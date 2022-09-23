Shorter days and cooler nights meant one thing — trout were going to get active with their pre-spawn aggression. This was the time of year when Troutman would give the Old Timer a call.For years, they would watch the weather and when their instinct told them the time was right it would be off to camp.
The Old Timer heard the phone ringing. He answered the phone. “About time you called,” he said gruffly.
“My sixth sense just went off last night,” said Troutman. “You ready?”
“I was born ready,” said the Old Timer. “When you heading up?”
“First thing in the morning,” said Troutman. “When can you get to camp?”
“I’ll leave after breakfast and reading the paper,” said the Old Timer. “Be there late morning.”
The plan was set. Since Troutman’s teenage years, the two anglers headed north to fish for the most beautiful creature on earth, brook trout. It was a tradition that both looked forward to.
Troutman was the first to arrive at camp. He quickly unloaded his clothes and the groceries he had brought. Koffee Kup doughnuts for breakfast. Canned tuna for sandwiches. Center cut pork chops and hamburger in case the brook trout decided that they did not want to be invited to supper.
Troutman went out to the shed and dusted off the Sportspal canoe. He loaded the canoe onto the Jeep and lashed the canoe to the crossbars. He loaded the Jeep with paddles, anchor, life jackets. The weather was perfect and time was not to be wasted. He wanted to hit the water as soon as the Old Timer unloaded his pickup. The pair wasted no time. They were headed to a remote pond along the Canadian border. They had fished this pond earlier in the year. The brook trout rose steadily to the offering of dry flies. Most of the trout were frying pan size, but Troutman had an inkling there were larger specimens.
Fall is the perfect time to seek out the larger brook trout. The fish move into the shallower water to build redds and procreate. The males of the species get very territorial and aggressive. The large males take on all challengers.
After a 13-mile drive into the wilderness, the Jeep was parked. It was another quarter of a mile hike down to the pond. Troutman put the canoe on his shoulders. He grabbed the anchor. The Old Timer carried the paddles, the fly rods and the lunch. Arriving at the pond, the surface was like glass. At the far end of the pond, a fish rose.
“Looks like I will dry fly fish,” said the Old Timer. It was his preferred method. A Royal Wulff his go to fly.
“I’m going subsurface,” said Troutman. “We will find out early who is right.”
Troutman liked to fish his Cortland type 6 sinking line and the Light Edson Tiger. It was his go to combination for Fall fishing.
As was their custom, Troutman took the stern to paddle. The Old Timer would take the bow seat and cast the Royal Wulff to the structure along the shore.
There was a new tree that had fallen into the pond. The Old Timer sent the Royal Wulff toward the tree. Just as the fly hit the water, the water erupted. A battle ensued between angler and fish. The Old Timer’s skill won the day and Troutman netted a fine male brook trout of 16 inches.
Troutman passed the net to the Old Timer. The Old Timer removed the barbless hook and slid the fish back into the water. The two would wait to invite other trout to supper.
Tip of the Week
During fall fishing, fish move into the shallow waters of lakes and ponds to chase baitfish and add weight for the upcoming spawn. Look for trees and boulders in these areas for fast angling action.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
