Our community is both amazing and athletic. Time and again when someone is in need countless people step up to do their part. The same holds true when it comes to golf. There are many tournaments throughout the summer, all for great causes, and golfers, would-be-golfers and caring people do their part to make each event special and successful.

Peter Fresco created and has overseen the annual Operation Hat Trick (OHT) Golf Tournament held each July at North Conway Country Club. Operation Hat Trick was established by its president and founder Dot Sheehan in 2008 at the University of New Hampshire to increase awareness and provide support to wounded war veterans. It is dedicated to the memory of Chief Petty Officers Nate Hardy and Mike Koch, two Navy SEALs who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country during an assault on an Al-Qaeda stronghold in Iraq in 2008.

