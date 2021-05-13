Two Golf photos are in Sports, along with Jim's mug
By Jim McFadyen
“Nobody ever swung the golf club too slowly” — Bobby Jones
Especially with today’s golf equipment — the technology is so advanced! Between the shaft and the golf ball, there is no reason to swing hard. I would encourage all of you to swing easy and hit more fairways. Also, arrive at the golf course early and allow enough time to practice your chipping and putting. This will help you relax and “swing easy.” The slower the swing, the more control.
Something else to consider, take a look at your golf grips. When was the last time you replaced them? This is the time to have your clubs regripped and keep a light grip on your clubs. Talk to a golf professional at your local golf club and consider regripping your golf clubs — they will feel brand new.
What about tunning up our body to stay healthy on and off the golf courses. Over the years, I have seen lots of golfers carry a big bottle of Aleve or Ibuprofen in their golf bag and look to that for pain relief before, during and after a round of golf. That really is not a good solution long-term, especially if you stop at the 19th Hole. While that is OK for a short-term solution, think about why you are in pain in the first place. Let’s face it, golf is not a high-impact sport and it does not require us to be physically fit to play an occasional round. However, the healthier you are, the more you will enjoy the great game of golf.
Stretching before, during and after a round of golf is one of the simplest things we can do to remain flexible and also reduce the chances of muscle strains. Also, some light exercises or swimming can make you stronger and maybe even increase your distance…and we all want more distance, right? Consider discussing with a fitness expert or a physical therapist to see what simple exercises you can do regularly to have more fun with fewer injuries on and off the golf course.
There are a few common injuries many of us golfers deal with all year round: back problems, shoulder pain and sore knees. While some injuries may not have healed in time for the current golf season, strengthening and conditioning may be exactly what most of us need. Even though many of us do not like going to the gym; think about a few of the benefits that will improve our golf game from simple exercises. More flexibility, increased distance and fewer aches and pains.
Take the first step and talk to a fitness instructor, a physical therapist or your doctor.
Play more golf and have more fun without pain.
Club Notes
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: Hole-in-one report — congratulations to Anne McWalter on her sixth hole-in-one, coming on the fourth hole. It’s the first ace of the season. She was playing with Cheryl Williams. Congrats to Anne!
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: The Tuesday night men's twilight league kicked off this past week with a full slate of teams participating. It's been quite some time since all teams were filled and there’s now a waiting list to get on a team.
There’s lots of interest in the Tuesday morning men's social league, too. They play Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 18 holes, a shotgun start. This is open to non-members and they can sign up weekly at the clubhouse.
The Thursday morning ladies league starts June 3, and this is also open to non-members. More information to follow.
Wednesday evening Scotch Doubles kicks off June 9. Please contact Terry Landers at (617) 306-6592 for more information. Email Terry at terry.landers@earthlink.net.
Course hours will change to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning May 14.
Call the Pro Shop for tee times (207) 925-2462.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Club Pro Bob McGraw’s “My Saturday Morning Clinics” kick off this week at 10:30 a.m. The clinics are designed to help with the basic fundamentals of your game. This Saturday the focus will cover the full swing with irons and the following Saturday, May 22, will be the full swing with woods. Start your season out right with the basic fundamentals this Saturday.
There is still room to join the Don Ho League. It starts on Wednesday, May 19, and the fee is $75 for the six-week friendly competition. Teams consist of four players; the format is a scramble and teams will have to make their own tee times.
On Tuesday, May 25, Bob McGraw will be starting a four-week ladies instructional league. He will be giving a half-hour of range instruction starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by instruction on the course as all the participants go out to play five holes. He will be limiting the number of participants to five groups of four players. The fee for the four-week program is $80 and all ladies are encouraged to put together their own group of four, if possible.
Anyone interested in any of the programs at "The Eagle" should call (603) 383-9090 to sign up or get more information.
Hale's Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: the golf course is open for the season, 7:30-5:30 p.m. Call the Pro Shop to book your tee times at (603) 356-2140 or book online at haleslocationgolf.com.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Wentworth is open for the season. Tee times can be made by calling (603) 383-9641 or online at wentworthgolf.com.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653: Located at the top of Crawford Notch, The Mount Pleasant Course, which was closed all last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to open this Friday. The Mount Washington Course opened on May 7.
The driving range is now open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pro Shop opens at 8 a.m., and the first tee-off is slated for 9 a.m. Advanced tee time bookings are encouraged and may be made by calling (603) 278-4653 (GOLF). For more on the course, go online to tinyurl.com/w3ysc5fh.
“If you think it is hard to meet people, try picking up the wrong golf ball.” – Jack Lemmon
Have a great weekend and take a minute to thank the groundskeepers for all their hard work on the golf course! Stay healthy and have more fun.
Let us know if you have any great local stories or photos that we can include in an upcoming column. Contact Jim at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com or Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com.
Jim McFadyen is a golf columnist and he can be reached at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com.
