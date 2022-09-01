The waning days of summer and impending days of glorious fall riding signal a festive couple of months ahead, and who knows what surprises may also come along.
The laid back retro Summer Race Series is looking to finish with a flourish later this month with a tip of the helmet to the old school Fat Tire Weekend and Tour de Valley that were once staples in these parts.
The five-race series that now goes on the road and has visited locales on the valley’s fringe like Wolfeboro and Gorham will wrap up Sept. 24 at Attitash. However, organizers are planning to turn that competition into a three-day event by including some group rides.
Organizer Jeremiah Beach reports the series is going very well and taking it on the road has been great.
“The opportunity to work with other mountain bike clubs and showcase their trail work is awesome,” he wrote in an email.
In Wolfeboro, the series helped promote a fundraiser with a local business partner to benefit the non-profit Wolfeboro Singletrack Alliance responsible for building and maintaining the trails there while the Gorham race on trails maintained by the Coos Cycling Club saw that organization out enforce to volunteer for the competition.
The series, which maintains a give back vibe, is also fundraising for Be the March (bethematch.org/summerraceseries), an organization battling blood cancers and diseases.
At Attitash, Beach says they’re planning a Fat Tire Weekend (Sept. 23-25) with a night ride on Friday night, race finals on Saturday and a return of the Tour de Valley type group ride on Sunday. Look to summerraceseries.com for more details as they emerge.
White Mountains New England Mountain Bike Association (Beach is president) will be involved in the Tour de Valley. The local New England Mountain Bike Association chapter is also helping out with the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust’s Pine Hill development project so how about giving WMNEMBA a hand by attending its Sept. 12 North Conway Flatbreads fundraising evening from 5 to 9 p.m. that includes live music and auction with items like gift certificates, retro gear, biker paraphernalia and more.
The club’s Trail Night Tuesdays has led to improvements on valley trails, most recently Mineral Site. For more information go to wmnemba.org.
There’s going to be a new twist to the Howler at Rogers Crossing which returns Oct. 15. It’ll be a vintage bike race.
“We're calling anything older than 2000 vintage for this race, extra credit will be received for the most vintage bikes and clothing, so bust out the neon lycra, wool jerseys and cantilever brakes,” he emailed.
Also, Pro Tune, the Jackson bike and ski service shop owned by Beach, is moving to the former Margarita Grill in Glen with a projected October opening.
Valley riders might enjoy the Mount Abram Downhill at the Mount Abram Bike Park in Greenwood, Maine on Sept. 17-18 about 55 miles from North Conway. According to Marketing Director Zach McCarthy, the race will contain three stages with each stage containing a summit to base run — round 1000 feet of decent — on different trails. The three trails from the summit are all hand built technical race ready trails.
The ski area is providing riders with two-day tickets for Saturday and Sunday with registration for the race and allowing free camping Saturday night to make possible for those to travel from afar with a chance to ride the trails and practice Saturday before racing Sunday.
“This race would be of interest to all downhillers within a reasonable travel distance,” emailed McCarthy. “The opportunity for them to get on and race new trails as well as connect with new riders and explore a new area is incredible.”
Sign up at bikereg.com.
Valley riders have been a healthy contingent at the 12 Hours of Bradbury Mountain. The endurance race held at Bradbury Mountain State Park in Pownal, Maine on Sept. 17 about 65 miles east of North Conway started with some 65 participants in 2006.
Now capped at 300 mountain bikers, it gives riders a chance to pedal both day and at night with the aid of headlamps in various solo, two-, three- and four-person categories beginning at 8 a.m. Basically, pedal as many laps as you can on the seven-plus mile course. Last year the top female solo women did nine laps while the men did 15.
This year is the 14th rendition of the race (thanks to COVID) with online registration at bikereg.com continuing until Sept. 9.
