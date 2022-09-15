It’s hat trick week in this column. We’re talking golf for the cause for three great local winter sports programs. Hitting a little white ball to help these local programs is going to do wonders for each team once the white stuff begins to fall in a few months.
Liz Garland reports the fourth MWV Ski Jumping Golf Tournament held last Sunday at the Linderhof Country Club in Glen was a smashing success.
“Eighty-one, yes 81 golfers took the course for the nine-hole tournament, making this our most successful fundraiser ever,” she said. “We are so thankful to have raised over $9,000, and appreciate all the golfers and businesses that supported our event through hole sponsors and raffle prizes. The valley is truly a generous and magical place, and we wouldn't be able to do this without all of you!
“Proceeds from the tournament are going toward the purchase of a Prinoth Winch Cat to better maintain safe, consistent conditions on the jumps. With generous grants from the Killington World Cup Foundation and the Pequawket Foundation, plus the Jack Butler Memorial Golf Tournament held in June, we're very close to our $50,000 goal. How many days until the snow flies?”
Staying on the winter sports theme, Martha Leich reports the 32nd MWV Ski Team Golf Tournament is scheduled to be held on Monday, Sept. 26 at the North Conway Country Club.
“It will be a tee time event with teams of four as a best-ball scramble,” she said. “We are also looking for event sponsors. The event is a fundraiser for MWV Ski Team, and helps us provide scholarships for our athletes to participate in our program, especially local athletes.”
Tee times start at 8 a.m. The cost is $150 per golfer and includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, lunch and a T-shirt. Anyone interested in learning more about the event or signing up can go to mwvskiteam.com/events/golf.
Coach Michael Lane reports the 14th annual Kennett Hockey Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 at Indian Mound Golf Club in Ossipee.
“There will be a shotgun start at 9 a.m. in this best-ball scramble,” he said. “Groups of four are wanted, but single golfers and partial groups are gladly accepted, too. Hole sponsors and cart sponsors are also welcome.”
Coach added: “Jonathan (Rivers, owner of Indian Mound) and the community have been so supportive of Kennett Hockey over the years."
Join the Eagles for 18 holes of golf, cart included, and a KHS Hockey gift (for all who register before Oct. 17) all for just $85 per golfer. Awards and appetizers are to be served following the event.
Groups may register in three different divisions: open, mixed couples and ladies. There will also be men's and women's closest-to-the-pin and longest-drive competitions as well as a 50/50 drawing and a putting contest.
You can download the registration form online at mwvyha.org, or pick up a form from Frechette Tire in Conway.
Let’s get after it!
Club Notes
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Club Pro and PGA Professional Bob McGraw reports the top team in the Thursday Night Scramble was Dave Matesky, Janice and Dan Andrews. Janice Andrews also took the closest-to-the-pin honors.
In Don Ho action, Team Par Tee is in first place at -7, followed by The Chislas at -4 and the Marteenies at -2.
Corinne Ray and Rick Pillion won the closest-to-the-pin honors on the night.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: John Kasparian, director of golf, reports that the Tournament of Champions concluded on Wednesday. In the Net Division (75+ years), Dave Pierce defeated Steve Wolner 3 & 2.
In the overall Net Division, Stephen Phillips took the honors with a 2 & 1 win over Ed Chappee, and in the Gross Division from which the "Champion Golfer of the Year" was crowned, Jim Raymond bested Ray Lucchetti by a +2 margin. Kudos to all those that participated.
In other Hale's News, Demo Day went off as scheduled. Participants were allowed to try out the latest that Callaway has to offer in clubs under the watchful eyes of Callaway Regional Representative Erin Henderson and his staff. Aside from the golf, participants were treated to an assortment of soft drinks and snacks provided by the White Mountain Hotel & Resort.
Lastly, the fall pro shop hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last tee time of the day is 3:30 p.m.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Nancy Calvert reports the 31st annual Fryeburg Rec Tournament, held Sept. 10-11, was a tremendous success.
Taking low gross honors with a 56 was Team Tom Quigley, which narrowly edged Team Larry Day, which also had a 56, while Team Paul True was third with a 57.
Team Mike Ulitz pipped Team Calabro for low net honors with both squads shooting a 38. Team Lee Conary placed third with a 39.
Closest-to-the-pin winners on Saturday were Jack Carter on No. 5, at 5’2”; Nathan Ela on No. 7, 6’2”; Conner Telemeyer on No. 12, 1’6”; and Aden Richardson on No. 16, 7’3”.
Long drive honors for Saturday went to Janet Conner for the women and Adam Nicholson for the men.
Closest-to-the-pin honors on Sunday went to Ellen Mueller on No. 5, at 10’4”; Sean Davis on No. 7, 5’2”; Mitch Loeman on No. 12, 4’2”; and Mark Snaring on No. 16, 8’4”.
Winning the long drive honors on Sunday were Pam Watson for the women and Nick Elias for the men.
In Team Skins on Saturday ($40/team), Team Morton had three on the 10th hole; Team Nate Infinger had two on No. 16; and Team Paul True had three on No. 18.
There were no skins on Sunday.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Maryann Lowry reports Wentworth held its Ladies Championship on Sept. 7 with 31 women teeing it up.
Taking top honors in the A Flight for the net was Lynne Anderson with a 74. For gross, with a 90, it was Maryann.
In the B Flight, Cricket Catalucci was first in gross with a 95, while Rita Descoteaux took the top spot in net with a 73.
In the C Flight, Nancy Pittenger was first in gross with a 104, while Kathy Gilligan came in first for the net with a 77.
For nine-hole play, in the A-Flight, Mary Ellen Gallo took first for gross with a score of 52. Brenda Killourie took top net honors with a 38.
In the B Flight, Elaine DeFronzo was first in gross with a 62, while Reggie LeBlanc won the net with a 42.
From the blue tee, Diane Mitchell earned first place in gross with a 48.
In skills action in the 18-hole play, Lynne Anderson had the longest drive on the 12th hole for the 0-25 handicap, while Mary Kaye Leonard earned the honors for the 26+ handicappers.
Nancy Pittenger won closest-to-the-pin honors on the 16th green, coming within 13’6.5” of the bottom of the cup.
In skills for nine-hole play, Maura Ammendolia had the longest drive on the ninth hole.
Diane Mitchell, playing from the blue tee, was the closest to the pin in one at 2’3”, while Elaine DeFronzo was closest to the pin in two at 30’2”.
The Ladies Travel League played at Maplewood on Sept. 8 with a very foggy start but the weather eventually cooperated and turned out nice and sunny.
“There were women from Maplewood, Hales Location, North Conway, Wentworth, Bethlehem, Indian Mound, Lake Kezar and possibly some from Province Lake and Bridgton Highlands in attendance,” Maryann said. “The winning team was a mix from Hales and Maplewood.”
The league was scheduled to head to Lovell to play a scramble at Lake Kezar Country Club on Thursday.
In Wednesday league play — Tee to Green — on Sept. 14, Maryann Lowry took first place for gross with a 57/45, while Kathy Gilligan was first in net with a 46, followed by Robin Garside, 49.25, and Jane Goulart, 49.50.
There were four chip-ins recorded by Rena Pomerleau, Robin Garside, Rita Descoteaux and Barbara Pinkham.
The league is scheduled to wrap up this season next Wednesday.
White Mountain Indoor Golf, 15 Town Hall Road in Intervale, whitemtindoorgolf@gmail.com: WMIG has three state-of-the-art simulators by AboutGolf and will be offering leagues, casual play, lessons, club fittings and a private event venue for those who want to improve their game or just have fun.
The facility, run by Jack Wyman, a Falmouth, Maine, native who has recently settled in the area, is now open.
“WMIG's goal is to provide the community an opportunity for a healthy indoor fun activity. To keep your game sharp during the off-season WMIG will be offering two separate six-week leagues. Once officially open, tee times will be available on the weekends for the rest of this summer and early fall. During winter months WMIG will be open six/seven days a week. Anyone interested should stop by and meet Jack and become familiar with the simulators.”
The website is where all tee times can be booked. You can email whitemtindoorgolf@gmail.com for additional information about leagues, lessons, event planning or any other questions you may have.
Golf talk
“For a competitive junkie like me, golf is a great solution because it smacks you in the face every time you think you have accomplished something. That to me has taken over a lot of the energy and competitiveness for basketball.” – Michael Jordan
If you have any great local stories, golf scores or photos, tee them up and send them my way, please, so we can include them in an upcoming column. Contact Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com. Hope you have a bogey-free week.
