If you want to grow a sport, you need to get youngsters excited about it. That’s exactly what two local club professionals — Kevin Walker at North Conway Country Club and Bobby McGraw at the Eagle Mountain House — have been doing for years. Both love sharing their knowledge and passion for the game of golf and have helped thousands pick up a club for the first time.
The junior program started at NCCC in 1990 under the watchful eye of Larry Gallagher, the club pro at the time. He ran a five-week program for children aged 5-17 concentrating on all aspects of the sport from the short game to golf etiquette.
Kevin has carried on the program and seen it flourish. More than 1,100 children have gone through the program.
“The program has grown exponentially over the past six years,” Kevin said. “When I started in 2017, there were 32 participants and we had 67 kids enrolled this season. We have been fortunate to have local business people sponsor the program which brings the cost down to just $20 per player. This makes golf very accessible to a wide range of kids who may not have otherwise been exposed to the game. I am also lucky to have a dedicated group of staff and volunteers who make everything run smoothly each week.”
Bobby McGraw, the PGA Pro at the Eagle Mountain House, was the 2006 NEPGA Junior Golf Leader of the Year. While he didn’t run a specific program himself this summer, he did volunteer to help the Bartlett Rec Junior Golf Program in the spring at Linderhof.
“I believe they will be offering another five-week program this fall and I hope to volunteer to help again,” he said, adding, “I think the best age for kids to start is when they are eight to 10 years old. By that time, they have been exposed to other sports and have started to develop their attention span as well as their coordination.”
Lake Kezar Country Club in Lovell, Maine, has offered junior golf for a number of years and had 25 youngsters participate in its program earlier this summer.
Kevin said if a child is interested in the sport it’s a good time to give them a taste of it.
“I would say kids should start golf at any age that they start to show an interest — it's never too early or too late to put a club in their hands,” he said. “We start the structured program at 6 years old as by then their attention span tends to be long enough to stay focused. We run the program in stations — usually full swing, short game, putting and obstacle course — and keep the kids constantly moving so they never get bored.”
What's the big takeaway you hope young golfers get from the junior program?
“We partnered with the First Tee of N.H. three years ago and have adopted pieces of their curriculum into our program,” Kevin explained. “The foundation of their philosophy are nine core values which apply to golf as well as everyday life — honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgment.
“Each week, we go over a couple of the values and discuss how we can exhibit them on and off the course. We hope that the kids come away from the four weeks with a love of the game as well as an understanding of the importance of being good people.”
“In all of the junior programs that I ran over the years my No. 1 goal was safety first and No. 2 was that the juniors had fun,” Bobby said. “I always started with a rules and etiquette class before they were allowed to use the clubs. We would talk about the importance of taking care of the course (fixing divots, ball marks, raking traps and always trying to leave the course better than you found it). Then I would have some of my assistant professionals or advanced juniors play a hole while the class observed. This would help the juniors learn where to stand to be safe, the importance of being quiet while your fellow golfers are playing a shot and the basic rules of how and where to tee the ball up. In the fairway, they would learn how to fix a divot or rake a bunker and whose turn it is to hit the next shot.
“Finally, on the green, we would demonstrate the correct way to fix a ball mark and how you mark your ball when it is not your turn to put. We also would talk about the importance of the pace of play and ways that help you to keep the game moving but with safety always the first priority.”
Bobby and Kevin, who are both in the Kennett High Sports Hall of Fame, say giving back is important and enjoy seeing things click for junior golfers.
“I always love seeing the expression on their face and the excitement they display the first time they hit the ball on the ‘sweet spot’ and the ball flies in the air,” Bobby said.
“I love the enthusiasm and excitement that they bring to every session,” Kevin added. “Unlike most golfers, they are not obsessed about results and tend to forget about poor shots very quickly. I think that a lot of adults could benefit from this mindset as well.”
Fellow KHS Sports Hall of Famer Tara Watt finished fourth in the New Hampshire Women’s Amateur Championship at the Concord Country Club on Wednesday. Tara, playing out of the Derryfield Country Club, is a three-time state amateur champ, having lifted the trophy in 2011, 2017 and 2020.
She was in second after the first two rounds, one shot off the lead, heading into Wednesday’s final round.
Julianna Megan beat June Doerr (Abenaqui CC) in a two-hole playoff to finish at 18-over par to win the championship. Tara, who finished six strokes behind shot an 82 (+12) on the final day.
“Not that happy with how I played but happy that I’m able to play,” Tara, who had fellow Kennett alumni Bobby Mickle caddy for her, shared.
Tara got a nice surprise on Tuesday when she got to the course. John Carey, her coach at Kennett High, had come to cheer her on.
“In 2005 I played in my first N.H. Women's State Am held at Concord Country Club,” Tara said. “When I found myself in the second to last group on the final day, I called up my high school coach to caddy. Seventeen years later, he showed up (Tuesday) to watch me play in my 15th state-am where it all started.”
The AIG Women’s Open takes center stage this weekend on the Muirfield Golf Links in Gullane, Scotland. Look for Nelly and Jessica Korda to both play well.
Let’s get after it.
Club Notes
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Club Pro Bobby McGraw reports in the Thursday Scramble, that the team of Nicki Lynn, Terry Fitzgerald and Bernie Ouellette took team honors.
Bob will conduct a clinic this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on the fundamentals needed to be successful when hitting irons and hybrids. The fee is $20 and the class is limited to six students. Call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090 to sign up.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: John Kasparian, director of golf, reports the women's league got back into action following a week off due to inclement weather. Jean Pustis overtook Mary Jane Proulx by matching cards to take first place. Both players finished at +3. Jenny Simone and Kat Petts took third and fourth place, respectively, over Denise Woodcock by matching cards at +2.
Closest-to-the-pin honors on the par 3, third hole, went to Diane Mulligan at 8' 2".
In men's league play, Ray Lucchetti edged Chris Mulligan, +14 to +13, to take first place. Dave Heffernan got a third place by overtaking Dave Moretto by matching cards.
Closest-to-the-pin laurels on the par 3, sixth hole, went to Dave Pierce at 7' 6".
In other Hale's news, next week starts the qualifying rounds for "The Tournament of Champions." Qualifying will run from Aug. 8-19. The Tournament of Champions is Hale's version of a Club Championship. Players can choose to qualify in the division that they are eligible to play. The top four qualifiers in each division will go on to match play.
Players who win their respective divisions will be awarded a plaque in honor of their accomplishments. In addition to that, the first-place male and female players in the Gross Division will be declared "The Champion Golfer" with a separate plaque bearing their name and year that will be displayed in the pro shop.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Nancy Calvert reports the Tuesday night Twilight League held its playoffs last week. Taking first place was Ben Patz team — Bob Prescott, Bob Street, Ben Patz, Roger Kiesman, Christ Hallberg, Gary Marston, Mike Halacy and Steve Kackley. Congratulations to everyone.
Second place honors went to the Peter Records team — Peter Records, Tim Connell, Kim Ritchea, John Bartlett, Mike Lewis, Mike Ward, Bob St. John and Tom Barker.
The annual banquet was held this past Tuesday night and awards were presented.
Lake Kezar had a busy week hosting close to 100 Airstream visitors for a tournament on July 27. “Nice to visit with guests from all over the country and Canada,” said Nancy.
Mark your calendar for this Member-Member Tournament this Sunday. It’s always a fun event, and once again, there’s an opportunity to win a single membership for 2023.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Ryan Polisso, director of golf at the Wentworth, reports the Red Fox League played a scramble this week. The winning team was Jack’s Caddies, followed by Pin High and the Oak Lee Boys with teams Shanks-A-Lot and Fairway 5 tying for fourth.
After nine weeks of play, the overall leader remains team Pin Seekers followed closely by teams Shanks-A-Lot, Pin High, Jack’s Caddies and Fairway 5. With two weeks to go, all five teams are competing for bragging rights. Year-end results will be made available in the middle of September.
Winning closest-to-the-pin honors for the ladies was Lori Cote at 40’ 3” and for the men, it was Charlie Hanlon 43’ 5”.
Long putt laurels for the ladies went to Dottie Heffernan at 3’ 11” and Tim Roden at 4’ 2” led the men.
Maryann Lowry reports in the Ladies League on July 28, in “putts only scoring” LouAnne Cellana took top honors with just 25 putts, followed by Nancy Pittenger, 28; and Ellie Thompson, 29.
There were six chip-ins on the day with Cellana, Beth Ellis, Jane Goulart, Lowy, Thompson and Lynne Walker all finding the bottom of the cup.
This Friday, Aug. 5, Wentworth is scheduled to host the annual Kiwanis Tournament. This event is sold out.
Mark your calendar for Wednesday, Aug. 10, when the ladies league is scheduled to host its Jen's Friends Tournament.
“For this one, we include the Turtles and any other members and guests,” Maryann said.
Golf talk
“Do your best, one shot at a time and then move on. Remember that golf is just a game.” — LPGA Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez
If you have any great local stories, golf scores or photos, tee them up and send them my way, please, so we can include them in an upcoming column. Contact Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com. Hope you have a bogey-free week.
