8-20-2022-North Country Angling-Rainbow trout

Rainbow trout are a nice consolation prize when pursuing Pontook brown trout. (STEVE ANGERS PHOTO)

When Bill Thompson was writing the fishing column for The Conway Daily Sun, he would write about his annual fishing trip to Maine. He would stop at the Pontook Dam on the Androscoggin to fish, time permitting.

While I have fished New Hampshire since the age of 6, the Pontook Dam was one place where I had not done some angling. Thompson’s stories always piqued my interest. I never pulled the trigger on visiting the area until I purchased the North Country Angler and wanted to keep the tradition alive.

