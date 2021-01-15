N.H. Fish and Game provides two days during the year in which a license is not needed. One of these days is in June, when fishing is in its prime. The other day is in January for those anglers who like to fish hardwater.
Saturday, Jan. 16, is the day designated to ice fish without a license. Ponds and small lakes in the Valley have sufficient ice as of Wednesday. I got out on Crystal Lake that day and found ice to be 3 to 6 inches thick. This is fine for walk on but I would recommend keeping the ATV or snowmobile at home.
While you can be license free on Jan. 16, all other rules remain in effect. The key rules are:
• Limit of six lines per angler (I use five tip ups and one jig line).
• Limit of two lines on “lake trout and salmon” lakes.
• New Hampshire-Maine lakes are limited to five lines.
The two-line limit lakes in the Valley are Conway Lake, Silver Lake, Big Dan Hole Pond and Ossipee Lake. Unfortunately, these lakes have yet to freeze safely so they are out for ice fishing at this time.
With the light amounts of ice, holes can be cut with a chisel. When using a chisel look for old ice fishing holes as they tend to chip out quickly. You can still use a hand augur as well with the 6-inch ice depths.
If you elect to use tip-ups to ice fish, you will need some bait for your hook. Artificial baits like Berkley GULP are highly effective and inexpensive. They also have a long shelf life. If you choose to go with live bait, there are dealers south of town that will provide you with quality bait. Silver Lake Home Center in Madison, Ossipee Bait and Tackle in Effingham and Willy C’s in Brownfield, Maine, will supply your needs.
If you do not have ice fishing equipment or a friend who will loan equipment to you, there are two possible options; rental or guides service.
Contact the North Country Angler in North Conway (603-356-6000) for information and availability. They will provide you with the basics to enjoy your free fishing day or provide you with information about full service guided excursions.
Places to go and ice fish include Pequawket Pond, Pea Porridge Pond, Red Eagle Pond, Echo Lake and Dollof Pond in Conway. Crystal Lake in Eaton. Loon Lake and Purity Lake in Freedom. White Lake and Lake Chocorua in Tamworth. All of these water bodies have a wide variety of fish and the action can be non-stop. My favorite is Lake Chocorua. Even when the fishing is slow, the views are stunning. I don’t ever remember a bad day on this iconic water body.
A sleeper for ice fishing is Loon Lake. Access is easy and the lake has a wide variety of habitat. Brook trout, rainbow trout, bass and perch are all catchable. You never really know what you will bring up through the hole. There may be some remnant land-locked salmon in the lake. Land-locked salmon may not be removed from the water and need to be released immediately. Please consider using circle hooks in Loon Lake. This will make it easier for you to release fish back into the lake.
A final word: Ice fishing is not allowed in Designated Trout Ponds. These ponds include Hatch Pond, Long Pond, Blue Pond, Shaw Pond and Trout Pond. If in doubt check wildlife.state.nh.us for the list of Designated Trout Ponds.
Tip of the Week
Do not dump leftover live bait into the water body you are fishing. If you can’t take the bait with you, leave it on the ice and the eagles and ospreys will enjoy the snack.
Steve Angers is the author of “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates North Country Angler.
