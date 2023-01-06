Scrolling through social media the other day my eye caught a post from Fulling Mill about the new flies for 2023. The fly displayed was named Weiss’ Penny Perdigon. The fly was tied on a jig hook, for tight line nymphing, with a copper bead and a copper holographic tinsel body, coq de leon fibers for a tail. The fly looked fishy.
The copy under the post read: “Like your favorite lucky penny, Pat Weiss’ Penny Perdigon will bring you good fortune while on the river. This little magic nymph seems to work in any condition throughout the year.”
Well, that was good to know. Anglers just need to run to their local fly shop, buy a couple dozen, and catch one fish right after another. The weather is minus 10 degrees with the wind chill, tie on a Penny Perdigon.
Spring rains raise the river and turn the water brown, tie on a Penny. Water is low and slow in July, the Penny is the answer. Fall trout are focused on spawning, the Penny will change the fish’s mind.
While the Penny Perdigon does look like an effective nymph fishing pattern, it is highly unlikely that the fly will “work in any condition throughout the year.”
Since the time of Dame Juliana Berners, who wrote the first book about fly fishing and fly tying, anglers have searched for the holy grail. That one fly that will catch fish anytime, anywhere.
Surely there are patterns that approach this designation. In streamers, the Gray Ghost sells as strongly today as when Carrie Stevens first started catching large brook trout. In bucktails, the Mickey Finn remains a top choice among all fly anglers. This pattern catches trout, salmon, bass, pickerel.
For dry flies, the Adams is the universal imitation for mayflies. The Elk Hair Caddis is the imitation for a caddis. The Stimulator does the same for stoneflies. Stock your fly box with these three flies in a variety of hook sizes and you will catch plenty of fish.
Even these basic flies have been part of the tinkering of tried and true patterns. The Gray Ghost has been modified into several iterations. The Red Gray Ghost, the Rainbow Ghost, the Green Ghost come to mind.
The Mickey Finn is now tied with white and chartreuse, red and white, black and white. I tie one with a copper tinsel body with a yellow brown yellow wing. Great pattern in tannin stained trout ponds.
The Adams is now tied with a pink body, purple body, and yellow body in place of the original hare’s ear. All of these changes have been made with the goal of developing a fly that will “work in any condition throughout the year.”
Success in angling boils down to confidence. Whether you are a bait angler, spin angler, or fly angler, believing in what lure you are fishing with is key. If you tie a Penny Perdigon on the end of your tippet and you fish the fly hard, there is no doubt you will catch fish. Tie your go to fly on to your tippet and your catch rate will increase exponentially. At least it does for this angler.
Will the Penny Perdigon join the ranks of the Adams, Elk Hair Caddis, Stimulator, or Mickey Finn? It is highly unlikely as the fly-fishing world is littered with new patterns that were billed to work in any condition, any time. The odds are stacked against it.
Tip of the Week
With the fickle weather, consider fishing some of the brown trout streams along the seacoast. These trout grow large with the great forage base found in estuaries.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
