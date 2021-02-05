Its unusual these days to see only two cars in the Champney Falls Trail parking lot, located 10.5 miles west of Conway on the Kancamagus Highway, on a day that is half decent for hiking.
But when I pulled in there Thursday mid-morning this week with a friend and her black lab to do a morning snowshoe up the trail to Champney and Pitcher Falls, we were only the third car.
What wasn’t surprising was that the trail was already partially packed down from snowshoers going to the falls the day before after the storm. But we put on our snowshoes anyway, and it was good to finally be on them again. The lab ran back and forth, spending more time in the deeper snow on the unpacked trailside.
Half a mile up the trail, it was surprising to see an alteration of the trail done two years ago. It used to swing right up a ridge and then descend again to an old road along the brook. Now, it goes straight across the brook, then crosses it again back to the old road.
Anyway in 1.4 miles, we turned to the left off the main trail, on the Champney Falls Loop. We stopped to listen to the snow and ice locked brook down to our left. There was no sound of water. The exceptional amount of ice from rain this winter plus the new snow muffled it completely.
The same was true of Champney Falls after we arrived and snowshoed beneath it on the walk over to Pitcher Falls. Silence emanated from the big arch of ice that was Champney Falls.
Then we walked over to canyon of Pitcher Falls. A long curtain of ice on the uphill side draped over the 35-foot wall. Much of it was stained brown from the forest above. Some sections were broken off halfway down, testament to unseasonable warmth. But the main section was a wall of rippled ice to the floor.This is a highly popular ice-climbing location, but I didn’t see sign of past climbing in the rippled ice.
The little canyon of Pitcher Falls is a basaltic dike, where softer basalt eroded much quicker than surrounding granite. What is basalt? It is material from the Earth’s mantle, miles below the surface. Much of it rose from the mantle in cracks during the violent Triassic period more than 200 million years ago, when mass extinctions occurred as well.
We decided to continue up the Champney Falls Loop next the brook. A few snowshoers had been that way before us, and we followed the trough of their tracks up the stone steps, now smooth but steep. It was chilly, with a cold breeze. Turning, the view was dramatic, with the brief rise of Mount Blue above the falls on the right and mountains in the distance.
We hit the main trail and turned downward. On the way down, the lab ran by me, unintentionally(?) knocked an apple I was eating out of my hand by my side with his nose, and grabbed it on the trail. It was such a spontaneous and graceful act, I didn’t begrudge it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.