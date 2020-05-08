Tomorrow is Mother’s Day. It is a special time to let the moms, grandmothers, great-grandmothers and wives know how special they are to our lives. Many of these women are fly fishers or want to become fly fishers.
Dame Juliana Berners was the first-known woman fly fisher. She wrote “A Treatyse of Fysshynge Wyth an Angle” in 1496, almost 600 years ago.
Dame Berners was a nun who clearly had the time to fish and to chronicle her adventures.
Here in America, and specifically New England, we all look up to Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby. Born in the mid-1800s, Fly Rod Crosby was the first licensed Maine fishing guide. She spent years traveling the Northeast promoting fishing and the shooting sports.
Crosby was famous for saying, “I am a plain woman of uncertain age, standing 6 feet in my stockings. I scribble a bit for various sporting journals, and I would rather fish any day than go to heaven.”
To that I say, “Amen.”
Even closer to home was Joan Salvato Wulff, wife of legendary angler Lee Wulff. They lived in the Keene area for a time, and Lee Wulff served a stint on the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission.
Joan Wulff is a world-class fly caster. She held many world records and has been a beacon for women fly anglers. She still travels to shows and works with the fly line company that bears her name — Royal Wulff Products.
I have had the privilege to meet Joan Wulff, and there is not a finer human being on the planet. She loved to talk casting and gave me a couple of pointers to make me a better caster. I will always cherish that moment.
Today, there is less stigma in being a woman angler than there was in Joan Wulff’s time. More and more women are taking up the sport.
When I am asked about women and fishing, my response is always, “The fish don’t know who is on the other end of the line.” The art of fly fishing can be taken on by anyone who has the interest, loves the outdoors, and wants to go in a different direction.
I do hundreds of fly casting lessons over the course of a fishing season. I will tell you that women are the easiest to teach how to cast. Casting a fly takes rhythm and concentration. You let the fly rod do the work. So often men try to muscle their way through it. Strength is not going to make you a better fly caster.
Having said that, it is not a surprise that some of the best fly anglers are women. They come into the North Country Angler every year, and I learn something from each of them.
If the woman in your life is an angler and she is interested in learning about fly fishing, consider a day of fly fishing as a Mother’s Day gift. The North Country Angler can put you in touch with some of the finest guides New Hampshire has to offer. Guided trips include everything needed for a day on the water so there is little investment other than the cost of the trip.
Should you want to give the gift of fly fishing this Mother’s Day, call the shop (603-356-6000) and get a gift certificate for pick up. It will be a Mother’s Day she will not soon forget.
Tip of the Week
Bugs are starting to hatch on area waters. Use a sink tip fly line to get your fly into the feeding zone just inches below the surface of the water.
Steve Angers, a native of the Conway area, has been consumed by fishing since catching his first wild brook trout at the base of Champney Falls.
