With our recent stretches of cold weather, talk around the shop has centered on spring fishing and what patterns to tie to fill the fly box. Always a lively conversation.
Some anglers take out their fly boxes from the previous season and look for the holes in their assortment. They then get busy replacing all the patterns in various sizes and color attempting to bring the fly box back to “full” status.
Other anglers scour the interwebs and social media seeking out the latest and greatest patterns. Tightline or Euro nymphing is the latest craze. This type of fishing uses flies tied on jig hooks with tungsten beads. The tactic is super effective, but the flies are fairly generic. The flies are easy to tie. The angler will lose a lot of the flies as the tactic works the bottom of the river.
There is a group of anglers who start each season fresh. They treat their fly box as a blank canvas to be artistically filled with a whole new set of flies. Combinations of tried and true fly patterns and new age patterns in a variety of color combinations. This allows the angler to try some of the new thinking in fly patterns but have some trusted patterns to fall back on should the fishing be slow with the new patterns.
Over 50 years of tying my own flies, I have been a practitioner of all these approaches. Every winter is different in how I approach tying flies for the upcoming season.
From the very beginning of my fly-tying voyage, I have been fascinated with the creativity of experienced fly tyers. As far back as the 1970s, I have ripped pages from magazines with fly patterns that called out to me. I kept these pattens in a binder with plans to tie the patterns as the spirit moved me.
Frankly, I had forgotten that I had such a book of fly-tying patterns. A recent cleaning of the basement led me to discover the binder aptly titled “A Fly Fisherman’s Soggy Diary.”
Thumbing through the pages brought back great memories. A weighted nymph with a yellow wool body and black goose quill reminded me of landlock salmon caught one spring under the Carr Ridge Bridge in Pittsburg.
A flying ant pattern, the first I had ever tied, provided flashbacks to an ant hatch one August. A hatch that occurred many moons before Irene ruined that section of the river.
Toute’s Streamer, a pattern from Al and Gretchen Beatty, sent my mind to Profile Lake and a great fall afternoon of catching large male brook trout in spawning splendor.
But the pages that brought back the best memories were some small squares cut from a Field & Stream magazine. These flies were Ted Trueblood’s favorite fly selection. A selection that I tied religiously during the early stages of my fly-tying voyage.
Patterns like the Light Cahill, Quill Gordon, Royal Wulff and Goofus Bug. Nymphs like the Muskrat, Wolly Worm, Ed Burke and Trueblood Otter Shrimp. Streamers like Muddler Minnow, Grey Ghost, Black Nose Dace and the Marabous, in white and black.
Those are the two flies that broght back the best memory. One spring, my Dad and I decided to just fish the Marabous. I tied them in sizes from 6 to 14. Everywhere we fished in the valley, we caught fish. If black didn’t catch fish then white caught fish. If white didn’t catch fish, then black caught fish. Just a fantastic memory.
I now have a plan for this winter’s fly tying. Grab a new fly box and fill it with Trueblood’s flies. I’m sure it will create some more great memories.
Tip of the Week
Have a favorite fly pattern? Don’t be afraid to try and tie that fly with different body materials. You may create a winning combination.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
