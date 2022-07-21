"Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi" could be heard around St. Andrews after Australian Cameron Smith turned in a final round for the ages to win the 150th Open Championship last Sunday. Smith, who shot an eight-under 64 on Sunday, came from four shots behind to spoil Rory Mcllroy’s bid for his fifth major and first since 2014.
McIlroy played well on Sunday, shooting two-under but the problem was Smith played great. He’s the first golfer to shoot two rounds of 64 in a major. His 20 under tied for the best score at a major.
“I knew it wasn't going to be too long before I got one of these," Smith said. "I've knocked on the door, I think, maybe one too many times now. So it's nice to get it done.”
Did notice the logo on runner-up Cameron Young’s left sleeve? Yes, it was the MLB logo. It turns out he’s sponsored by Major League Baseball and is not the first player to do so. According to Golf.com, Peter Malnati, Billy Andrade, Brandon Todd and Spencer Levin are among golfers who have been sponsored by the league in the past. Part of the sponsorship includes access to any Major League ballpark.
While the golf was fantastic, the highlight for many may have been Tiger Woods walk to the 18th green on Friday. The thousands in attendance at the Old Course rose as one to pay tribute to the best golf in my lifetime.
“The fans, the ovation and the warmth, it was an unbelievable feeling. I understand what Jack (Nicklaus) and Arnold (Palmer) had gone through in the past,” Tiger said. “I was kind of feeling that way there at the end. …They understand what golf's all about and what it takes to be an Open champion.”
The ovation brought tears to Woods.
“As I got closer to the green, … the ovation got louder and you could feel the warmth and you could feel the people from both sides,” he said. “Felt like the whole tournament was right there and they all had appreciated what I've done here for the years I've played. … I felt like it just came to a head right there as I was walking to my golf ball.”
Seven questions with Indian Mound Golf Club owner and teaching professional Jonathan Rivers
Where did you grow up and how old were you when you started playing golf?
“I grew up in Rumford, Rhode Island, spent the summers in Bartlett playing in the weekly junior clinics at Wentworth Hall in Jackson. I was 7 years old.”
How did you end up in the golf business?
“I ended up in the golf business when I graduated from Kennett High School in 1984. I went to Elkin, North Carolina to work for a close friend of the family, Bill Twigg. He was the former superintendent at Wentworth Hall in Jackson. I learned a lot about the maintenance of the golf course and daily practices of the outside operations. After that winter I went to Tampa, Florida and worked for a company that built a golf course. I then moved to Bethlehem and ran/leased the Maplewood golf course for 4 years. My next move was back home to Hale’s Location and was the first golf professional when they opened in 1990 and I was there until 2005. Then my final move was the purchase of Indian Mound Golf Club in Center Ossipee in January of 2006.”
What drives you to success on and off the golf course?
“Certainly the success is the people and customers around you. We strive to do our best to promote the game and we do a lot of charity work in our business on and off the course giving back to this great community and growing the golf business. I didn't go to college, I'm a much more hands-on working owner but I certainly had to work twice as hard that's for sure. Not too many days go by that we don’t learn more each day in this business and understanding people's needs.”
What is your favorite golf course in America?
“My favorite course and tournament has always been the Masters at Augusta. I have been fortunate to have been there three times. One day my hope is to play there.”
What advice do you have for junior golfers to become better and compete in high school or possibly on the college level?
“My advice to junior golfers is to work on grip, set up, alignment and balance. Have a great attitude when you struggle, and if you decide to pursue getting in the golf business, there are many golf schools and programs the PGA of America has to offer.”
Can you recommend a drill to help with the short game or putting?
“Short game: Keep it simple, balance, balance, balance. If your hands come through first the club has to follow the hands. Control the speed of the club like you are throwing the ball to your target. Putting: hold your finish, the center of your club should be following through down your target line.”
If you could play a round with any three people throughout history, what would your dream foursome be?
“My dream group has always been playing with my three boys — Christian, Joshua and Noah Rivers.”
Club Notes
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Club Pro Bob McGraw reports the Thursday night scramble was won the team of Adam Mosston, Mike Peloquin, Dave Matesky and James Wabrek.
Joan Gallagher took the closest-to-the-pin honors.
McGraw will conduct a driver and fairway woods clinic this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on the fundamentals needed to be successful. The fee is $20 and the class is limited to six students. Call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090 to sign up.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: John Kasparian, director of golf, reports in women's league play four of the top finishers were determined by matching cards.
In the battle for first place, Dotti Heffernan (+5) took first place over Cheryle ONeil (+5). Third place was decided when Robin Garside (+3) edged out Jane Waldie (+3) on the first handicap hole.
Closest-to-the-pin honors on the par 3, third hole, went to Jill Lucchetti, who came within 15' 1" of the hole.
On the men's side in league play, Doug Beauregard (+5) captured first place over Dave Heffernan (+5) by matching cards on the second handicap hole. Jerry Henry (+4) took third place outlasting Mike Albarelli (+4) by matching cards.
John Rafferty took closest-to-the-pin honors on the par 3, sixth hole, coming within 10' 2" of the cup.
Both the women and men are scheduled to get back into action next week with the women teeing it up on Monday and the men on Tuesday.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Nancy Calvert reports last weekend Lake Kezar held its annual Men's Club Championship. There were three flights, A, B and C.
“Our superintendent (Mike Lewis) made sure the pins were going to be tough, and they were,” said Nancy.
Eric Latsey was the A-flight winner with a combined two-day total of 154. Second place went to Bob Prescot with a combined total of 157.
Marc Webster was B-flight winner with a combined two-day total of 159, while Chris Hallbergtook second with a total of 165.
Mike Halacy was the C-flight winner with a total of 172 and Tim Chandler was second with a total of 179.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Ryan Polisso, director of golf at the Wentworth, reports the Red Fox League was canceled this week due to almost 2 inches of rain on Monday.
Last Sunday, July 17, the Wentworth held its mixed team championship tournament. Twosomes played an alternate shot format. The winning team was Jack and Chris Rowe with a net score of 66. They were followed by Ralph and Sally Fiore with a net 67.
Third place, in a match of cards, went to Chad Callanan and Lynne Anderson with a net score of 68. Fourth place went to Jean and Virgil Webb with a net score of 68, fifth place went to Rita Descoteaux and Roger LeBlanc with a net score of 70.
All of the players enjoyed the after golf festivities at Madeline’s.
Mark your calendars for the next member-guest, which is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20.
Golf talk
“If you think it's hard to meet new people, try picking up the wrong golf ball.” — Jack Lemon.
If you have any great local stories, golf scores or photos, tee them up and send them my way, please, so we can include them in an upcoming column. Contact Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com. Hope you have a bogey-free week.
