Last Saturday, my friends Diane Johnson and Chuck Cook from Conway were up for a hike beyond the Mount Washington Valley. They joined me on the 5.4-mile loop hike on Mounts Morgan (2,220 feet) and Percival (2,212 feet) in the Squam Range west of Sandwich.
The Morgan/Percival loop is a very popular hike. These are small but rugged mountains, with steep and rocky eastern slopes. The trails are maintained by the Squam Lakes Association. In the spring during mud season their trails are closed to prevent damage. Last Friday was the day they were reopened, and Saturday many people hiked Morgan/Percival.
To get there from Center Sandwich, we took Route 113 towards Holderness, and in 6.1 miles, on top of a hill, we pulled right into the Mount Morgan Trail parking lot (across the road from the Rattlesnake Mountain parking lot). It was 10 a.m. and there were only two spots left.
There is no parking out on the road, and if you find the lot full when you get there, you can park at the Mount Percival parking lot located 0.3 miles back towards Sandwich.
We started up the Mount Morgan Trail. It reminded me of the time I did it many years ago with the late Conway artist Bob Gordon. It was hunting season. Gordon had a white pigtail at the time, and I suggested he tuck it under his cap so he wouldn’t be mistaken for a whitetail deer. He did.
On Saturday, the trail was in good shape with only a few wet spots. In 1.7 miles, we reached the junction with the Crawford Ridgepole Trail. This 11.3 mile trail traverses the entire Squam Range from Sandwich Notch to Holderness. The two trails coincided as we continued, and soon we reached the “ladder route” on Mount Morgan, an exciting alternative to the regular trail.
We took it. We climbed up a cliff on three rugged wooden ladders, scrambled through a short cave, popped out into the sun above that and followed the yellow blazes over boulders up to the first lookout.
The lookout was a flat comfortable ledge just below the wooded summit. For those who haven’t seen the view from a lookout over the Lakes Region, it is highly recommended. The combination of Squam Lake and Lake Winnipasaukee is impressive, a land of mountains and water.
My brother, who lives in the San Juan Islands off Puget Sound, exclaimed at one of my pictures from Mount Morgan. He said it looked like the San Juan Islands-- dark green hills rising out of water.
This reminded me of the late David Eastman of Tamworth, who had lived and worked in Washington state at one point. He said that the San Juan Islands looked like the White Mountains, just add water.
We began meeting many hikers, starting at the lookout. One interesting fellow we met there just as he was leaving was a member of SOTA — Summits on the Air. It is a ham radio group that loves the outdoors. They “activate” a summit by reaching four other ham radio operators around the world from a summit. We missed his broadcast, but he said he had reached Europe and the West Coast from the lookout.
Soon we took off on the Crawford Ridgepole Trail heading for Mount Percival. It is not a flat walk, as you climb up and down ledges. In .8 miles, we climbed up to the cairn on top of Percival. The view there was just as good as from Morgan.
From there, there are two options for heading down, the regular trail and the “cave route” that reconnects with the regular trail. We decided to check out the cave route. We scrambled down through boulders and reached the entrance to the “cave,” more like a short tunnel. It was iced up and steep. We decided not to go that way because of the ice.
Instead of heading back to the summit, we moved ahead through a wide crack and bushwhacked through a boulder field to the regular trail. At that point there were two couples with us, making for seven people. The boulder field was challenging, and we cheered each other on. It was fun. Often meeting a lot of people on a hike is not ideal. But the common objective of getting though the sharp boulders brought us together. “This is one for the books,” I said to Diane.
The cave should be iced up for another few weeks, and I recommend taking the regular trail down from the summit.
By then the afternoon was warm, and it felt like a long way down Mount Percival. Near the bottom we took a right on the newer half mile Morse Trail to reconnect with the Mount Morgan Trail near the parking lot.
Many hikers were arriving at the parking lot when we did. There was a communal sense of accomplishment in the air.
