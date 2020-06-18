“Golf is a compromise between what your ego wants you to do, what experience tells you to do, and what your nerves let you do.” Bruce Crampton, pro golfer
A great story, regarding a “legend” in golf was told to me last week. I said, “That's worth retelling.” The storyteller agreed but asked me not to use the names of the participants. I will abide by this request.
Four golf professionals, three who played at the highest level of the game, played a “fun” match. The three touring pros represented three different generations of the game. The oldest member, the “legend,” had a few majors on his resume and is considered one of the top 10 players ever. This was a “money game.”
When the group reached the 18th hole, the club pro had a very short, makable putt to win the match. His playing partner, himself a winner of a major, whispered in his ear, “You will not make this putt.” There was so much respect for “the legend” that they did not want to beat him. The putt was missed, the match was halved, and the players moved on to the 19th hole. I'm not sure many players would purposely miss the putt, but this showed how well this guy was respected.
Jack Nicklaus says, “There is so much respect and sportsmanship in golf, that you must respect the rules and the traditions.”
Arnold Palmer had rules: “Respect other people. Show up on time. Their time is no less important than yours.”
I bet many of us can trace our beginnings in golf to those who learned from or perhaps played with, some people who have been influenced by the best in the game. I would hope that will continue. There seems to be a change in golf at the highest levels. A change that results in players forgetting the traditions and the golfers who paved the way for today’s game.
When I watch a player walk off the green before the rest of the group has finished “putting out,” I feel he has disrespected the others in the group. When a player constantly fails to repair divots and ball marks, he is disrespecting those that work hard to give us optimum conditions.
Players who think they are on the course alone, are loud or play music that everyone hears, have little respect for others. When you are on the green getting ready to putt and there is someone in the group who continually moves, that is not respectful to you or others in the group. Many of us learned quickly either as players or caddies to prevent such behaviors.
From the pro game to local club play, there has been a shift in the “education” of a golfer. Rarely does a player rise from the “caddy shack” school of golf. Most of today’s players have evolved from the country clubs. It is here where the treatment of golfers, particularly talented ones, is often one of pampering.
Players who are paying greens fees often forget that they are guests of courses. Their payment does not open the door for poor etiquette. These behaviors that fly in the face of golf need to be addressed. Courses can't let the pursuit of dollars allow improper behavior to be ignored.
Players need to address those that are self-absorbed in their game. If this lack of respect for the game, the courses, and the people who work to make a course a great experience, is accepted, we only have ourselves to blame. Be considerate not only of those who you play with but those who work to make your day a memorable one. Show respect and it will be returned.
Club Notes
North Conway Country Club, 50 Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-9391: The Spring 4-Ball was held last weekend. The low gross score for the women was the team of Toni Belding and Deb Gilmore. Low net saw a tie between Mary DeVeau and Tici Lutjen and Alice McIlhinney and Anne Rourke.
On the men's side, it was Mitch Harmon and Adam Lanzilotti taking low gross. Low net went to Rob Brewster and Roger Garland.
The sign-up for the Club Cup is taking place. If you plan on playing, June 20 is the deadline.
On July 5, a demo-day is scheduled between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Representatives from Callaway and Taylor Made will be available with their clubs for the 2020 season. Call the pro shop if you would like to schedule a club fitting.
Wentworth Golf Course, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Kudos to the greens crew for having the course in such fine shape! Week 3 of the Red Fox League was a 3 Ball-Best Ball. Jack's Caddies took the top spot. They were followed by the Pin High team and the Pin Seekers. Closest to the pin winners were Lisa Baughn (16'1'') and Jeff Butler (18'11''). Longest putt winners were Amy Russo (4'8'') and Jeff Frechette (11'5'').
After three weeks of play, the Oak Lee Boys are in first place. They are followed by Kandahar, Jack's Caddies and the Pin Seekers.
The Ladies League played an “Even Holes” event on Wednesday. Taking first was Rita Descoteaux. Second went to Nancy Pittenger and third to LouAnne Cellana. Cricket Catalucci had a chip-in.
This Sunday, Wentworth members will play in the Spring 4-Ball event. Results will be announced on the patio at Madeline's after play.
Hale's Location Golf Course, West Side Road Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: Week 3 of the Hale's COVID-19 League went off with fantastic weather and some great golf.
In the Ladies Monday League, Denise Woodcock posted a +7 in the weekly quota game to take first place. Lori Babine had a great round. She got closest to the pin honors and longest putt. The best two-team honors went to Cheryle O'Neil and Sandy Mazer.
The Tuesday Men's League saw Steve Phillips post a +3 to win the quota game. Newcomer, Dale Petts, was the sharpshooter, getting closest to the pin honors. The longest putt was made by David Pierce. The best two-person team was Steve Phillips and Rick Mazer.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: The nine-hole Jackson course is open for play and conditions are great. For players who need carts, they are available. The range is now open six days a week (closed Wednesdays).
PGA Pro Bob McGraw is available for lessons.
A reminder: tee times and greens fee payment must be made over the phone. There will be no walk-up reservations or inquiries. Players should arrive 15 minutes before their tee time and can play by calling (603) 383-9090. A member of the pro shop staff will inform the players when they can make their way to the first tee. This procedure will be in place all year.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: There is a new face serving as the general manager at LKCC. Nancy Calvert has taken over the duties of the retired Bill Bisset. Bill was instrumental in the four-club round-robin and getting groups like the White Mountain Seniors out to the Lovell 18. We wish Bill a great retirement.
Last week, LKCC hosted 220 players, over two days, from the Maine State Golf Association.
The White Mountain Seniors are playing in Lovell this Friday.
Registration for the Jim Hadlock Scholarship Tournament will continue through tomorrow.
Junior golf sign-ups have begun. You can sign-up at the clubhouse or go to the LKCC website.
19th Hole
Roger Maltbie, PGA pro turned on-course announcer, was a very good player. In 1975 he won the Pleasant Valley Tournament in Worcester, Mass. After the Sunday round, Maltbie and some friends went to celebrate. Taking his check of $40,000 with him, Maltbie got a little careless. He made a call to the bar next morning asking if they had found the check. He was told the check was not there.
He then called the tournament director and told him the story. After a good laugh, the director said, “I'll write another check.” Soon after, the bar called telling Maltbie the check was found. Maltbie told them of his previous conversation and the bar owner asked if they could keep the old check. Maltbie said, "Yes” and the original check hung on the wall for years until the bar closed. Have a great weekend.
Joe Soraghan may be reached at joesoraghan@yahoo.com. Send him your golf photos.
