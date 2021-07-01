Nap time is prime time for Georgia Gould. Not that the 2012 London Olympic bronze medalist in cross-country mountain biking needs one. But when her two young children are taking siestas, the mountain biking mom hurries to hammer the miles.
“In the limited time I have my rides are getting harder,” she said last week by phone from her East Burke, Vt., home. “I’ve become more efficient. The days of having all day to train are over. Now I go when I can like nap time.”
She’s also grown to appreciate having that time to herself.
“I also think that going off for a ride by myself sets a good example for my kids,” she said. “My daughter will ask if she can come and I have to tell her no. I think it’s important for them to see me taking care of myself. I think it also helps make me a better, more patient mom.”
During her peak, the two-time Olympian (2008, too) and World Cup racer garnered five national mountain bike championships while also winning prestigious cyclocross competitions.
Now able to roll out on Kingdom Trails from a home she shares with her husband Dusty LaBarr and children aged four and one, Gould continues to race. In May, she found herself competing in the valley’s resurgent Summer Race Series held at Great Glen Trails.
“Having something close by, about two hours, was great,” she said. “I started with local races so it’s kind of fun to go full circle. Having raced at a high level, it’s still fun to do the local stuff.”
She may return later this season.
“I would love to do more of the series if they line up with driving and my husband being game for taking the kids while I relive my glory days,” she laughed.
She’s also explored small pieces of North Conway’s trails like the Redstone quarry from Hemlock Lane and the Moat system in the White Mountain National Forest.
A local showed her the trails — her uncle Nat Lucy.
When the family moved to Vermont from Fort Collins, Colo., a few years ago so they could be closer to relatives while also enjoying a similar outdoor lifestyle, they stayed in North Conway while ironing out the real estate relocation details which freed up some riding time.
“He took me out and showed me all the trails,” she said. “I ended up riding with him a bit that spring.”
Now settled in the Northeast Kingdom, Gould is introducing daughter Quinn and son Jude to cycling. Of course, there’s the seat on the back of the bike to start, but also the pedal-less Strider which allowed Quinn to go at her own pace, progressing to a pump track.
“I really didn’t want to push the bike at all,” she said. “She wasn’t interested in the Strider until she was about 3. Now, she just started pedaling a couple of weeks ago. That was really cool to see how excited she was to do that.”
Her son isn’t as cautious as his sister, so Gould wouldn’t be surprised if he’s soon motivated to try to keep up with his big sister.
“Hopefully it won’t be too long before we are all out together,” she said.
Though Gould, 41, is riding down the path of parental discovery, she’s also cognizant of riders her age and older looking to maintain, improve or start their mountain bike racing.
“It’s important to listen to your body,” she said. “It took me a while to know when to ease off and when to push through. That takes a little bit of time.”
She says racing is a great way to challenge yourself no matter your level.
“There’s only one thing you have to do when you are out there,” she said. “There are no distractions, no phone. It’s great.”
Also, take away at least one positive nugget from a race, no matter your finish. Maybe you cornered well or didn’t have to get off and walk a hill.
“The mountain biking community is so welcoming and so positive,” she said. “You race hard and there’s great camaraderie.”
With the Tokyo Olympics slated to begin this month, Gould has high medal hopes for the women’s U.S. mountain bike team.
“Having been there and knowing how special it is to participate in and how lucky I was to be able to do that, it brings back good memories,” she said.
