I cannot believe it is already June, May has gone by with a blink of an eye! There is lots of great golf over the next couple of weeks that we all can enjoy on television. The Women’s U.S. Open started on Thursday, June 3, at The Olympic Club — Lake Course in San Francisco, Calif.
Also this week, Jack Nicklaus hosts the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Golf Village in Dublin, Ohio.
Both of these tournaments have the best of the best playing in these very competitive golf events. It should be exciting to watch these fierce competitors.
Also, The Men’s U.S Open will be played June 17-20, the 121st time that the best golfers in the world come together to compete in this major event. It will be played at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Calif.
Club Notes
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: The Memorial Tournament was a 36-hole event, the ladies gross went to Nancy Morris, 184. The ladies net went to Toni Belding, 145. Men’s gross was Adam Lanzilotti, 142 and men’s net honors went to Rob Brewster, 141.
Here are the Ledgeview League standings after three weeks: Fore Your Pars Only is in first place with Shanks & Greens in a close second.
This weekend is the 44th annual Merlino’s Golf Tournament at the North Conway Country Club.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: Hale’s Location hosted the White Mountain Senior Golf Tournament on Friday, May 28. There were 58 players, men and women.
The top team at +6/+15 was Kal Csigi, Erwin Grant, Mike Betley and Chuck Patterson. The top individual point winners were Paul Deveau and Erwin Grant — both were +8. Closest-to-the- pin, at 8 feet, 7 inches, was Don Tikander. Long put, 11 feet, was Todd Papalegis.
The White Mountain Seniors will play on Friday, June 4 at Lake Kezar Country Club in Lovell, Maine.
Hale’s Location will start its 13-week ladies league on Monday, June 7, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The ladies league is open to members and non-members. Please call the pro shop at (603) 356-2140 for more information or to sign up.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Lake Kezar has seen an increase in new players in its Tuesday morning men's social league. The Tuesday league is open to members and non-members. Please sign up at the clubhouse. First-time players should provide an email address so Dick Trapani can reach out to them.
Here are the results from May 25: first place team-game was best 9 holes — George Basset, Dave Mills, Jerry Guyot and Bob Spanglo. Second place was shared by Curt Shigo, Glen DeCarteret, Bill Bisset and John Laramee. Third went to Dick Trapani, Bob Amadeo, Alan Emery, Dick Day. And, fourth were Steve Richards, Ron Laprise and Ron Ela.
Please consider playing in the Jim Hadlock Scholarship Tournament. Entry forms are available at the clubhouse and on our website. Single golfers are welcome.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: After two weeks of Don Ho action, the Par Tee team is in first place at -9. The Sod Removers are second at -5, The Replacements are next at -4 and the Marteenies are in fourth at -3. Ann Bennett won the closest-to-the-pin honors last week while Chris Bates and Evelyn Butler won the long drive contest.
On Saturday, June 12, Bob McGraw will be offering a full-swing clinic covering the basic fundamentals needed to hit your driver and fairway woods. The fee is $20 and the class is limited to 6 students. Anyone that is interested should call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090 to sign up.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Ladies league results from June 2, sees a three-way tie for first place between Mary Lou Archibald, Virginia Foulds and Cricket Catalucci and a three-way tie for second by Robin Garside, Ellie Thompson and Donna Schuler.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: Golf rates now through June 17 for 18 holes and a cart are $55 Monday through Thursday and $59 Friday through Sunday. For nine holes, plus a cart, it’s $39 Monday through Sunday. For nine walking holes, it’s $34 Monday through Sunday.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653: Mount Washington is offering a Father’s Day special on Sunday. Dads golf for free when accompanying a paying player.
Advanced tee time bookings are encouraged, and may be made by calling (603) 278-4653 (GOLF). For more on the course, go online to tinyurl.com/w3ysc5fh.
Please help spread the word about the two golf events Jens Friends is sponsoring in the next few weeks.
Mini golf at Pirates Cove is Friday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for 36 holes of golf and all $10 goes to Jens Friends! If you can’t play on Friday, no worries! You can still buy tickets and your ticket is good until June 30. The Trail's End Ice Cream trailer will be on site with all kinds of ice cream treats. You can get your tickets in person on Friday or online at jensfriends.org now through June 12 or at Soyfire Candle Shop at 2677 Main Street in North Conway.
The 12th annual Jen’s Friends Golf Tournament is scheduled for June 10. Different golf for different times has changed up the tournament a bit this year to help with social distancing and other golf guidelines. There are assigned tee times at three different courses, you and your foursome can pick your course from North Conway Country Club, Wentworth Golf Course or Hale’s Location Golf Course.
Lunch, a welcome gift and putting contest are included in your entrance fee. You can register online (jensfriends.org) or drop your application at Soyfire Candle Shop. Hale’s Location Golf Course is full for this event but there is space at Wentworth Golf Club and one or two foursomes left at North Conway Country Club as of June 2. There will be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.
This golf tournament is Jen’s Friends’ second largest fundraiser for the year. Jen’s Friends is currently helping 72 families dealing with cancer in the Mount Washington Valley. The families live in SAU 9, SAU 13 and MSAD 72 school districts and Jen’s Friends helps with living expenses while people deal with a cancer diagnosis. The patients range in age from 2 to 87. The Jen’s Friends organization spends about $24,000 per month and could not do it without the support of our community.
Golf talk
“Keeping the head still is golf’s one universal, unarguable fundamental.” — Jack Nicklaus
“Golf is like life. When you make a decision stick with it.” — Byron Nelson
Let us know if you have any great local stories or photos that we can include in an upcoming column. Contact Jim at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com or Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com.
Jim McFadyen is a golf columnist and he can be reached at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.