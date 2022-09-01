Our community is both amazing and athletic. Time and again when someone is in need countless people step up to do their part. The same holds true when it comes to golf. There are many tournaments throughout the summer, all for great causes, and golfers, would-be-golfers and caring people do their part to make each event special and successful.
Peter Fresco created and has overseen the annual Operation Hat Trick (OHT) Golf Tournament held each July at North Conway Country Club. Operation Hat Trick was established by its president and founder Dot Sheehan in 2008 at the University of New Hampshire to increase awareness and provide support to wounded war veterans. It is dedicated to the memory of Chief Petty Officers Nate Hardy and Mike Koch, two Navy SEALs who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country during an assault on an Al-Qaeda stronghold in Iraq in 2008.
Peter puts on the absolute best opening ceremony and seldom do folks leave without tearing up a bit. He has a fun field of 144 golfers each year and a waiting list of about 50 more. Peter says it’s important to give back and in seven years, the event has raised more than $130,000 for Operation Hat Trick.
The 13th annual Putts for Pets Golf Tournament held at the North Conway Country Club on Monday was once again a tremendous success. This year, 126 golfers (30 foursomes along with two threesomes) hit the local links.
“We raised around $20,000 and the funds will go towards medical care costs — both routine and emergency needs,” said Elizabeth Lord, event director for the Conway Area Humane Society. “We will also continue to improve and expand our reach with programs offered to the community. Our Pet Food Pantry and Safe Haven programs are free to those in need.”
She added: “We have seen an increase in strays and surrenders as well as a decrease in adoptions, like many other shelters and rescues. Events like Putt for Pets help us fundraise the money we need to continue our mission and life-saving work.”
While the real winners were the CAHS, the top round of golf on the day was posted by A Game Golfers — Alan Thompson, Michael Romagnoli, Jeffrey Beane and Ben Drummond — who scorched the course, shooting -13. Great Danes — Erik Spinney, Jeremiah Donaldson, Mike Mohla and Brian Chamberlain — finished second, a shot off the lead at -12, while Parmenter Home — Craig Parmenter, Andy Inkell, John Cauley and Paul Buffelli — placed third at -7.
If you’d like to learn more about the Conway Area Humane Society or give an animal a forever home, go to conwayhumane.org.
A few more great events are heading to the first tee soon.
MWV Ski Jumping is scheduled to host its fourth annual golf tournament at Linderhof Country Club in Glen on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
This is a six-person team scramble format, and will also include a chipping contest, 50/50s and raffle prizes.
The cost is $60 per player and includes a barbecue lunch.
“Please come out, we're only $10,000 short from purchasing a winch cat groomer,” Tournament Director Liz Garland said. A winch cat is “a groomer equipped with a powerful winch that can pull 10,000 pounds using nine-sixteenths-inch steel cable,” according to The New York Times.
Interested golfers can email Liz at lizzygarland@gmail.com for more information or to sign up a team.
“Please join us to make this our best fundraiser yet,” Liz said.
Carroll County Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) announced this week its second annual golf tournament will be held at the Lake Kezar County Club in Lovell, Maine, on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
“The purpose of the golf tournament is to provide mileage reimbursement funding for the volunteer drivers in the signature Meals on Wheels Driver Program and Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Program,” said RSVP Director Mary Carey Seavey. “Both programs support older adults in Carroll County. All volunteers give freely of their time and are eligible for mileage reimbursement at a rate of 58 cents per mile”.
She added: “In 2021, over 90 volunteer drivers in the Meals on Wheels Driver Program delivered 70,290 meals and logged 78,220 miles and 6,455 hours delivering the meals. In its Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Program, over 55 volunteer drivers completed 2,075 trips and logged 43,660 miles and 1,640 hours transporting our older adult clients. RSVP volunteer service enhances the health and longevity of our rapidly growing demographic, older adults. The longer this group remains vital and independent, the less strain is exerted on Medicaid and other aging support services across the spectrum of government and non-profit resources.”
Team entries are being accepted and RSVP is seeking local corporate sponsorships. Mary said monetary donations are welcome and there are also opportunities to donate items for player gift bags, the silent auction table and hole sponsorships.
The cost for team entry is $290 for four players in a best-ball scramble format, which aside from a round of golf also includes lunch, raffle prizes and several on-course challenges with prizes
Tournament winners receive individual trophies and prizes. Mulligan packages will be offered to players on the day of the tournament.
This year’s hole-in-one prize is $10,000 cash.
For more information, to register a team or to discuss corporate sponsorship, please contact Mary Carey Seavey at (603) 356-9331 or by email at mary.ccrsvp@gmail.com.
Let’s get after it.
Club Notes
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Club Pro and PGA Professional Bob McGraw reports the winning team in the Thursday Night Scramble was Craig and Linda Boyer, Wayne Peabody and Frederick Clay-Storm.
Mike Peloquin took the closest-to-the-pin honors.
Bob will offer a clinic this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. covering the basic fundamentals needed to hit your driver and fairway woods. The fee is $20 and the class is limited to six students. Call the pro shop (603) 383-9090 to sign up.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: John Kasparian, director of golf, reports that the women's and men's leagues concluded their season this week.
In women's league play, Jean Pustis led the way with a +9 followed by Mary Gilpatrick at +6. Mary Jane Proulx took third at +4 and Sandy Wolner captured fourth place over Joan VanLandingham by matching cards.
Closest-to-the-pin honors went to Dottie Heffernan (3'8").
The men's league saw Dave Heffernan take first place with a +4 score. Steve Phillips was second place over third-place finisher Bob Pustis by matching cards.
In other Hale's news, semifinal play in the Tournament of Champions got underway. In the Gross Division, Ray Lucchetti came away with a 7 & 6 win over Scott Mathews.
Lucchetti will play the winner of the match between Jeff Saucier and Jim Raymond for the "Champion Golfer of the Year.”
In the Net Division, Stephen Phillips advanced with a win over John Rafferty. Phillips will play the winner of the match between Bill Earle and Ed Chappee for the Net Division Championship.
In the Net Division (75+), Steve Wolner and Dave Pierce advanced to the finals. Wolner defeated Dave Heffernan, +1, and Pierce outlasted Jerry Henry, +2.
Lastly, Hale's Demo Day, sponsored by the White Mountain Hotel & Resort, is set for Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 1-5 p.m. This year's event features the Callaway tour fit experience. It will be headed by regional representative Erin Henderson and his support staff. Call the pro shop at (603) 356-2140 to reserve time for your individual club fitting session.
Complementary soft drinks and refreshments will be provided by the White Mountain Hotel & Resort. Save the date!
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Nancy Calvert reports it's official, PLC's Log A Load for Maine Kids Southern Maine Golf Tournament on Aug. 26 set a new record, raising $44,207 for The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center.
Log A Load for Kids is an annual campaign that began in 1988 when loggers and others in the forest products community donated the value of a load of logs to their local Children's Miracle Network Hospital. Today, Log A Load is a leader in CMN Hospitals' fundraising, raising more than $2 million annually through golf tournaments, fishing events, dinners, truckloads of log donations and other events.
Officials are now taking entries for the 31st annual Fryeburg Rec Tournament, which is a local favorite as Brad Littlefield and volunteers do a great job with this two-day tournament. Set for Sept. 10 and 11, there are four start times for this year’s event — Saturday at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Contact Brad Littlefield at bradandtina@roadrunner.com to register or call the clubhouse to sign up at (207) 925 2462.
White Mountain Indoor Golf, 15 Town Hall Road in Intervale, whitemtindoorgolf@gmail.com: WMIG has three state-of-the-art simulators by AboutGolf and will be offering leagues, casual play, lessons, club fittings and a private event venue for those who want to improve their game or just have fun.
The facility, run by Jack Wyman, a Falmouth, Maine, native who has recently settled in the area, is scheduled to open this Labor Day Weekend.
“WMIG's goal is to provide the community an opportunity for a healthy indoor fun activity. To keep your game sharp during the off-season WMIG will be offering two separate six-week leagues. Once officially open, tee times will be available on the weekends for the rest of this summer and early fall. During winter months WMIG will be open six/seven days a week. Anyone interested should stop by and meet Jack and become familiar with the simulators.”
The website is where all tee times can be booked. You can email whitemtindoorgolf@gmail.com for additional information about leagues, lessons, event planning or any other questions you may have.
Golf talk
“If there's a golf course in heaven, I hope it's like Augusta National. I just don't want an early tee time.” — Gary Player
If you have any great local stories, golf scores or photos, tee them up and send them my way, please, so we can include them in an upcoming column. Contact Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com. Hope you have a bogey-free week.
