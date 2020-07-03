Is it possible to have a bad day fishing? There are those that say it is impossible, but at the same time there are those that say: “A bad fishing is better than a good day at work.”
This past week, I came as close as one can to having a bad day fishing. I had decided that it was time to head north and fish the Androscoggin River. I had heard that the Alder Fly hatch was on, and I was also craving a piece of Ursula’s strawberry and rhubarb pie.
The first indication that it was going to be a bad day was when I got to Ursula’s and found she was closed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ursula announced her retirement in May.
Needless to say, I had not heard the news and was truly saddened to learn about it. Of course, I am happy for her and hope that she has a long and happy retirement.
Over the years that I have written this column, I have mentioned Ursula’s Snack Stand numerous times, as stopping there has always been a favorite part of my trips to the Andro.
I am going to miss her wonderful bratwurst and German potato salad and especially her pies. More than that, I am going to miss talking to her. She is an amazing woman who as a young girl escaped East Germany during the communist regime. Not an easy thing to do in those days.
I should have turned around right then and headed home as the day didn’t get any better. I was hungry, and my second stop was the Errol Country Store — another favorite.
This time, I was disappointed again as due to the virus they had closed down their deli and only had premade sandwiches. I settled for a ham sandwich and headed up the road to the gauging station to eat my lunch and watch the river.
Once again, I was in for disappointment. The little campground that caters to canoeists now requires one to have a day pass to enter.
For as long as I have fished the river, the campground has allowed access to fisherman to fish the pools along the river on their property. I am not sure if this is due to the virus or just some way to make an extra buck.
The landing is public so it is possible to enter the river and wade to fish these pools, but in some places, it does involve getting through some fast water. There didn’t seem to be anyone at their office so I was unable to find out what the story was.
While I was eating my lunch, it occurred to me that there didn’t seem to be a lot of Alders. This proved to be the case all the way down river at every place I stopped to fish. Apparently, the hatch had come to an end. One more setback to the day.
I headed down river and stopped at Smokey Camp Brook. No Alders there, but I geared up and waded into the river. I fished for about an hour without a single hit and never saw a rise. I returned to the car and headed to Pontook.
At the dam, two gates were open and water was flowing over the boards; no place for a fisherman to wade. I broke my rod down and placed it back in its case, took off my waders and threw them into the back of the car. I had had enough.
I guess if you’re in the business of writing fishing columns you are supposed to put a positive spin on things. In the interest of honesty, it is possible to have a bad day fishing.
See you on the river.
