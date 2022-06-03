The sun peered into the bedroom and shined into the angler’s eyes. Sleepy eyes opened and the angler reached for the iPhone to check the time. 5:08 flashed on the screen. Decision time. Get up and go fishing or roll over and catch a few more winks of sleep.
After a couple minutes of trying to sleep, the angler got out of bed. He went to the closet and grabbed his Dri-release long-sleeve shirt that is treated with insect shield. He took his quick dry pants off the hanger.
Closing the closet door, the next stop was the dresser. A pair of underwear and the specialized wading socks came out of the drawer. Quietly, the angler left the bedroom leaving his partner in the dreamworld in which she resided.
Jumping into the shower, thoughts of where to fish began to flash through the angler’s mind. The Ellis River had been stocked and the Quill Gordons were hatching. The Saco River had received fish as well. Mirus, gray drakes, hendricksons and caddis were seen on the river the past few days.
Ponds were stratifying and trout had begun to move into deeper water. Thorne Pond, Ledge Pond and Saco Lake were all producing nice catches of trout. Very rarely did the angler have the opportunity to fish these places in the morning. They were after-work ponds.
As the angler got out of the shower, a pond that he loved to fish but had neglected over the last month popped into his head. The Pond That Shall Not Be Named. That was it! It was time to circle back and fish that pond.
The angler’s pace quickened. The larger fish on the pond would be working the shallower water until the sun illuminated them, making the fish easy prey for the herons and the osprey that work the pond for their food. Throwing on his clothes, the angler skipped his coffee, and headed out the door and into his truck.
Driving to the pond, the angler replayed the contours of the pond in his head. He had studied the Fish and Game bathymetry map so often that he could form a clear picture of the bottom of the pond in his mind. A plan for the morning’s fishing was taking shape.
Arriving at the launch, as he always did, the angler walked to the edge of the pond to look for any surface activity. The surface of the pond was smooth as glass. There were no fish working the surface. In fact, there were no bugs at all.
Suddenly, there was a snort and crashing in the woods. A doe went bounding away flashing her big white tail. Clearly, the angler had interrupted her morning routine of coming to the shoreline to drink. The angler smiled to himself and went to the truck to get his float tube and his fly rod.
At this time of year, the angler kept three rods strung. One with a floating line, one with a sink tip line and one with a full sink line. He selected the full sink line set up.
Kicking the float tube out into the pond, the angler reached his first spot. The bottom here had a small depression with a spring and the trout would lie there waiting to ambush unsuspecting prey.
The angler had tied a pink humungous to the end of his line. He sent the fly 40 feet toward the depression. He waited 60 second and retrieved the fly. On his third cast, the line went tight. Fish on.
The angler quickly played the fish. A fine 15-inch brook trout. He slid the barbless hook from the fish and sent it back into the pond. Circling back to an old favorite had paid off on this day.
Tip of the Week
Today, June 4, is free fishing day in New Hampshire. Anglers can fish fresh or saltwater without a license. All rules and regulations remain in effect.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
