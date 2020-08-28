Over 10 years ago, I met at a young woman at Crystal Lake. She joined our “Ladies of the Lake” group for an early morning swim. She was so energetic and enthusiastic, it was hard not to like her right away. Always smiling and gung-ho, she was fun to be around.
It seemed somebody that positive could never have anything go wrong. We old ladies were shocked when we heard three years ago that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. That couldn’t be — she was only 37. How could somebody so upbeat and young have that?
Jamie Webb could. She felt a lump and went to walk-in care for a check-up. On June 9, 2017, just days before her 37th birthday, she received a devastating phone call at work. Coworkers “surrounded me and somehow held me from falling on the floor. I had breast cancer. I was training for a duathlon, eating healthy, exercising. I was angry, so angry. I am active, I am kind, I am a rule follower, I was going to church, I did good in school…How could this happen? Why did this happen? I was so sad — I did not want to leave Tom (her husband) or my parents and so, so afraid of dying.”
Three years later, Jamie has recovered from her bilateral mastectomy, reconstruction and four strong rounds of chemo. She’s on a hormonal blocker for the next 10 years that will slowly put her into menopause. She’s only 40.
But, Jamie’s a fighter. With a strong support team of her husband Tom, her parents, family and friends, she’s pulled through. Josiah Bartlett Elementary School staff brought her meals, check-ins, visits and “little gifts that would put a smile on her face.” Friends and neighbors visited, took her out for short walks.
The Lutheran Church she attended sent cards, gifts and meals. Pastor Nathan prayed with her before surgery, and his wife took her to a genetic testing appointment.
As Jamie told me, “The Lutheran Church has so many loving caring people!” She hasn’t been going to church lately, wanting to stay close to Tom and her family. She’s loving the virtual services, saying, “I can be with my family and get a sermon I can reflect on during the week.”
Jen’s Friends also supported her with gas and grocery cards to help her with her treatments in Scarborough, Maine, 1.5 hours, multiple days a week.
In Scarborough, she was given a “cancer buddy.” She said, “That was so helpful. We talked on the phone for a year and wrote letters and when we finally met at the beach for a walk, it was so exciting!”
Jamie also attended Betty J. Barry Cancer Retreats (bjbbreastcancerretreats.org/). Their goals were for “Participants to gain confidence, make new friends, find healing in the outdoors and discover their own strengths in the recovery process.” Jamie loved them and made new BJB friends.
Three years later, Jamie’s hair has grown back and her energy is returning. She began showing up for Crystal Lake swims again and is training for the “Live Free and Tri” triathlon this weekend. Originally signed up for Sunday’s ½ Ironman, she recently changed to Saturday’s Olympic Tri. Worried about the time cutoff and not sure she was ready for all the long-distance legs, she scaled it back a notch-smart woman!
Still, in the Olympic Tri, she’ll have to swim .9 miles in Ossipee Lake, bike 24.3 miles on Freedom, Tamworth, Chocorua and West Ossipee roads, and finish with a 6.2 mile run on Ossipee Lake Road. After all, she’s been through, it’s amazing that she’s able to do so much.
In January, she learned about “Live Free and Tri.” She wanted a race that would push her to train, even though her body was exhausted all the time. She was wondering if it was due to chemo, meds, or because she was 40. She knew “this would be terrifying enough to work out hard,” but signed up anyway. When COVID hit, she thought it might be canceled. When she learned it wouldn’t, she got started training.
As Jamie told me, “I am so grateful to say that three years later I feel truly wonderful. I feel strong mentally and physically and so grateful for all that I have and those around me. I honestly didn’t think I would feel this calm, as fear of recurrence overwhelmed me for a long time, but mindfulness, guided meditation, self-help books, and exercise has really helped. I am always in touch with my BJB sisters and encourage all women to look up our group and join our gatherings or FB page.”
Jamie is a young woman with goals, whether she training for a triathlon or working on an Outdoor education degree from Antioch. Born in Barrington, she attended Dover High School. She went to Vermont’s Sterling College to study outdoor education and earned an associate’s degree in resource management.
Jamie’s passions are outdoor activities and working with children. She’s trying to find a way to blend those two passions into a workable career of forest play and nature-based education for children. Her jobs along her career path have involved the outdoors or teaching children.
She worked seasonally for AMC from 1997-2002. At Pinkham, she met her husband Tom while working in the kitchen one winter season. They loved working there and skiing together between shifts. One season, they left the valley to work at Montana’s Big Sky where Jamie taught skiing.
In 2003, they came back to the valley. Tom worked as a carpenter, Jamie worked at Friendly’s until Joe Voci hired her as an assistant at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School. While she worked full-time, she took Granite State classes to finish her BS in Early Childhood Education. For many years, she was a Conway Head Start associate teacher but eventually came back to JBES as a kindergarten assistant.
On April 15, 2006, Tom and Jamie got married at Black Mountain. In 2007, they bought a house in Albany’s Wildwood, where they live with their dogs and cats. Jamie says, “We love our neighbors and our home.”
In 2017, Jamie was accepted into Antioch’s Master’s program, but her cancer treatments delayed her start. When she started her first class in 2018, she felt “such joy and gratitude being healthy and able to learn and be surrounded by like-minded educators who believe children need to play and explore outdoors.”
This past summer, she worked at Timbernooks (timbernook.com) and loved the experience of teaching kids outdoors. Their philosophy that “children flourish when given the time and space to play in sensory-rich, experiential learning environments” matches hers. She is “so grateful for the MWV Timbernook program and hopes to be a part of it for many seasons to come.”
This fall, she returns to the JBES community to work one-on-one with a young student, helping them learn and grow. I’m sure she’ll be incorporating outdoor activities.
I only know Jamie casually, but I have no doubt she’ll meet her goals of staying healthy, using nature-based education to help children learn and competing in triathlons. She’ll never stop trying! Her advice to others: “Live it up. Try not to let fear prevent you from doing the things you crave. Life can change so fast with one phone call.” Live free and try!
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
