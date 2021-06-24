Summer has finally begun, the days are longer and the weather continues to warm up across the Mount Washington Valley which means more daylight and more opportunities to play golf and enjoy the great outdoors.
Last weekend, the U.S. Open Championship was definitely a true test for the best golfers in the world. The leaderboard kept changing as players made lots of great shots and some were penalized due to the difficult conditions at Torrey Pines. The landing area on the fairway was very narrow in many places and the rough was as thick as possible to challenge all of the golfers.
Jon Rahm played really well and overcame adversity to win the 121st U.S. Open. Imagine, just two weeks after being forced to withdraw while leading a PGA tournament by six strokes, due to a positive COVID-19 test. He stayed positive and was determined to play his very best. Rahm became the first U.S. Open winner to birdie the final two holes of the championship since Tom Watson in 1982. What a way to close out the day and win a major golf tournament.
Club Notes
Here are the weekly results from some of the golf courses in the area that have some avid golfers enjoying the competition of their weekly leagues.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: This week’s winners in the Hale’s Location Ladies League were Janice Andrews, who took first with a +13, followed by Sandi Poor, +6; Jean Wright and Dottie Heffernan, were both +5; and fifth was a tie between Carole Pierce and Rebecca McReynolds, +4.
Closest-to-the-pin on hole No. 3 went to Sally Fiore, while longest putt honors on the same hole went to Jenny Simone.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: This week the Red Fox League played a bramble on the back 9. Jack’s Caddies came in first place followed by Trading Putts in second, Pin Seekers in third and Kandahar in fourth.
Closest-to-the-pin for the men went to Jeff Butler at 11’ 8,” and for the ladies, Robin Garside at 34’ 4”. Longest putt for the men was Marty Killourie at 29’ 7,” and for the ladies Lori Cote at 25’ 3.”
Shout out for the week goes to Lloyd Hamblet who sank his wedge shot for an eagle on the 18th from 100 yards out. Nice shooting, Lloyd!
The overall standings after five weeks see a new leader in the clubhouse. Team Pin Seekers jumps into the lead followed closely by team Pin High. Fairway 5 drops to third and Shanks-A-Lot rounds out the top four spots.
This coming Sunday the members will play in the Spring 4 ball. Results will be available on the deck at Madeline’s Deli.
In the Ladies League on Wednesday, playing 85 percent of your handicap, first place honors went to Fran Baker, who shot a 49, followed by Laurie Ranz with a 53; Sally Fiore, 56; Jane Goulart, 57; and Cricket Catalucci and Robin Garside tied with 58s.
There were four chip-ins this week courtesy of MaryBeth Pimental, Fran Baker, Rita Descoteaux and Robin Garside.
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: The men’s one-day member-guest was held June 19, and saw men’s gross go to Adam Lanzilotti, Gary Williams, Harold Kazanjian and Louis Rickley. Men’s net went to Ken Donabedian, Bill Jones, Bob Nash and Bob Dutton.
The women’s one-day member-guest was held Monday, and the gross went to Donna Bennett, Janice Walsh, Donna Wallace and Sue Hoople. Net honors went to Angie Chute, Ellen Eiermann, Sue Nelson and Cheryl O’neil.
After Week Six of the league, For Your Pars Only is still holding the lead.
Attention, junior golfers: First Tee begins July 1 with PGA Golf Professional Kevin Walker hosting a five-week N.H. First Tee program and the cost is only $10 for junior golfers at the North Conway Country Club. The program begins next Thursday and runs for the entire month on Thursday mornings. There are two age groups; ages 6-10 and 11-16.
First Tee is an excellent program and this is a great opportunity for young golfers. This is an instructional program and golf clubs are provided if participants do not have their own. Go to the website for more information firstteenh.org/north-conway-cc/. If your child is participating in the North Conway Community Center Summer Camp, the golf course is already expecting some of the day campers to participate.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: After five weeks of Don Ho action, the Par Tee team is in first place at -25. The Chislas are in second at -13 and the Sod Removers sit third at -12. Curtis Milton won the closest-to-the-pin honors. Steve Piotrow and Evelyn Butler won the long drive contest.
In the Thursday Eagle League, the winning team was Nicki Lynn, Terry Fitzgerald, Mike Peloquin, Adam Mosston and Dan Andrews. Terry Fitzgerald won the closest-to-the-pin honors.
This Saturday at 10:30 a.m., PGA Professional Bob McGraw will be conducting a full-swing clinic covering the basic fundamentals needed to be successful when hitting your irons. To sign up, call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090 to see if there are openings.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Kyle Littlefield, Bryce Micklon and Morgan Fusco are this year’s recipients of the Jim Hadlock Memorial Tournament scholarships, which were awarded last Sunday.
“You asked and we listened,” is the message on the Lake Kezar Facebook page. “LKCC will be offering small group lessons. Lessons will be geared toward basic golf instruction.” There will be one-hour lessons with Karen Helleberg on Wednesdays, beginning July 7. Groups will be limited to four golfers with Group I slated for 9 a.m. and Group 2 at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $20 per session. Please sign up at the clubhouse or call (207) 925 2462.
A big shout-out to Sue Clout for adding fresh plants to the barrels around the course and a thank you to Heather Calvert for cleaning up the flower beds around the clubhouse.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-773: The pro shop is hopping, offering golfers, according to its website, “the largest selection of golf equipment in the Mount Washington Valley. Our selection of drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, wedges and putters is unprecedented with brands that include Ping, Titleist, Cobra, Callaway, Cleveland to name a few. You can even demo equipment or visit us during one of the several demo days we host.
“We also stock package sets of clubs for men, women and juniors in right-handed and left-handed options. If looking to get started, this is an affordable way to go. The packages include woods, hybrids, irons, putter and bag.”
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653: The Mount Washington Resort Golf Club offers a variety of lessons and workshops to help golfers of all levels of ability improve their game. All clinic schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Please contact the Pro Shop to book your lesson or for the latest details at (603) 278-GOLF (4653). Please check-in at the Pro Shop at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the lesson.
Advance tee time bookings are encouraged and may be made by calling (603) 278-4653 (GOLF). For more on the course, go online to tinyurl.com/w3ysc5fh.
Golf talk
“Success depends almost entirely on how effectively you learn to manage the game’s two ultimate adversaries: the course and yourself.” — Jack Nicklaus.
Let us know if you have any great local stories or photos that we can include in an upcoming column.
Jim McFadyen is a golf columnist and he can be reached at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com.
