As the summer doldrums come upon us, an amazing thing happens on our rivers and ponds. After sizing down our flies and lures or dredging deep into the thermocline, fish miraculous throw caution to the wind and start to eat Mother Nature’s sweetness — terrestrials.
A terrestrial is defined as an inhabitant of the earth. A terrestrial animal is an animal that lives on land and not the water. To the angler, a terrestrial animal is a bug that comes from the earth. These bugs include ants, beetles, crickets and grasshoppers. Survivalists snack on these bugs regularly for the protein. Fish do as well.
On the Saco River, there are many fields that harbor these creatures. On a warm sunny day, the terrestrials will hatch and feed and fall into the river. This is a dinner bell for the trout of the Saco River. There will be some amazing rises as the bigger fish, especially the brown trout, inhale these tasty morsels.
Due to the size of these bugs, fly anglers can put the 6x and 7x tippet away. These larger terrestrial imitations aren’t very wind resistant and can turn your tippet into a birds nest in short order. Tippet in 3x and 4x can be taken back out and used on the larger imitations.
On a recent scouting trip to the Saco, I tied a size 8 tan Slumhopper to my 4x tippet. The rod of choice that day was the Scott Flex 9 foot four weight with a Cortland Trout Boss weight forward line. The Trout Boss is just the right taper for casting the larger terrestrials.
Climbing down the riprap at first bridge, the first cast went right along the bank about 40 feet upstream. Casting close to shore first is important as grasshopper’s wings are still wet from the morning dew and the bugs often fall into the water while trying to dry their wings.
The Slumhopper floated about three feet and a nice 15-inch brown trout hammered the fly. It all happened so fast that I was caught off guard. Lifting the rod and setting the hook, the fish took off up stream and headed right toward the tree anchored to the bottom of the river. Almost as fast as the tug of war started, it ended. That smart old brown snapped the line on the tree and was off to see another day.
The Ellis River has been seeing beetles and ants falling into the water and feeding the trout. These bugs are smaller than the hoppers and require 5x or smaller tippet. My choice was 12 inches of Fulling Mill 5.5x fluorocarbon tippet. This tippet is harder for the fish to see and it settles just below the surface of the water.
Many beetles and ants fall off the rocks at Goodrich Falls and land on the water. Eager trout wait under the falling water and dart out to grab a bug that falls off of the rocks. The fly of choice on this day was a black Moodah Poodah in size 12.
The cast from the Scott Flex landed the fly on the rocks next to the small stream of water descending the falls. A twitch of the line and the fly landed on the water with a small but discernible splash.
This splash was quickly followed by a slurp of a nice brook trout who inhaled the fly almost as quickly as the fly hit the water. After a brief duel, a fine 14-inch brook trout came to hand and was quickly released.
Make sure your fly box has a selection of terrestrials this time of year. Don’t leave home without them.
Tip of the Week
Teaching a youngster how to fly fish? Take a fly rod and some grasshopper flies to your nearest panfish pond. It is a great teaching tool and supplies non-stop action.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.