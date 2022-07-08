LiDAR, or Light Detection and Ranging, is new technology that is improving many activities.
“It is a significant generational change,” said AMC cartographer Larry Garland of Jackson recently.
It is a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure distances. An airplane with this device flies over an area and accurately maps the landscape. Every small variation in the topography becomes evident. This has become a boon not only for map makers, but for geologists and archaeologists.
What has it done for hiking and hiking maps? It is an understatement that LiDAR is more accurate measuring elevation than in previous map making. It is accurate to less than a foot.
Garland has made maps for the AMC since 1996. He also has made maps for many other northeast outdoor and conservation organizations. He is often out on the trail with an advanced GPS backpack collecting trail information, then returns to his office at home in Jackson and downloads it into Geographic Information software.
He said that the expensive process of mapping states with LiDAR is well underway. New Hampshire was finished in late 2018, and Maine is underway. “Most LiDAR is contracted through the U.S. Geological Survey, to their specifications,” he said. “The airplane flies a specific pattern using ground control points.”
I asked him if AMC maps are updated.
“Every 5 years a new AMC White Mountain Guide comes out,” he said. “The 30th edition (maps) that came out in 2017 were made before the application of LiDAR. The 31st edition comes out this fall with new maps and some new elevations.”
Geographic Survey data from LiDAR mapping is public information. When Garland retrieved it he found some interesting elevation changes that are of interest to hikers, especially those doing the 48 4,000 footers. Despite these surprises, the AMC 4,000 Footer Committee has decided to keep the traditional list.
Previously Mount Tecumseh was 4,003 feet. The new elevation is 3,995 feet. Mount Adams (5,799 feet) is 23 feet higher at 5,822 feet. South Hancock (4,319 feet) is 62 feet lower, at 4,257 feet. Also LiDAR indicates there is not a 200-foot rise to its summit from the col between North and South Hancock, normally required for South Hancock to be on the 4,000 footer list. Yet the AMC 4,000 Footer Committee has kept it on the list. Mount Guyot was not on the list because there was not a 200 rise from the saddle between Mount Bond and Mount Guyot. LiDAR says it does have that 200 foot rise.
The traditional AMC 4,000 footer list will remain. Other trail organization’s such as the Trailwrights may re-evaluate.
Another fascinating use of LiDAR is geology. Recently geologist Brian Fowler was in the field near Whiteface Intervale in North Sandwich, working on a New Hampshire Geological Survey map.
The Wisconsin ice sheet was in full retreat 14,000 years ago. Yet Fowler found evidence of drumlins and moraines that indicated advancement of ice during a renewed period of cold during the retreat. This cold period has been well documented. But the interesting thing was that, rather than advancing back south, the advancement was to the northeast.
His colleague Woody Thompson was working on a NHGS map as well in the Squam Lake area. Thompson found striations on rocks on Long Island in Squam Lake that were also headed northeast.
The use of LiDAR, which shows every ripple in the landscape, was useful in finding an explanation for the northeast flow. Ice began advancing south during this short cold period, was deflected by the Ossipee Range and turned northeast, rising part way up the Sandwich range, leaving drumlins and moraines.
This happened in one small location during the retreat of the glacier. Yet it demonstrates how the study of surface geology has taken a leap forward with the use of LiDAR.
As for archaeology, the mapping of stone walls in New England has new life, as they are easily visible with LiDAR. Check out the Stone Wall Mapper by NH Granit at granit.unh.edu/resourcelibrary/specialtopics/stonewalls. You can participate, adding your knowledge of stone wall locations.
As for around the world, in Central and South America, they are literally finding unknown cities that were hidden by the jungle. Another future use of this technology is driver-less cars, where it is used to avoid objects.
For those who haven’t seen a LiDAR map, the Chocorua Lake Consevancy has a Chocorua Map App (chocorualake.org/chocorua-map-app) that you can download on iOS mobile devises.
To a geologist, the map reveals the glacial history of the basin in remarkable detail, and to the layman, the earth beneath the trees in all its complexity. This app holds a wealth of information about trails, geology, elevation gain and more by tapping on a location.
It was developed by Rick Allmendinger, a professor emeritus of earth sciences at Cornell. Today he lives in Tamworth and is on the board of the Chocorua Lake Conservancy.
