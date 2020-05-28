The next couple of weeks are prime time for the Saco. The big hatches of mayflies have already begun but will intensify in the next few days. The evenings are the best time to catch them, when they practice their mating rituals. On a good night, you will be treated thousands of falling mayflies and hundreds of rising trout.
Despite the great opportunity for dry fly fishing, there is an equal chance for great subsurface fishing as well. Many fly anglers much prefer to fish dries, and I count myself as one of them. However, a good evening can go to waste if you are not equipped to change your tactics. To this end, I carry two rods when I fish the Saco; one rigged with a floating line and the second with a fast-sinking head.
Most of the time both rods are 9-foot five weights, but I do sometimes use a seven weight for the sink tip.
For the sink tip, I like a fast rod, as these lines will load up a rod quickly. For the dry line, I like a rod that is a mid-flex as I feel I get a better presentation. Any reel will as long as they are large enough to hold enough backing and match up to the rod.
I am usually pretty confident of what my fly choices are going to be so I pre-rig both rods before I head to the spot I plan on fishing for the evening. On the sinking rig, I will either tie on a Slump Buster or a Zoo Cougar. Booth flies are streamers and designed to catch big trout.
The Slump Buster is a strip of rabbit or squirrel fur tied matuka style to the hook shank with a cone head added to sink the fly. I much prefer tungsten cone heads but they are expensive so, if using a regular cone head, add some heavy wire for extra weight.
The Zoo Cougar resembles a Muddler Minnow and has a large spun deer hair head with a mallard flank feather tied down wing. Yellow is my favorite color. Unlike the Slump Buster, it is unweighted. When retrieved, the sink tip will force it just under the surface. It gives it an erratic movement irritable to large Brown trout.
As for the dry fly, this time of year, it is just about always a Saco Spinner.
Armed with two rods, I am ready for just about anything. If I arrive early at the pool I have chosen to fish, I will most likely start the evening swinging the Slump Buster downstream.
If I am using the Zoo Cougar, I will try to put the fly as close to the bank as possible and strip as fast as I can. Many times you will draw a strike on the first strip, and, if like me, bust the fish off immediately. Be prepared: If there is no strike, continue to strip the fly all the way back to the pickup point. Many time, a trout will hit just before you pickup the line to make a second cast.
If all the planets align and the spinner fall comes off, you are ready to go with your second rod.
On those magic evenings when the sky fills with lovelorn mayflies, reel in that sinking rig and put it aside. When those big trout start sipping spent mayflies you can experience one of the best fishing evenings imaginable. Nothing beats catching trout on dry flies.
See you on the river.
