The 2019-2020 ski season abruptly ended in the valley with no pond skims, cardboard box derbies or high-flying freestyle competitions. The sunshine of March and its beach parties, on-snow concerts and spirited fundraisers were eclipsed by the a dark COVID-19 cloud that was forming its lethal storm that brought the ski season — and life as we knew it — to a halt quicker than a lift attendant could hit the emergency stop button.
This season had a typical staggered start, but a bit later than usual.
Though with all the restrictions, skiers can momentarily whisk away the pandemic soaring above the trails on the lift and landing on a mountain summit, like seeing an old friend. Snow on the trees, white-capped hills and mountains vistas, towns looking miniature golf courses and of course the invigorating alpine air all blow away the outbreak for those wonderful moments on snow.
Buffs and face masks still hide those smiles. Beaming eyes are muted by goggles. There is the joy of being in the out of doors, and socializing distantly with a capped number of friends, loved ones and those who share a passion for winter sliding on snow.
While making turns, there is optimism with vaccines and continued safety protocols that 2021 can only be better.
It has to be, right?
