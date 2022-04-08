There are only a couple of times each fishing season when salmonid anglers have an opportunity to catch big fish. Fishing in the fall during the prespawn. Fishing the Alder fly hatch and the Hexegenia hatch. And when the ice goes out and the lakes turn over.
The ice has left area’s the lakes and ponds. The shallow water around the edges of these waterbodies will begin to warm in the April sunshine. The small baitfish will feed in the warmer water and the large fish will follow in hopes of a big dose of protein — something that has been hard to come by all winter long.
Anglers get their boats ready for trolling. Town hall is a buzz of activity as boat registrations are bought or renewed. New spark plugs are installed in outboard motors. New batteries are purchased for trolling motors. Landing nets are checked for holes big enough to let fish escape.
This is the one time of year where both fly anglers and spin anglers can use the same lure while trolling: the tandem streamer.
The tandem streamer was first developed by Dr. Herbert Sanborn while fishing on Messalonskee Lake in Maine. He had a series of short strikes (When the fish bites the tail of the fly missing the hook) one day and devised an idea to add a second hook that would ride in the end of the fly.
This hook set up was then ties with silver tinsel body, bright green saddles hackle tied flat and black hackle tied upright. As the story goes, Dr. Sanborn caught a 9 pound, 3 ounce landlock salmon on that fly and the tandem fly was born.
Many of the popular single hook streamers were then tied Tandem. Grey Ghost, Black Ghost, Mickey Finn, Colonel Bates, Guide Special. Innovative tyers added colored beads to the steel wire that connected the two hooks together.
Being able to fish these flies in shallow water, less than 10 feet, doesn’t require special equipment. Long monofilament leaders from your braid line if using a spin rod or your sinking fly line from your fly rod are all that is necessary to fish the early ice out season. Depth can be adjusted by adding several small lead free split shot 6 inches above the fly.
If you choose to troll with two anglers in your boat, have the bow angler fish the starboard side with 40 feet of line out and the rod held at a right angle to the boat. The stern angler, and motor man, should let out 60 feet of line and hold the rod at a right angle to the port side. Boat speed should be no more than 6 miles per hour.
If trolling with three anglers, the two up anglers should do the side trolling while the motor man should run a short line in the propwash of the boat. It is amazing how many fish will be caught that close to the boat.
Should there be heavy rains during the early ice out period, troll around inlet streams as the smelt begin to gather for their spawning run. The rush of water from the rain-swollen streams draws the smelt and the trout and salmon as well.
This fishing will continue for about 10 days and then the lakes will “turn over.” The first big wind event homogenizes the lake and then anglers can troll anywhere in the lake as temperatures are the same everywhere. Another great opportunity to catch larger fish before the surface waters warm and fish head to the depths for the summer.
Tip of the Week
Use the larger size trolling flies or trolling lures early in the season. Fish are looking to fill their bellies with big mouthfuls of food after the long winter season.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
