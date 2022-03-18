Climbing Mount Pierce (4,312 feet), the easiest 4,000-footer, is a deja vu for myself and many other hikers who have done it repeatedly. This Thursday, I went back and did it again on an annual (or more) hike.
The 3.1-mile hike up the Crawford Path and the 0.1-mile walk to the summit of Pierce is a perfect example of how you can climb a mountain many times and each time will be different, with varying weather, ground conditions, the number and kind of people you meet, and more.
This time was no exception. The 45-mile drive from Tamworth to the Crawford Path parking lot on the Mount Clinton Road across from the AMC Highland Center felt long.
When I arrived, at about 9 a.m., there were about a half dozen cars there already. Two parties were preparing to head up the trail, a single man and a very noisy group of a half dozen young people with an older leader.
I was concerned that I would be walking the same speed as the group, and it turned out to be right — we alternated leads all the way to the Mizpah Cutoff in 1.9 miles. But they quieted down on the trail and I enjoyed the conversation with them.
Only their leader had been there before. As the easiest 4,000 footer, Mount Pierce is more frequented by inexperienced hikers that other 4,000 footers. Some cause a shake of the head, but at least all in this group had foot traction, definitely needed on the icy sections and also on packed snow.
Back to the start of the hike. From the parking lot, I took the Crawford Connector to the Crawford Path and started up a steady grade, passing the brass plaque indicating that the Crawford Path is the oldest continually used trail in America.
The section to Mount Pierce was built by Abel Crawford and his son Ethan in 1819.
Perhaps it is appropriate that it is frequented by a cross section of hikers, from those with little or no experience to those with a lot of experience.
Anyway, I enjoyed the peace of the woods as much as I could on the lower section. I stopped at the Mizpah Cut-off for a snack. The group passed me and went on ahead. The lone male hiker I had seen in the parking lot caught up with me and paused.
Conversation ensued. He was an experienced hiker from Connecticut, and was close to finishing the Northeast 111 Highest. We started out and hiked to the summit together, our conversation ranging over the mountains.
The upper section of the trail is mostly gentle and follows the west side of the ridge. Near the junction with the Webster Cliff Trail (which climbs to the summit of Pierce in 0.1 miles), the vast view west and north opened up. It was mild and the wind was decreasing. Yet Mount Washington and the northern Presidentials were covered with a new dusting of snow.
We turned right at the junction and walked on the trail through the bare tundra to the summit cairn, then had lunch on the bare sunny ledges. The group of young people headed down, leaving us in peace.
I saw that the Webster Cliff Trail from the summit was packed down by snowshoes. I decided to head down that way, pass the AMC Mizpah Hut and continue down the Mizpah Cutoff to the main trail. My new friend decided to go back the way we had come.
It was great to head down in solitude on the sunny Webster Cliff Trail. The snow was soft, and on the steep sections I safely slid down on my butt. I didn’t post-hole once, yet that would not last.
Mizpah Hut appeared ahead. I hadn’t been there in years, probably since the late 1970s. I had worked at all eight AMC huts in my stint in the AMC Construction Crew, and remembered some of the crew at Mizpah hut at that time who had lived in the Mount Washington Valley since.
The late David Eastman of Tamworth worked in the summer of 1965 in the building of the modern Mizpah Hut.
The next year, he was flying a helicopter in Vietnam. Other locals that worked there were Joe Gill, now of North Fryeburg, Maine, and Gardiner Perry of Conway.
Walking down the Mizpah Cutoff was peaceful and soon I was heading down the Crawford Path to my car.
