Welcome back to another season of golf in and around the Mount Washington Valley. A few courses are opening for the season on Friday — Cinco de Mayo, but a couple of others have had to push their openings back a bit due to Mother Nature.

This was the most gloomy wet stretch of weather in years. More than seven inches of rain fell in the region over 13 days. North Conway Country Club and Wentworth Golf Club in Jackson both had set openings for this Friday, but rain played havoc with those plans.

