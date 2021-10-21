Zoe, the e-bike, needed new shoes. We knew this because we received a letter from the adoption agency warning my e-wife not to ride the pedal-assist electric bicycle.
Though the notice gave some technical mumbo jumbo about multi-directional torque and such, the bottom line was that if the pedals were not installed correctly, they could fall off Zoe’s crank arm presenting possible injury to the rider which would be the e-wife and we didn’t want that.
So we needed to travel the 100 miles to the southern New Hampshire cycling facility and get Zoe some new shoes. Included in the dispatch was a $20 in-store credit for any additional products purchased during the visit.
Plus, when we added the sturdy Zoe to our cycling family, she came with a free one-year check-up, er, tune-up. We figured we’d have the clinic’s technical assistant tweak all of her moving parts to keep her a lean, mean electric cycling machine.
So we made a late morning appointment and were assured Zoe would be road ready in under two hours.
As any valley resident knows, a road trip is usually combined with other tasks, and we decided to add shopping and a family visit on the other side of the Connecticut River ending with a ride with a finely honed Zoe and her bright new shoes on the 9-mile bike path through Franconia Notch State Park.
E-wife keeps things in order. Upon arrival at the center, she unveiled a collection of documents for the staff to see like the recall letter and Zoe’s adoption papers (aka a receipt). They were impressed.
Before we placed Zoe in the hands of the technician, e-wife went over a few things for him to check on to ensure Zoe’s good health like giving her a refresher lesson on the multi-functional odometer, making sure the seat didn’t shake too much and how best to store her e-child in winter.
The e-wife also has a keen eye for bling and she noticed some eye candy on the wall. The bike bling was bright and included a good number of accessories adorned in loud fluorescent colors like yellow, orange, green and red. There were water bottle cages, handlebar tape, handlebar grips and pedals (aka shoes).
Zoe is stone-cold black. She does have the requisite red rear tail light and shining front light, both which click in automatically when Zoe’s turned on and ready to roll. The e-wife often wears flashy colors to be seen safely while riding.
Motorists seem to respond to safety lights, especially the one in front. Often drivers in the opposite lane will veer to their right thus allowing motorists traveling in the same direction as e-wife a wider berth to pass.
E-wife believed Zoe would rock the yellow phosphorescent wide-platform pedals that would give drivers even more sheen to see thus providing another layer of safety.
So instead of getting out of the agency with just free replacement pedals and tune-up, the $20 credit was applied to the cost of Zoe’s bright new shoes and this daddy was stuck with the bill.
As promised, Zoe was ready in under two hours, actually about 90 minutes and that included that odometer review and the technician answering lots of e-wife’s questions.
He assured the concerned e-wife that Zoe was fine and she should have a nice long life until the chain and drive train would need to be replaced thousands of miles from now. He suggested annual check-ups, lube and love for Zoe.
But oh, how e-wife adored Zoe’s new shoes.
She was eager to put Zoe’s new add-on to the road, but had to wait a day before we showed up early at the rolling bike path that has an 800 foot elevation gain south to north along the chilled Pemigewasset River under the stern stares of the high peaks in the Kinsman and Franconia ranges.
Hikers and bikers from far-off lands like Dallas and Buffalo seemed dazzled not only by the glorious post-Columbus Day colors but also the sleek glossy footwork of e-wife dancing away with ease with every spin of the pedal.
E-wife and Zoe made for quite an impressive pair under the canopies ablaze in yellow, browns, greens and gold. Over bridges and under tunnels they went, e-wife adorned in a yellow jacket and Zoe’s vivacious shoes making everything all right.
