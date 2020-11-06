It is fun to go to outlying mountains with friends and catch a view you haven’t seen in a few years, if ever, and especially on Indian summer days.
On Thursday, four of us headed north in two cars. We were heading to Mount Crag (1,412 feet) in Shelburne, a very pleasant 1.2-mile hike up to a great lookout ledge overlooking the Androscoggin River valley with a wide vista from Maine to Mount Washington.
My hiking friend, Conway artist Bob Gordon, is always on a mission to find new scenes to paint. Along with us came Charles Monahan of North Conway and Jim Salmon of Conway. The last time I hiked with these two was on North and South Sugarloaf — modest peaks with great views. So we were following a tradition.
Driving up Route 16 to Gorham, we took a right on Route 2.
The best way from there is to travel 5.6 miles east and bear left on Meadow Road at Shelburne Village. Take Meadow Road over the bridge on the Androscoggin River and at the next junction take a left on North Road. In 0.6 miles, turn left into the parking lot for the Austin Brook Trail.
We didn’t go that way. From Gorham, we traveled 3.4 miles east on Route 2 and turned left directly onto North Road. We crossed the bridge next to the hydro dam over the Androscoggin River and continued east on North Road until I recognized the Austin Brook trailhead. I didn’t know the mileage that way, which is why I recommend the other way for those who won’t recognize the trailhead. But later after your hike I recommend you go back to Route 2 that way, so you see the whole North Road and as much of the beautiful river valley as possible.
From the parking lot, you walk across the road to a unique trailhead. You pass through a turnstile, the only one in the White Mountains, I think. From there, you are on private conservation land to the summit of Mount Crag. You start out on a pleasant woods road and in 0.4 miles turn left on the Yellow Trail. This climbs gradually and sometimes steeply for 0.8 miles to the spectacular south facing summit ledge.
Soon after we turned left onto the Yellow Trail, Gordon commented on a giant boulder to our left 50 feet into the woods. It was so monstrous we had to go look at. There was a herd path around it, where admirers had circumambulated it. It was split in a few places, creating 30-foot walls at various angles, looking more like two or three giant rocks, and reminiscent of a downtown high rise neighborhood.
Back on the trail, it began to rise up a north slope. A loose layer of beech, oak and big tooth aspen leaves were underfoot, and we had to be cautious of hidden rocks. The trail turned south, remaining steep, and finally started to let up as we neared the summit.
We stepped out into the direct sun on the summit. The Androscoggin River valley spread out below. To the west, Mount Washington and Mount Madison were sprinkled with snow. Directly across from us were the peaks Shelburne Moriah and Moriah. To the east were lower peaks north of Evans Notch. In the valley, the blue of the sky was reflected off the river.
After an extended stay, we decided to head back down the same way instead of doing a loop that would require a road walk on the North Road to get back to our cars. We also were curious about a structure built eight years ago by the Shelburne Trails Club: a hand powered cable car over Austen Brook that was used in high water to get across it.
Descending to the Austen Brook Trail we crossed it, continuing on the Yellow Path for a short walk to the cutoff for the cable car. We arrived. The brook was pretty low. I sampled the cable car, crossing over and back, using the rope pulley. It was not easy and took some energy. Then Jim Salmon tried it. We were impressed.
We returned to the Austen Brook Trail and were soon back at our cars. We agreed it was a great hike on a gorgeous day.
Later, I talked briefly with the past president of the Shelburne Trails Club, Dick Lussier. He said that the summer’s trail maintenance work had been completed, despite COVID. He said that club was involved with the Mahoosuc Land Trust, which is presently raising funds to preserve shoreline and islands of the Androscoggin River in the Shelburne area. He said the club will be building trails to and along the river.
He sent me some photos he had taken from the top of Mount Crag. One was so beautiful and representative of the view, he let me use it for this column.
