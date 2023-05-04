Welcome back to another season of golf in and around the Mount Washington Valley. A few courses are opening for the season on Friday — Cinco de Mayo, but a couple of others have had to push their openings back a bit due to Mother Nature.
This was the most gloomy wet stretch of weather in years. More than seven inches of rain fell in the region over 13 days. North Conway Country Club and Wentworth Golf Club in Jackson both had set openings for this Friday, but rain played havoc with those plans.
Members did get a chance to get out on the links at NCCC last Friday and Saturday. The course was in spectacular shape according to those who got out and stretched their legs for a few holes or even a round of golf.
Sunday, things changed dramatically.
“We will, unfortunately, have to delay our anticipated Opening Day of May 5 due to flooding from Sunday night's storm,” Kevin Walker, the pro at North Conway Country Club, said Thursday.
He added: “Superintendent Andy Bechtold and his staff are working diligently to repair cart roads in order to access areas of the course that still have standing water. Currently, there is not a timeline for opening as it will be dependent on how fast the water recedes and the turf is able to dry up. Our Greens Committee is being updated daily and will determine when we are able to open the facility for play and that information will be relayed as soon as it becomes available.”
Access to the driving range is still cut off by water.
“That will be in Phase 1 of the opening plan when we get to that point,” said Kevin.
Kevin said the always-delicious Ledgeview Grille will open for the season on Friday and will serve daily from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The golf shop will also be open daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. until the course opens and then it will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Ryan Polisso, director of golf at the Wentworth, said parts of the 18-hole course were underwater.
“We got over 4 inches of rain here,” Ryan said on Monday. “I walked the course and there was a lot of water. We’ve decided to push our opening back to May 12. We hope to have all 18 holes open.”
With the rain, which has become a nasty four-letter word, it’s probably a good idea to refresh ourselves with the temporary water rules. According to the United States Golf Association, “If a golfer determines his golf ball rests in temporary water, or such a condition interferes with his stance or swing, he/she is entitled to relief. Rule 16 covers relief from temporary water, and breaks down the course of action depending on where your ball sits on the golf course: in the general area, in a bunker or on the putting green.”
Rule 16 reads, “Relief from abnormal course conditions (including immovable obstructions), dangerous animal condition, embedded ball.
“Purpose of Rule: Rule 16 covers when and how the player may take free relief by playing a ball from a different place, such as when there is interference by an abnormal course condition or a dangerous animal condition. These conditions are not treated as part of the challenge of playing the course, and free relief is generally allowed except in a penalty area. The player normally takes relief by dropping a ball in a relief area based on the nearest point of complete relief. This Rule also covers free relief when a player’s ball is embedded in its own pitch mark in the general area.
“16.1 Abnormal Course Conditions (including immovable obstructions). This rule covers free relief that is allowed from interference by animal holes, ground under repair, immovable obstructions or temporary water: These are collectively called abnormal course conditions, but each has a separate definition. This rule does not give relief from movable obstructions (a different type of free relief is allowed under Rule 15.2a) or boundary objects or integral objects (no free relief is allowed).”
According to the Golf Monthly website, temporary water is “a temporary accumulation of water on the golf course. In other words, a lake is not casual water, but a puddle of rainwater (that will disappear once the sun comes out) is.
“Temporary water is not uncommon on golf courses, particularly those that don't drain well, following a steady or heavy rainfall. But it is not a water hazard; under the rules, golfers are entitled to free relief if temporary water interferes with one's stance or one's golf ball rests in the water.”
The term "temporary water" was introduced in the 2019 edition of the rule book. Before 2019, the term used by the governing bodies was "casual water."
Let’s get after it!
Club Notes
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Club Pro and PGA Professional Bob McGraw reports The Eagle got its share of rain, but will open as planned on Friday, but the course won't be open to carts yet.
“We had some damage, but the good thing here is the river goes up fast and goes down just as fast, too,” he said by phone on Tuesday. “The walking bridge to the fifth green has gone way, so we’ll put in a temporary green.”
He added: “The good thing is Friday, Saturday and Sunday all should be perfect for golf.”
The driving range will open for the season on Friday.
Bob said the hugely-popular Don Ho League will tentatively kick off the week of May 17. Teams and players can sign up by contacting the pro shop.
Bob will once again be offering lessons and one-day clinics this year.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: Bobbie Box is the new pro shop manager and is the contact for all things golf at this nine-hole gem. Welcome Bobbie to The Golf Column.
Bobbie reports Hales will tee it high and let it fly on opening day this Friday. The course will be open daily from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The pro shop will maintain the same hours until Memorial Day Weekend when they are scheduled to expand.
Leagues for the ladies and the men are scheduled to start the week of June 12. Reach out to Bobbie to sign up to play.
A pro demo day is scheduled for June 15.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: Pro/owner Jonathan Rivers reports the 18-hole course opened on April 27 to rave reviews.
The first tournament of 2023 is a good one. Indian Mound will host the KHS Project Graduation Golf Tournament this Sunday, May 7.
Registration is at 11 a.m. The entry fee is $95 for adults and $65 for student golfers. Proceeds go to support the Kennett High School Class of 2023 and its Project Graduation effort.
Payment can be made by check, which should be payable to Project Graduation 2023.
Project Graduation started in 1979 in Maine after the Oxford Hills community tragically experienced seven deaths during the commencement season. The event has spread to all 50 states and offers a safe, fun-filled post-graduation activity. Project Graduation provides and all-night, drug and alcohol-free environment to the graduates to cap off their special day.
The Indian Mound Pro Shop is open daily. Early season spring rates through May 17 include nine holes with a cart Monday-Thursday for $39, Friday-Sunday for $40; nine holes walking is $29 Monday-Thursday and Friday-Sunday for $32; 18 holes with a cart Monday-Thursday for $55, Friday-Sunday for $59; and 18 holes walking is $45 Monday-Thursday and $49 Friday-Sunday.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Nancy Calvert reports this is the 100 anniversary of the club and plenty of fun activities are planned throughout the summer and fall. This season also marks the 25th anniversary of the back nine holes, which doesn’t seem possible that they’ve been there that long.
The course plans to open for the season on Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
“It could be cart path (traffic) only for the first few days,” said Nancy. “We got a lot of rain.”
The pro shop, which also opens Friday, and the course will expand their hours from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. in a few weeks. Nancy said there are plenty of 100th-anniversary items available in the pro shop. All 18 flags on the course display a 100th celebration logo.
One event to celebrate Lake Kezar that Nancy came up with is the Friday before the annual club championship, all former club champions are being invited back for a special evening. A few may be chosen as honorary starters the following day for the championship in a ceremony similar to the Masters.
Kicking off the tournament slate will be the newly-created first annual All in Fore Kids Golf Tournament on May 21 at 8 a.m.
“Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services serves over 1,200 people and more than 4,000 hours of service each year,” the tournament brief states. “Of those numbers, the Children’s Advocacy Center serves over 300 unduplicated children and their non-offending care providers annually, which is only responding to those children who have the courage to speak their truth and does not begin to identify and support those children who have not reported their abuse for many complex and diverse reasons. The community needs to know you stand with them and for them by supporting this outreach & fundraising event.
Join your fellow multi-disciplinary team partners in local law enforcement, child protection, prosecution, mental health, medical and advocates — become a community champion by being part of our, first annual All in Fore Kids Golf Tournament.”
“This a pretty important tournament,” Nancy said. “It will hopefully help provide funding to some important programs.”
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: Club Pro Kevin Walker shared the news of the week earlier, but there are some fun events on the horizon.
The 17th annual North Conway Community Center Golf Tournament at North Conway Country Club has been rescheduled due to rain to Wednesday, May 31. Registration is at 7:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
“One of our largest fundraisers of the year,” the North Conway Community Center’s website states. “Proceeds help fund our summer camp for the children. Come prepared to purchase strings, mulligans and raffle prize tickets. All registered golfers/teams will enjoy a buffet lunch after play in addition to fun and laughter."
This year’s entry fee is $100 per person and includes 18 holes of golf and lunch. You can register as a sponsor, team or individual at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/golf-tournament.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Ryan Polisso, director of golf, reports the annual ladies league is slated to tee off on May 17, while the Turtles will hit the links the day before.
Ryan said the highly-competitive Red Fox League will open either May 22 or May 29.
White Mountain Indoor Golf, 15 Town Hall Road in Intervale, whitemtindoorgolf@gmail.com: WMIG was the hit of the winter for local golfers. More than 125 golfers took part in the two six-week leagues. This is one of the events where fun truly was had by all.
The facility, run by Jack Wyman, features three state-of-the-art simulators by AboutGolf and offers leagues, casual play, lessons, club fittings and a private event venue for those who want to improve their game or just have fun.
The website is where all tee times can be booked. You can email whitemtindoorgolf@gmail.com for additional information about leagues, lessons, event planning or any other questions you may have.
Golf talk
“Golf is a game in which one endeavors to control a ball with implements ill-adapted for the purpose.” — Woodrow Wilson
If you have any great local stories, golf scores or photos, tee them up and send them my way, please, so we can include them in an upcoming column. Contact Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com. Hope you have a bogey-free week.
