Labor Day signals the end of summer. Vacations are over. Kids are back in school. The three-day weekend is a last chance to get out and recreate before the winds of fall blow.
For anglers, the Mount Washington Valley has a myriad of options. Let’s outline some of the best bets to get out on the water, catch a fish and create a memory.
The fly-fishing trout angler should spend some time on the Ellis River in the designated fly-fishing-only waters. Starting at the covered bridge in Jackson and ending at the railroad bridge in Glen, there are still plenty of trout in the pocket waters. With the latest rains, the flows are perfect for tightline fishing with nymphs or MOP flies. Fishing every little seam and pocket will yield trout. Some over 2 pounds.
For the dry-fly angler, casting beetles or ant patterns will fool the trout. The Bank Beetle, with red body or yellow body, and the Quick Sight Ant are favorite selections of the experienced anglers. Trout are looking for high-protein food items as they begin to bulk up for the spawn.
The spin-fishing trout angler would be wise to head up to Crawford Notch and fish at the Willey House Pond. New Hampshire Fish and Game coordinates with New Hampshire Parks to keep the pond supplied with brook trout throughout the season. Some of these trout are 3-year-old fish and over 16 inches. If there is a young angler in your group, a Willey House brook trout will not be soon forgotten.
Rooster Tails, Daredevils and Kastmasters will attract these trout. For the beginning angler, nothing beats the earthworm floated under a bobber. Remember that bait-caught trout rarely survive, so be prepared to prepare and eat your catch should you choose to fish with “garden hackle.”
The bass angler would be wise to get a craft, boat, canoe, kayak or paddleboard, and head to Crystal Lake in Eaton. There is a fine boat launch that makes access easy. Crystal Lake is home to bass that can exceed 4 pounds. With the lake waters still warm, fishing early in the morning or late in the day will yield the best results.
Top-water lures provide explosive strikes and add to the enjoyment of bass fishing. Fly anglers will cast Sneaky Pete’s or Double Barrel Poppers. Casting toward shore and “popping” the lure on the retrieve is a dinner bell for aggressive bass. Spin anglers can expect similar results using the Jitterbug or the Hula Popper.
If pickerel are your fish of choice, the north end of Purity Lake holds many of these fine fighting fish. There is a New Hampshire Fish and Game boat launch making access and parking ideal.
The angler doesn’t need to travel far from the boat launch before encountering fish. There are many trees that have fallen into the lake creating prime pickerel habitat.
Fly anglers should select flies like the Whitey Tightie or AD’s Yellow Perch. Spin anglers would be wise to cast a red and white Daredevil.
Fishing for pickerel requires one piece of special gear — a wire leader. Big pickerel have sharp teeth that easily cuts nylon fishing lines. Both fly anglers and spin anglers need to take this precaution or risk losing a prize catch.
It is said that the new state record pickerel will be caught in Purity Lake.
Tip of the Week
Many spin anglers have forgotten about the Daredevil. Add this lure, in a variety of color combinations, to your tackle box.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
