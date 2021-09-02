With school back in session, it’s time to hit the refresh button on bicycle safety.
Last week, the advocacy group Bike-Walk Alliance of New Hampshire (bwanh.org) held a “Safe Routes to School Instructor Training” session via Zoom which attracted more than a dozen people from around the state including this guy.
Since 2016, I’ve been part of the “Safe Routes to School” program which provides insights into bicycle safety for young cyclists and walkers, and have had a lot of fun going to schools around the White Mountains and Lakes Region yakking largely to elementary school students about things like rules of the road, the ABC Quick Check, bright colors, hand signals and proper ways to wear a helmet.
The kids are generally inquisitive, enthusiastic and can spin animal encounter tales that may often be true.
The pandemic curtailed the program but it is looking to bounce back this fall. Generally, the program reaches about 33 schools annually and some 3,500 students. Since the program’s inception, more than 13,000 children have participated.
But youngsters aren’t the only ones needing some eye-opening for bicycle safety. There’s also everyone else.
Given that the outdoors are in style, tempers may be short and everyone’s exhausted from the pandemic, how about some reminders as summer soon begins its swan song and fall beckons shortly with its glorious colors to explore.
Simply put, bicyclists in New Hampshire have the same duties and rights as motor vehicle drivers. That nugget is from an excellent handout from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and the Alliance. It also says cyclists must stop at stop signs and red lights, yield to pedestrians and drive with traffic.
Got that, cyclists?
In the Granite State, motorists must yield to bicyclists when turning, merging into bicycle lanes, and opening doors.
Got that, motorists?
In order to share the road safely, there are a number of RSAs that can prove helpful to cyclists. Yield the right of way to approaching traffic before entering the roadway. Don’t cross the stop line when the traffic signal is red. Here’s a good one for North Conway Village, stop for pedestrians in all crosswalks and don’t pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks.
Don’t ride on sidewalks or pedal the wrong way on one-way streets. Bicyclists must wear at least one item of reflective apparel from a half hour after sunset to a half hour before sunrise.
Be sure to pedal with traffic on the right side of the road. Operating a bicycle against traffic is illegal. Take a left turn from the outermost left turn lane when multiple left turn lanes are available. To prepare for the turn, first look behind and merge to the center line or left turn lane as traffic permits, signaling to get the cooperation of following drivers as necessary.
Helmets are required for bicyclists under 16 years of age.
For drivers, the two organizations bring up some RSAs that can help prevent crashes. Motorists are reminded to expect bicyclists to use designated turn lanes and to move away from the right edge of the road to avoid hazards. Before turning right, slow and merge behind a bicyclist ahead of you. When turning left, yield to on-coming bicyclists or any other vehicle.
A yield sign means that you must wait for traffic, bicyclists included. This may require you to stop. Signal well in advance of turns (at least 100 feet), so that bicyclists and other traffic know your intentions.
Every driver of a vehicle shall exercise due care to avoid colliding with any pedestrian or any person propelling a human-powered vehicle. In order to safely and legally pass a cyclist, motorists may cross the unbroken painted line (including a double yellow centerline) when it is safe to do so.
Also, drivers, when approaching a bicyclist, shall insure the safety and protection of the bicyclist and shall exercise due care by leaving a reasonable and prudent distance between the vehicle and the bicycle. The distance shall be presumed to be reasonable and prudent if it is at least 3 feet when the vehicle is traveling at 30 mph or less, with one additional foot of clearance required for every 10 mph above 30 mph.
Bicyclists can also take a full lane to make a left turn. Motorists can also expect them to veer to the right to avoid road hazards.
Armed with this information and some patience, we can have safer roads for all.
