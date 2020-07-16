“Most people who play golf have one big problem, they think too much. To get any real mileage out of this game you’ve got to sit on your imagination.” Sam Snead, professional golfer
Two weeks ago, the PGA tour played its tournament in Detroit. One of the sidebars that television coverage showed the viewer was a municipal course in the Detroit area. The Rackham Golf Course, a Donald Ross design, was the course of choice of boxer Joe Louis. I was aware that Joe Louis played golf, and since he hailed from the Detroit area this affiliation was not a surprise.
What I discovered, when looking at Louis’ golf background, was that he was the first African-American to play in a PGA event. In 1952, Joe Louis played in the San Diego Open. He needed a sponsors’ exemption to play. At the time, the San Diego Open had a restriction regarding who could play. That restriction limited the playing field to “Caucasians only.”
Two African-American pros tried to qualify for the event. They were Bill Spiller and Eural Clark. One made the field, Spiller, but was denied play due to the color of his skin.
Louis commented, “We have another Hitler (the PGA tour) and we must defeat them.”
Louis didn’t make the cut, but it was the last time that race was used (openly) to deny entrance to a player. So, who was the first African-American to become a member of the PGA tour?
Jackie Robinson, baseball; Marion Motley, football; Chuck Cooper, basketball; and Willie O’Ree, hockey, were the first African-Americans to play in the major professional sports leagues. The PGA was slow to allow minorities entrance into their professional ranks.
In 1961, this changed. Charlie Sifford, a former caddie, became the first Black member of the PGA. Sifford had been around for a while. He turned pro in 1948 but most of the events he played in were limited to “Blacks only.”
In 1957, Sifford won the Long Beach Open, whose field consisted of many pros from the PGA tour. He played in the US Open in 1959. It took 13 years for Sifford to gain membership to the PGA, but that didn’t stop barriers from being placed to stop African-Americans from playing in certain tournaments.
In 1967, Sifford won his first PGA event, the Greater Hartford Open. This did not automatically get him an invitation to one of the most prestigious tournaments in golf, the Masters. It wouldn’t be until 1974 that Lee Elder played at Augusta. Sifford would go on to win the Los Angeles Open in 1975 but never got the opportunity to play in the Masters.
Sifford moved to the Senior Tour and won the 1979 Senior Championship, but his best golf was behind him. Segregation prevented him from having greater success in his sport.
In 2005, he was elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame. Sifford chose South African golf pro Gary Player as the one to present him at his induction. Player was very aware of the roadblocks that Sifford faced, having experienced apartheid in his own country.
Tiger Woods refers to Sifford as “the grandfather I never had.” His impact on Woods was so great that Tiger named his son after Charlie Sifford. His impact on golf did not stop there. Sifford blazed a path for Lee Elder, Calvin Peete and Jim Thorpe, all winners on the PGA Tour.
Today, we do not see many African-American golfers playing golf at the highest level. Those that have reached the top of their profession, should give a nod of thanks to Charlie Sifford, a pioneer for all golfers.
Club Notes
North Conway Country Club, 50 Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-9391: A One Day Member/Guest is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 16. This will be a tee time event with times starting at 8 a.m. The cost will be $100 for a member and guest or $180 for a member and three guests. The event will be a two-person best ball. There will be gross and net winners. The cost includes golf, carts, lunch at the Gazebo, skins and prizes. For those that want to have their guests play on Saturday, a quota game will be played. Sign-up in the pro shop.
Congratulations to Miles Woodbury. The recent Kennett High grad aced the par 3, fourth hole.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: The Wentworth has adopted a “friendly-forward tee.” This will give golfers another option in making their round enjoyable. The new tees are delineated by blue markers. The staff is hoping to have them incorporated into the GHIN (Golf Handicap Information Network) system by this weekend. If a player chooses to play from the new tees, they should ask a member of the pro shop staff for a card that represents the blue tees. New scorecards are in the process of being printed.
The Red Fox League played a quota game this week. Taking the top spot was the Pin High team. They were followed by Stan and Dan’s. There was a three-way tie for third place between the Oak Lee Boy’s, Jack’s Caddies, and Pin Seekers.
Closest to the pin winner was Keith Deluca (11’3’’). The long putt for the ladies was Ellen Eiermann at (2’3’’) and for the men, it was Lloyd Hamblet at (6’10’’). After six weeks of play, Jack’s Caddies have a half-point lead over the Pin High team. They are followed by Shanks-A-Lot, Oak Lee Boys and the Pin Seekers.
In Ladies League action, a quota game was played. Taking the top spot was Mary Murphy. She was followed by Lynne Walker, Donna Scholer, and Sally Fiore. Mary Murphy had the only chip-in of the day. Wednesday, July 22, is the last day to signup for the mixed team championship. See the pro shop to signup.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: New leagues will be starting soon. These men’s and ladies’ leagues will be open to the public. For more information, call the pro shop at (603) 356-2140.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: The Eagle is offering discounted fees for those who put a foursome together and play in the Sunday Afternoon Scramble. The greens fees are $15 for adults and $10 for juniors. For those who would like to take a cart, it is an additional $10 per person. Players are asked to make their own tee times and can play anytime after noon. The times can be made by phone. This offer will be available throughout the summer.
PGA Pro, Bob McGraw, is available for lessons. Call Bob at the pro shop to schedule a lesson.
The Eagle range is open, Thursday through Tuesday, for players to work on their game (closed Wednesdays for maintenance).
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: LKCC held its 2020 Member/Guest last Sunday. It was great to see so many players out and enjoying golf.
The Ladies’ President’s Cup has concluded with Tina Littlefield taking first place. The men are still competing. The Club Championship is next on the club calendar. Junior golf is moving quickly with only one week left.
Condolences go out to the family of Scott Kelman. Scott was a member of the Tuesday Men’s League and played in the Maine State Golf Association.
19th Hole
Moe Norman has a unique place in the golf world. He was a good player, but he became a cult figure to many as a teacher. His method of hitting the ball is still taught today.
When asked if he had any regrets about his place in golf, Norman gave this response. “Being successful in this world is when you’re doing something you love. I’ve got something people wanted, to hit a golf ball in a repetitive way. I can control my destiny from tee to green. How can I feel bad? Not when I’ve got something everybody wants. No sirree, I feel good, I feel good.” Sounds like a very complete and satisfied gentleman with no regrets.
Have a great weekend.
Joe Soraghan may be reached at joesoraghan@yahoo.com.
