"Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi" could be heard around St. Andrews after Australian Cameron Smith turned in a final round for the ages to win the 150th Open Championship last Sunday. Smith, who shot an eight-under 64 on Sunday, came from four shots behind to spoil Rory Mcllroy’s bid for his fifth major and first since 2014.

McIlroy played well on Sunday, shooting two-under but the problem was Smith played great. He’s the first golfer to shoot two rounds of 64 in a major. His 20 under tied for the best score at a major.

