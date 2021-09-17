What is your favorite hike? That has been a question I have tended to dismiss. My consistent answer was, “The one I’m on.” So why write a column on the subject?
I won’t pick one for the top prize but will see what hikes come to mind for the fun of it, and it might inspire someone to go there.
Mount Adams (5,799 feet) is one that is on top of the list. I enjoy going up the Lowe’s Path from Randolph in the winter and stopping at the RMC Gray Knob Cabin on the way up for a snack and talking to the caretaker. For a short period, the caretaker was Guy Waterman, the author of "Backcountry Ethics."
The trek across the tundra to the summit is unique and the view from the top memorable. If there is a strong wind, there is a small nook on the eastern side of the summit to hide and have lunch. Climbing across the tundra to the top on a gusty day is not something you forget but is stored in memory and added to the reasons you are addicted to hiking.
This is also a great hike in the summer.
What has been my favorite hike in the summer recently? The Beeline Trail up Mount Chocorua (3,500 feet). There are a number of reasons. I enjoy starting out and ending a hike on relatively flat ground, giving you time to anticipate and reflect when done.
The hike starts out at the parking lot at the end of the Paugus Mill Road. You take the relatively flat Bolles Trail through the silent valley between Mount Chocorua and Mount Paugus, listening to Paugus Brook. Then you head up a gradual and scenic ravine on the Beeline Trail, finally reaching the Brook Trail and negotiating some steep slabs before reaching a great western viewpoint. The trail then enters stunted spruce until just below the bare summit.
It is best to do on a quiet week day, but even when I did it last Memorial Day, it was fun despite the crowd on top that had come up on other trails, mostly the Piper Trail and the Champney Falls Trail.
It seems like I’m switching back and forth between winter and summer. Of course, my second favorite hike in winter is the Falling Waters Loop also called the Franconia Ridge Loop. It takes in Mount Lafayette (5,260 feet), Lincoln (5,089 feet) and Little Haystack (4,760 feet), all above treeline.
Many people hike up the Falling Waters Trail to Little Haystack first and then walk up the ridge over Lincoln and Lafayette, and down the Bridle Path to the same parking lot. I prefer the other way, up Mount Lafayette and walking down the ridge and down the Falling Waters Trail.
Again, it is a great hike in the summer as well. I think National Geographic named this one of the most scenic trails in the east. The parking lot fills up early, even on weekdays.
Get there early if you intend to do it, or have some alternative plan like a drop-off/pickup. There is also trail parking across the street at Lafayette Place, and a tunnel under the parkway, but that lot tends to fill up equally early.
One tends to have favorite hikes nearby. Since I live in Tamworth, one of my favorites in the area is Bayle Mountain (1,853 feet). To say that it is unique is an understatement. It is in the center of the circular Ossipee Range, mostly composed of the roots of an ancient volcano. However, Bayle Mountain itself is composed of light-colored granite that rose up long after the volcano.
The bare summit area, interspersed with a few trees, is rolling mounds of this granite, and the views are extraordinary.
To get to this 2.6-mile round-trip hike, bear right on Pine Hill Road across the Pizza Barn on Route 16 in Ossipee. Go straight at a fork and at a T take a right on Connor Pond Road. That turns to Marble Road at a bend after a field. Continue for about another mile to a turnoff on the right with a trail parking sign, and a camp across the road. Walk around the next corner on the road and take a sharp right on a gated snowmobile road. Continue on that until you see a small sign on a tree, where the trail turns left uphill.
If I lived in Gorham, what local hike would be a favorite? Maybe Mount Crag (1,412 feet) in Shelbourne. The view from the flat summit ledge is extraordinary of the Androscoggin River valley below and the Presidentials to the west. This is an easy hike for a great view. It is accessed from the Austin Brook Trail on the North Road. A left on the Yellow Trail shortly brings you to the summit and you can continue down to the Gates Brook Trail and a pleasant road walk on the North Road back to your car.
After writing this, I will reaffirm my answer about a favorite hike: the trail I am on. Happy trails.
