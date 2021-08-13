There is a joy in moving right along on a hike. Sometimes going slow is good and sometimes it takes friends to slow me down. That inevitably adds more appreciation of the surrounding forest. When that happens it can be a mild surprise.
This week on a clear day, I took my friends Carl and his wife, Joan, on a walk along Wonalancet Brook to Locke Falls in Tamworth.
For years I have hiked to Locke Falls on the upper Brook Path from the parking lot on Route 113A in Wonalancet, located .04 miles east of the white Wonalancet Chapel and across the road from the Cabin Trail.
I knew the trail continued beyond Locke Falls another mile out to a spot on 113A that was closer to Tamworth village. But I only did that section once years ago, and instead preferred turning around and enjoying the scenic brook the way I had come on the upper Brook Path.
Carl and Joan had gone there with me more than once over the years, and in looking for a new hike for them, I took the advice of another hiker friend, Pam Andruskiewicz. She recommended the lower Brook Path.
So I did a recon of the lower Brook Path by myself. And of course, I moved right along.
To get there from the four corners in Tamworth Village I drove out 113A or the Chinook Trail for 4.2 miles. Just before the second bridge from the village, I turned into a small dirt road on the left. In a short distance, I pulled right into a space beneath a sign in a tree that said parking for the Brook Path.
I walked up the dirt road about three hundred feet further to the trail entrance on the right, which starts in a narrow space between trees and can be easily missed. But there is a sign in a tree there that says “Trail.”
A short steep trail section brought me down to the trail along the river. Then for most of a mile, the trail was flat along the river, allowing me to appreciate my surroundings without any distraction negotiating the trail. The flowing river was wide and from it emanated the peaceful sound of gentle whitewater. Trees framed it on both sides.
As I neared Locke Falls, the trail required a little more attention, then I rose to the lookout point above the falls. With this summer’s rain, the falls was substantial and satisfying to witness. After a few minutes, I turned back, and soon approached my car. I concluded it was a great place to bring Carl and Joan.
I met Carl on the Nancy Pond Trail 25 years ago. When he comes up in the summer for a few weeks, we get out for a few hikes. He is a professor of biochemistry at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City. He runs a lab there, and it may be in the spirit of research into the mysteries of life that allows him to look at the natural world from an appreciative perspective. He is in no hurry on a hike and we always go slowly. This helps me to slow down.
I went to the lower Brook Path with Carl and Joan about a week later. We parked, walked up the road and descended to the river. It had been a late start and was already 12:30 p.m. at that point. They wanted to stop for lunch. They sat on a ledge next to the water. Restless, I wandered upstream a short way and within sight of them found a big smooth boulder to sit on that was detached from the shore.
Sun filtered through the trees down to the bubbling waters, its sound carrying theta waves to my ears; the river becoming a highway of peace.
The rest of the walk up to the falls was relaxing. I enjoyed the sun shining through trees. We passed a couple structures on the opposite bank, and peered across with curiosity from our bank.
After negotiating a couple dicey spots on the trail we climbed up to the Locke Falls viewpoint. I could tell its powerful force affected my friends, and was not something they normally witnessed close up.
After about an hour we headed back.
