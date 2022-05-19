Wow, the spring weather is here and the golf courses are open. I have spoken with many of the valley golf professionals and everyone is excited. Typically the season begins on Masters Weekend (April 9-10) when spring is in the air, but this year, Mother Nature threw in a bit of the white stuff. Mother’s Day has passed and now the golf courses, like the weather, are heating up.
Omni Mount Washington, Wentworth Golf Club, Eagle Mountain House and Golf Club are all in full swing. North Conway Country Club is operating at a record pace, and Indian Mound is increasing its rounds from open to close.
From the fairways at Lake Kezar Country Club … I have met with Nancy Calvert, the general manager there, and she has so much to report. Nancy is always so organized and enthusiastic about keeping everyone informed about everything that is happening at this hidden gem just a short distance over the N.H. border.
Lake Kezar is open and in full swing. The superintendent has made a few changes that are quite noticeable from the first tee. They have also added a bunker behind the first green and behind the fourth green.
The first event on the Lake Kezar calendar is its annual Cross Country Scramble. Lake Kezar used to run this tournament in the fall but changed it up this year to run on May 22.
Course hours extend from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning today, May 20.
Thursday ladies league plans to start up on June 9. This league is open to members and non-members. You don’t need to be available to play every week. Betty Quigley is in charge of the league and can be reached at eaq44@yahoo.com.
The Tuesday night Twilight League is well underway. All upcoming events and rates are located at lakekezargolf.com.
There are so many great golf events coming up as I prepare many exciting storylines in New Hampshire and the Mount Washington Valley. My friend Clem Lamarre, one of the New England reps for Cobra Puma Golf, is busier than he has been in decades with the continued growth of the game of golf.
The Women’s U.S. Open at Pine Needles in Southern Pines, N.C. is right around the corner, and “THE” Country Club in Brookline, Mass. is making its final preparations for a fantastic contest on Father’s Day Weekend. It is alos so exciting that the U.S. Open is returning to the Boston area.
The legacy of the “Greatest Game Ever Played” continues on the sacred ground where Francis Ouimet, the father of amateur golf, started there as a caddie and he went on to become the U.S. Open Champion in Brookline in 1913 while living right there in the neighborhood. If you haven’t seen this film — it is a must! I have watched it several times and I enjoy this movie more each time.
Club Notes
Lake Kezar Country Club in Lovell, Maine, reported a pair of hole-in-ones four days apart. Bob Street shot a hole-in-one on Monday on Hole 16 from the white tees, while on May 13, Wayne Hadlock scored the first ace of the season on Hole 12, also from the white tees. Congratulations Bob and Wayne!
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Upcoming tournaments are June 5 — Lovell Library Tournament; June 19 — the Jim Hadlock Tournament; and June 25 — the Masonic Tournament.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: There are a limited number of spaces left for the spring Don Ho League, which starts next week. The friendly competition is with four players on a team playing a scramble. The fee is $75 for six weeks and anyone that is interested in signing up a team should call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090 to get all the details.
Pro Bob McGraw will be conducting weekly clinics on Saturday mornings at 10:30. This week he will be covering the fundamentals of the full swing with woods. The fee is $20 and anyone interested should call the pro shop to see if there are openings. Classes are limited to the first six that sign up.
Local courses are starting to tee up weekly leagues along with hosting numerous tournaments. We hope to carry results from these local golf courses in the area:
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462.
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641.
Look forward to a new section, “From the Forward Tees,” with great content from some of golf’s greatest ladies in America. On Wednesday, I was able to catch up with Megan Younkman, director of instruction at the Golf Channel Academy. She works alongside Kelly Brooke Golf Instructors at the Bethpage Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, N.Y. — home to the 2019 PGA Championship and the 2024 Ryder Cup.
Megan enjoyed being part of Jim’s Caddie Corner last May, and she is back with us again this year. She is always so gracious with her time and looks forward to helping to tee up “From the Forward Tees” next week. 2022 is going to be a great golf season for all of us. So, enjoy the great outdoors and I will see you on the road to the links in Mount Washington Valley.
Golf talk
“Competitive golf is played mainly on a five-and-a-half-inch course … the space between your ears.” — Bobby Jones
Let us know if you have any great local stories or photos that we can include in an upcoming column. Contact Jim at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com or Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com.
