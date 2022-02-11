This week, I led a group hike and also climbed an old favorite mountain with a friend, but I would rather reuse a fun old article on hiking in the winter with the late Bob Gordon and his dog Champney.
Gordon passed away this fall, and Champney is with a new owner and happy.
Naturally, I miss Gordon, who I hiked with for many years. Yet, I feel that his death was a liberation. It is not a logical thing, but a feeling, and I am fine with that.
So here is a column about a couple hikes with them in 2013. Enjoy.
I have to remind myself when hiking after a good snow storm with Bob Gordon and his dog Champney, that dogs have a duel navigation system: eyes and nose.
Champney, who is 6-year-old Tibetan terrier, or as Bob sometimes jokes, Tibetan terror, loves to walk ahead and plunge his face is the snow on the trail side about once every 10 seconds. His short legs lend themselves to this overly enthusiastic behavior.
His olfactory sense must be fully engaged when he does this. His shaggy fur, which Bob recently admitted needs to be cut before his usual spring haircut, builds up snow clods until he is effectively masked. It’s probably no problem at all for him to walk with a couple odoriferous humans on a packed trail that smells of Vibram soled boots, when nearly blinded in this fashion.
Of whom do I speak? Bob is a landscape artist with a studio located a short way down the Kancamagus Highway in Conway. Champney is named for the famous landscape artist Benjamin Champney, who attracted other first class artists to Conway in the 1850s, thus creating the White Mountain School of Art.
Some enlightened modern art critics consider Gordon a modern member of the White Mountain School of Art. However, Bob modestly considers his four-footed companion Champney to be more famous than he is, likely because of a couple other articles with photos that this hiking columnist has written about them.
Recently, I took a couple moderate hikes with them. The first was up Mount Israel in Sandwich. It was a cold sunny day. There wasn’t a profusion of fresh powder, and Champney only got partially blinded by the snow that day.
As we climbed out of the valley and up into the evergreen forest, snowshoe hare tracks became more prolific that we had ever seen before. Many of the tracks were on well worn hare trails. We wondered if any predators were aware of their presence up there. However, Champney’s low level of interest likely meant the tracks weren’t new.
When we reached the small bare summit the wind was strong and steady and we didn’t linger at all, just stood momentarily at the cairn, glancing at the great view of the Sandwich Range across the valley, then plunged back into the protective trees.
On the way down, it grew warmer in the sun. Mount Israel was a nice uneventful hike for Champney, whose small size and great enthusiasm sometimes leads to outdoor challenges.
Mount Potash, however, was more typical. He hadn’t been out for a hike in a while. The fresh layer of new powder was pure ecstasy for him. We were only the second party up the trail since the new snow, and Bob and I wore snowshoes. Champney bounded up the trail — either in front, in back, walking beside us between these two places, or somewhere off to the side, where he made slower progress because of the snow depth.
Mount Potash has a beautiful trail. But like many local hikers, I go there less than its neighbor Mount Hedgehog. So this time, it was good to renew my acquaintance with it.
We climbed past the recent clear-cut near the trail, a bright white opening in the winter. The trail wound uphill and started around the back side of the peak. The first lookout, with its great view of Mount Passaconaway, was striking.
It was at that point that I realized that further up we would be seeing the new landslide on West Sleeper. It was caused by Hurricane Irene, and I had bushwhacked up to it last summer, but never seen it from a distance. Hiking author Steve Smith had previously affirmed its presence while looking out from Mount Potash.
We swung around the back of Mount Potash and climbed to the summit. Just to the south, located below the ridge between Mounts Tripyramid and Whiteface, the West Sleeper slide was white and striking. In the other direction, the view toward Mount Carrigain was gray with snow squalls.
We stayed a while and headed down. By then Champney’s antics were slowing considerably. He was building up balls of snow on his legs and feet, and his face was plastered with a mask of snow. He walked right behind Bob most of the way down, a subdued Champney only seen when the challenges of the outdoors are tiring him.
How do these dogs manage in Tibet? The same as they do here.
At the car, Champney preceeded to soak the front seat while jumping in, and then the whole back seat lying down. When they got home later, Bob lifted him into the sink to melt the crusted snow with warm water.
A water enthusiast in any form, Champney loved it. But then Bob put him on a leash outside to do his business. He got muddy in the sun and had to be washed in the sink again, and Champney didn’t mind at all.
